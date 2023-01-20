ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Bleacher Report

Bills' 2023 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NFL Playoff Loss

The Buffalo Bills have become one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. The presence of dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen, skill players like Stefon Diggs and an aggressive talent-laden defense has made Buffalo a must-watch on both sides of the ball. However, there's a difference between being a "fun"...
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

2023 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68

With less than eight weeks remaining until Selection Sunday for the 2023 men's NCAA tournament, we're going to break from the tradition of highlighting the projected No. 1 seeds in this portion of our latest projected bracket by instead shouting out 19-1 Florida Atlantic and 21-1 Charleston. Not since Memphis'...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Georgia WR Rodarius 'Rara' Thomas Arrested on Felony Charge; Being Held Without Bond

Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "Rara" Thomas was arrested Monday on a felony charge of false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery-family violence. Mark Schlabach of ESPN reported Thomas is currently being held in Athens-Clarke County Jail without bond. No details on the incident that led to Thomas' arrest have been made public at this time.
ATHENS, GA
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Dan Quinn to Have 2nd HC Interview with Cardinals After Cowboys Loss

Following the Dallas Cowboys' season-ending loss in the NFC Divisional Round, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is going to have another interview with the Arizona Cardinals. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals are flying Quinn into town on Tuesday night for a second interview about their vacant head-coaching position. The...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

NFL Teams That Should Be Monitoring Daniel Jones After Giants' Playoff Exit

The New York Giants' shocking playoff run came crashing to a halt on Saturday. Quarterback Daniel Jones (15-of-27 for 135 yards and an interception) had arguably his worst outing of the season, and the Giants lost 38-7 to the rival Philadelphia Eagles. Heading into the divisional round, though, Jones seemed...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: 49ers' DeMeco Ryans Believed to Have 'Traction' in Texans HC Search

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans could be an early favorite to become head coach of the Houston Texans, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:. "People around the league believe he has traction in Houston," Fowler said of Ryans. "He played six years there, was a great player, played alongside J.J. Watt and others, well-respected."
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

NFL Exec: Kyler Murray 'Will Always Be Limited' by 'Size and Unwillingness' in Pocket

Kyler Murray's development stagnated this past year, and one NFL team executive posited it could reflect a larger issue for the Arizona Cardinals star. Speaking with The Athletic's Mike Sando, the anonymous exec cited the team's "older roster" and Murray's "contract/injury situation" as drawbacks to taking over as Arizona's head coach.
Bleacher Report

3 Best Coaching Options to Maximize Broncos' Russell Wilson in 2023

A little less than a year ago, the Denver Broncos altered the course of their franchise by trading for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Denver went all in on the likely future Hall of Famer, dealing two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant for Wilson and a fourth-round pick.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Ed Reed Says He Rejected Jackson State for Bethune-Cookman HC Job That Fell Through

Prior to his contract breakdown with Bethune-Cookman, Ed Reed says he had another offer on the table to coach at an HBCU. Reed told Roland Martin that he turned down the opportunity to replace Deion Sanders as head coach at Jackson State in order to accept the position at Bethune-Cookman. Reed said Sanders called him personally to advocate for him taking the position.
JACKSON, MS
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Heat Trying to Trade Duncan Robinson 'Without Success' amid $90M Contract

The Miami Heat have been shopping veteran wing Duncan Robinson around "without success," according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Robinson's value has plummeted this season. The 28-year-old is averaging 6.9 points over 17.9 minutes per game, both of which are his lowest since his rookie season in 2018-19. He's also shooting a career-worst 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.
MIAMI, FL

