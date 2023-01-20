Read full article on original website
1 injured after fiery Rusk County crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured in a major crash in Rusk County early Monday morning. According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, fire units were dispatched to the scene at SH 322 near the intersection of CR 243A around 5 a.m. and found the truck with major damage and “fully […]
Sonic Drive-In on South Broadway closed until further notice following fire
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Sonic Drive-In on South Broadway Avenue is closed until further notice after a fire started in the kitchen early Monday morning, according to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley. First responders arrived on the scene in the 5600 block of South Broadway Avenue around 5:30 a.m. The fire caused traffic delays on […]
Fire breaks out at El Potrillo’s in South Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are investigating the scene after a fire broke out at El Potrillo’s Mexican Cantina & Grill Monday morning. Just after 8:00 a.m., Shreveport firefighters were called to the scene at Youree Dr. and E. 70th St. near the Eastgate Plaza Shopping Center. When crews arrived, they found a fire on the porch under the awning.
Major crash blocking intersection of Old Jacksonville Hwy., Grande Blvd. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A major crash is blocking a busy Tyler intersection. According to the Tyler Police Department, the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Old Jacksonville Highway and Grande Blvd. Injuries have been reported, but thee extent of those injuries is unknown at this time....
89-year-old man dead, 3 others injured after two-vehicle wreck near Mineola
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An 89-year-old man was killed and three people were injured after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on US Highway 80 five miles east of Mineola in Smith County. Howard W. Petrea, 89, of Mineola, was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of US...
‘Sad and depraved’: Shreveport minister reacts to mass shooting that injured multiple juveniles
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA is now learning more about a mass shooting that shattered a peaceful Sunday afternoon in Shreveport’s Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood. Forty-one shots were fired Sunday, Jan. 22 at a home near Sugar Street at Northside Road. Eight people, including three small children, were injured in the mass shooting. Two of the victims have life-threatening injuries, according to police. As of Monday afternoon, the Shreveport Police Department is still hunting multiple gunmen.
5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Eight people — five adults and three children — in a Shreveport residence were shot Sunday afternoon. Two are in critical condition, including a 3-year-old boy who was shot in his chest and a woman who was shot in the eye. Also among the wounded are two girls ages 3 and 5.
HERPS Reptile Show slithers into Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The HERPS Reptile Show visited Longview over the weekend to show off just some of their thousands of reptiles, amphibians and snakes. The show had an education section for both kids and adults that lets visitors see their critters first hand. The show lasted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on […]
Police: Child accidentally shot by sibling playing with gun
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 9-year-old girl injured. It happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of Faust Drive. Police say the girl was shot at least once and was hit in the arm and stomach. Police say...
9-year-old girl accidentally shot by 5-year-old brother
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 9-year-old girl was brought to Ochsner LSU Health needing treatment for a gunshot wound on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officers responded to the 6400 block of Faust Drive on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found the girl had been shot at least once and had injuries on her arm and abdomen. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injuries.
Stolen car crashes into power pole; suspects flee from vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Saturday, Jan. 21, Shreveport police officers arrived on the scene of a car accident on Line Ave just before 3 p.m. According to Shreveport Police Department, the crashed vehicle had been stolen. The suspects got out of the car and ran away from the scene, wearing camouflage clothing and carrying guns. They’re believed to be teenagers and have not been detained yet, say SPD.
TxDOT’s High Street bridge construction project begins
LONGVIEW — Beginning the week of Jan. 23, TxDOT and contractor crews will begin construction of a new bridge on High Street in Longview. The construction will require a change in traffic in the area. According to a city news release, traffic will travel in both directions on only one side of the bridge while demolition and construction are underway on the opposite side. Traffic flow will then switch to the other side so the project can be completed. The project is scheduled to last approximately two years. Signs warning motorists of the construction project were due to be put into place before the construction begins.
WEBXTRA: Lots of critters on display at Herps Reptile and Exotics show in Longview
Historic Palestine church on ‘Texas most endangered places’ list awarded $75,000 for repairs. Mount Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in Palestine is one step closer to reopening their doors with this $75,000 grant. The church had to close in 2014 due to structural issues. It was built in 1921 and is the third oldest AME church in Texas.
Shreveport Child Shot by Her Younger Brother
Detectives with Shreveport Police Department’s Youth Services Division are investigating a shooting incident in west Shreveport that left a 9-year-old girl injured. On January 23, 2023, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 6400 block of Faust Drive on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located a 9-year-old juvenile female that had been shot at least once and sustained injuries to her arm and abdomen. The child was transported to a local hospital where her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.
Wake Village PD arrests suspect in storage thefts
According to authorities, a suspect has been identified and an arrest warrant issued after evidence was recovered. Wake Village police arrested the suspect on January 20, at which time much of the stolen property was recovered, including property from burglaries in Cass County. This story will be updated as more...
Shreveport City Workers Help Clean Up Youree Drive Homeless Camp
Over the past several weeks, citizens of Shreveport began showing concern over a homeless camp outside of Walmart on Youree Drive. People took to social media both concerned for the safety of those living in those conditions, and those who were angry and believed the camp was an eyesore. Councilman...
SporTran lays out which bus routes are being eliminated, changed in Bossier City
SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — People who ride the bus in Bossier City will learn about the public transit service’s proposed new schedule Tuesday. A public meeting will be held at 3 p.m. in the Bossier City Council chambers, 620 Benton Road in Bossier City. The session has been called to discuss the finalization of SporTran’s new service plan for Bossier City.
Organization hopes to lessen impaired driving deaths
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The last week of January is known as National Passenger Safety Week, and one organization is encouraging people to speak up when a driver is intoxicated or distracted. Passengers make up 62 percent of traffic deaths. This issue is becoming more critical, as deaths on roadways...
Trash service worker arrested in connection with illegal dumping in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The owner of a trash disposal service has been charged with illegal dumping. According to an affidavit, the investigating Smith County officer was informed on Aug. 31, 2022 via voicemail that approximately 10 bags of trash had been dumped at 4996 County Road 246 N. Kilgore in Smith County. The officer contacted the person listed as the recipient of two pieces of mail in the bags who confirmed they used Austin Trash Services. The individual also confirmed they observed Odis Austin pick up their trash at 12 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022 by placing it into the back of a tan SUV. This was noted as odd by the individual as they said they had never seen Austin place trash inside a vehicle like that, as a pickup truck was normally used.
WATCH: Shreveport, North Louisiana Roasted By Comedian On TikTok
Shreveport often gets a bad rap and I won't lie, this guy isn't exactly complimentary of our town, but he's funny... and he's not wrong. Ralph the Comedian on TikTok is from Texas and is famous for listing cities you don't want to visit. While Ralph has a whole series...
