WBRE

New Jersey woman charged in $600 Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are filing charges against a New Jersey woman for allegedly stealing over $600 worth of merchandise from a Hazle Township Walmart. On January 18 at 6:17 p.m., troopers responded to Walmart in the 700 block of Airport Road for the report of a woman attempting to leave […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock

Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
These are the 50 biggest retailers in America: 2 are based in NJ

New Jersey is home to many businesses, both big and small. With so many people living in The Garden State, it shouldn't be surprising that many retailers want a presence here. But did you know that New Jersey is home to not one, but two of the 50 biggest retailers in America? One of them shares the name of the town it's based in, and the other is in a class of its own.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ looks to mandate practice hours for young drivers

🚘 Practice hours are required to obtain a permit, but not a license. 🚘 Forty-seven states require a certain number of supervised driving hours. 🚘 NJ lawmakers want to require that minors log dozens of hours behind the wheel. That newly licensed driver in the next lane...
Best Hotels of New Jersey For You to Enjoy in 2023

I love to travel, I haven't since the Pandemic, but I am looking forward to getting back to it now. It's always fun to go out and explore and see new sights and have great new experiences. It's also fun to stay at beautiful hotels, obviously because who wants to stay in a lousy hotel? This article hopes to give you some of the "best" hotels here in New Jersey to visit.
NEW JERSEY STATE
After 6 Months, Bridgeton Murder Suspect Arrested in Georgia

More than six months after authorities say he shot and killed an innocent bystander, Ryan Askins of Bridgeton was taken into police custody in Georgia on Saturday. In a Facebook post, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said on January 21, as a result of a joint investigation with the US Marshals, Georgia State Patrol, and the Clayton County, GA. Police Department, Ryan Askins was taken into police custody in Georgia in connection to the murder of Herbert Lee JR. on July 30, 2022, in Bridgeton.
BRIDGETON, NJ
3 Chilling Scams That Are Happening Right Here in New Jersey

This article is a 3 part report on "scams" that I have encountered or I have been informed about and all three situations are happening here in New Jersey. I want to bring these to your attention so you don't end up becoming a victim. I also want to share these so you can let folks in your life that may be more prone to falling for scams be informed so they don't let themselves be taken advantage of.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

As COVID-19 dollars run out, NJ residents face ‘hunger cliffs’ and food deserts

Starting March 1, the state’s guaranteed SNAP benefit will be $50 a month, but lawmakers and advocates say $95 is needed to stave off hunger. Struggling New Jersey residents could see their monthly food benefit nearly double under a proposal designed to avoid what advocates describe as a looming “hunger cliff” after federal emergency funding expires in February.
WPG Talk Radio

Hamilton Twp., NJ, Police Look For Missing Teen

Officials in Hamilton Township are asking for your help locating Deyshaun Morton. The 14-year-old was last seen this past Friday, January 20th, at Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing. Description. Approximately 5’ 10” tall. 160 pounds. Last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt. Help police. If you have...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

