Which newcomer will have the biggest impact for Oklahoma State football?
Students are a week into the spring semester at Oklahoma State, and the deadline for final enrollment is near, meaning the football program will know for sure who it has in the fold for spring ball by next Monday. It appears most of the transfer portal additions, both junior-college signees and a few...
Bleacher Report
AP College Basketball Poll 2023: Complete Week 12 Men's Rankings Released
Purdue is the new No. 1 team in the men's college basketball Associated Press poll after another upset-filled week. Last week's top two teams, Houston and Kansas, both suffered surprising home upsets, while six of the top eight teams overall lost at least once this week. It leaves Purdue and...
Bleacher Report
Bills' 2023 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NFL Playoff Loss
The Buffalo Bills have become one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. The presence of dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen, skill players like Stefon Diggs and an aggressive talent-laden defense has made Buffalo a must-watch on both sides of the ball. However, there's a difference between being a "fun"...
Bleacher Report
2023 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68
With less than eight weeks remaining until Selection Sunday for the 2023 men's NCAA tournament, we're going to break from the tradition of highlighting the projected No. 1 seeds in this portion of our latest projected bracket by instead shouting out 19-1 Florida Atlantic and 21-1 Charleston. Not since Memphis'...
Bleacher Report
Georgia WR Rodarius 'Rara' Thomas Arrested on Felony Charge; Being Held Without Bond
Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "Rara" Thomas was arrested Monday on a felony charge of false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery-family violence. Mark Schlabach of ESPN reported Thomas is currently being held in Athens-Clarke County Jail without bond. No details on the incident that led to Thomas' arrest have been made public at this time.
Bleacher Report
Patriots Rumors: Bill O'Brien Named Belichick's OC; Coached Mac Jones at Alabama
Bill O'Brien is on his way back to the New England Patriots. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Low, the Patriots are going to hire O'Brien as their offensive coordinator after he spent the previous two seasons at the University of Alabama. O'Brien had long been considered the favorite to...
Bleacher Report
Josh Allen Downplays Stefon Diggs Exchange on Bills Sideline: 'It's Not Fun Losing'
The broadcast of Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game captured Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs expressing frustration toward Josh Allen during the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and the quarterback addressed the topic Monday. "Guys are competitive. Again, we don't want to lose," Allen told reporters. "It's not fun losing....
CBS embarks on 66th straight season with 23 PGA Tour events
CBS Sports begins its 66th consecutive season covering the PGA Tour with only its fifth lead analyst in Trevor Immelman and one of its busiest years, with 11 of the 17 “elevated” events with the biggest names. It starts in prime time on Saturday night from Torrey Pines,...
Bleacher Report
Jalen Hurts, Eagles Touted as 'Team to Beat' by NFL Twitter After Dominating Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles proved they are the team to beat in the NFC. The Eagles defeated the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday in the NFC divisional round at Lincoln Financial Field and were dominant from start to finish. Star quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 16 of 24 passes for 154...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Dan Quinn to Have 2nd HC Interview with Cardinals After Cowboys Loss
Following the Dallas Cowboys' season-ending loss in the NFC Divisional Round, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is going to have another interview with the Arizona Cardinals. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals are flying Quinn into town on Tuesday night for a second interview about their vacant head-coaching position. The...
Bleacher Report
Patrick Mahomes Aiming to Play in AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals amid Ankle Injury
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is planning to give it a go in Sunday's AFC Championship rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals despite his high-ankle sprain. Andy Reid said that Patrick Mahomes' mindset right now is that he's going to play Sunday. Reid added that they're going to take it day by day.
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams That Should Be Monitoring Daniel Jones After Giants' Playoff Exit
The New York Giants' shocking playoff run came crashing to a halt on Saturday. Quarterback Daniel Jones (15-of-27 for 135 yards and an interception) had arguably his worst outing of the season, and the Giants lost 38-7 to the rival Philadelphia Eagles. Heading into the divisional round, though, Jones seemed...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: 49ers' DeMeco Ryans Believed to Have 'Traction' in Texans HC Search
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans could be an early favorite to become head coach of the Houston Texans, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:. "People around the league believe he has traction in Houston," Fowler said of Ryans. "He played six years there, was a great player, played alongside J.J. Watt and others, well-respected."
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec: Kyler Murray 'Will Always Be Limited' by 'Size and Unwillingness' in Pocket
Kyler Murray's development stagnated this past year, and one NFL team executive posited it could reflect a larger issue for the Arizona Cardinals star. Speaking with The Athletic's Mike Sando, the anonymous exec cited the team's "older roster" and Murray's "contract/injury situation" as drawbacks to taking over as Arizona's head coach.
Bleacher Report
3 Best Coaching Options to Maximize Broncos' Russell Wilson in 2023
A little less than a year ago, the Denver Broncos altered the course of their franchise by trading for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Denver went all in on the likely future Hall of Famer, dealing two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant for Wilson and a fourth-round pick.
Bleacher Report
Ed Reed Says He Rejected Jackson State for Bethune-Cookman HC Job That Fell Through
Prior to his contract breakdown with Bethune-Cookman, Ed Reed says he had another offer on the table to coach at an HBCU. Reed told Roland Martin that he turned down the opportunity to replace Deion Sanders as head coach at Jackson State in order to accept the position at Bethune-Cookman. Reed said Sanders called him personally to advocate for him taking the position.
Bleacher Report
49ers QB Brock Purdy on Eagles Game in Philly: 'I've Heard They Got a Great Fanbase'
Depending on whom you ask, the Philadelphia Eagles' fanbase is either incredibly passionate or excessively rude and rowdy. Either way, the reputation of Philly fans precedes them. Just ask Brock Purdy. "I've heard they got a great fanbase," the Niners quarterback told Pro Football Talk's Peter King on Sunday after...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Heat Trying to Trade Duncan Robinson 'Without Success' amid $90M Contract
The Miami Heat have been shopping veteran wing Duncan Robinson around "without success," according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Robinson's value has plummeted this season. The 28-year-old is averaging 6.9 points over 17.9 minutes per game, both of which are his lowest since his rookie season in 2018-19. He's also shooting a career-worst 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Panthers, Texans Seen as 'Most Attractive' HC Openings to Coaches, Execs
The Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans had disappointing 2022 seasons and combined to go 10-23-1, but they have the brightest futures of the NFL teams looking for new head coaches. At least in the eyes of executives and coaches around the league. "The Panthers and Texans emerged as most attractive...
Bleacher Report
Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Anthony Richardson to Ravens amid Lamar Rumors
Given the uncertainty surrounding Lamar Jackson's future with the Baltimore Ravens, they may look to take a quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft. At least one expert envisions that happening with the No. 22 overall pick. "I'm throwing a dart with this selection," Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com wrote when projecting...
