Oklahoma City, OK

blackchronicle.com

Three people escape house fire in SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three people escaped an in a single day house fire in southwest Oklahoma City. Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters have been referred to as to a fire in a storage close to S.W. 104th and May Ave. Officials say three people have...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Injured In Edmond Duplex Fire

One person was injured in a duplex fire Sunday afternoon in Edmond, according to the Edmond Fire Department. The fire was located at a home near South Bryant Avenue and East 33rd Street. Edmond firefighters said a woman was injured in the fire, treated on scene by EMSA and transported...
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

Woman dies after being hit by car

Man faces several complaints after resisting arrest. A man was arrested after allegedly leading officials on a chase. OTA denied Thunderbird expansion by Bureau of Reclamation. Edmond woman being treated for third degree burns …. A woman is being treated at a burn unit after her duplex home caught fire...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police looking for leads in drive-by shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in a drive-by shooting. Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on January 10 in the 7300 block of NW 107th Street. Investigators determined the car seen on this page is the suspect's vehicle. It's believed to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Man steals fire vehicle in Mustang, leads police across metro

MUSTANG (KOKH) - Officials say a man is behind bars after stealing a fire vehicle and leading police on a pursuit on Friday. Mustang Police say firefighters were responding to a call near Southwest 59th Street and North Czech Hall Road when a man pulled up and stole the fire vehicle.
MUSTANG, OK

