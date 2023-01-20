Read full article on original website
New Jersey woman charged in $600 Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are filing charges against a New Jersey woman for allegedly stealing over $600 worth of merchandise from a Hazle Township Walmart. On January 18 at 6:17 p.m., troopers responded to Walmart in the 700 block of Airport Road for the report of a woman attempting to leave […]
Police Involved Shooting Kills Man In South Jersey: AG
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a police-involved shooting that left one man dead in South Jersey over the weekend. Deptford police responded to a Fox Run Road home for an undisclosed reason after a 9-1-1 call around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, NJ Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.
Don’t Retire In New Jersey! New Study Says NJ’s Awful For Retirees
Listen, I love you Jersey, but you're getting a little outrageous, k?. Yep, we're all feeling it right now. NJ's always been expensive, but lately it feels like everything costs an absurd amount of money! Inflation has, no doubt, made it extremely difficult on people living in the Garden State that are currently on a fixed income. Looking at you, retirees.
Protect yourself – New wave of text scams hitting NJ
A new wave of "phishing" text messages appears to be hitting New Jersey. This past weekend my phone was bombarded by a series of text messages seeking to get me to correct or verify information about various accounts. Fortunately, these messages were not especially convincing, so it was easy to...
Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock
Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
These are the 50 biggest retailers in America: 2 are based in NJ
New Jersey is home to many businesses, both big and small. With so many people living in The Garden State, it shouldn't be surprising that many retailers want a presence here. But did you know that New Jersey is home to not one, but two of the 50 biggest retailers in America? One of them shares the name of the town it's based in, and the other is in a class of its own.
NJ looks to mandate practice hours for young drivers
🚘 Practice hours are required to obtain a permit, but not a license. 🚘 Forty-seven states require a certain number of supervised driving hours. 🚘 NJ lawmakers want to require that minors log dozens of hours behind the wheel. That newly licensed driver in the next lane...
Best Hotels of New Jersey For You to Enjoy in 2023
I love to travel, I haven't since the Pandemic, but I am looking forward to getting back to it now. It's always fun to go out and explore and see new sights and have great new experiences. It's also fun to stay at beautiful hotels, obviously because who wants to stay in a lousy hotel? This article hopes to give you some of the "best" hotels here in New Jersey to visit.
After 6 Months, Bridgeton Murder Suspect Arrested in Georgia
More than six months after authorities say he shot and killed an innocent bystander, Ryan Askins of Bridgeton was taken into police custody in Georgia on Saturday. In a Facebook post, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said on January 21, as a result of a joint investigation with the US Marshals, Georgia State Patrol, and the Clayton County, GA. Police Department, Ryan Askins was taken into police custody in Georgia in connection to the murder of Herbert Lee JR. on July 30, 2022, in Bridgeton.
3 Chilling Scams That Are Happening Right Here in New Jersey
This article is a 3 part report on "scams" that I have encountered or I have been informed about and all three situations are happening here in New Jersey. I want to bring these to your attention so you don't end up becoming a victim. I also want to share these so you can let folks in your life that may be more prone to falling for scams be informed so they don't let themselves be taken advantage of.
N.J. woman burned during surgery when oxygen supply caught fire, lawsuit says
A 79-year-old Essex County woman has filed a lawsuit against a surgical center in New Jersey, claiming she suffered severe burns two years ago when oxygen supply caught fire while undergoing a procedure to remove tumors. The woman says in court papers she went to the New York Bariatric Group’s...
As COVID-19 dollars run out, NJ residents face ‘hunger cliffs’ and food deserts
Starting March 1, the state’s guaranteed SNAP benefit will be $50 a month, but lawmakers and advocates say $95 is needed to stave off hunger. Struggling New Jersey residents could see their monthly food benefit nearly double under a proposal designed to avoid what advocates describe as a looming “hunger cliff” after federal emergency funding expires in February.
One New Jersey City Ranked Best In The Country For First-Time Homebuyers
Buying a home for the first time can be pretty tough but knowing the best place in New Jersey to buy for first-time home buyers is a plus. New Jersey is a state filled with so many gorgeous homes from beachside mansions to quaint downtown townhomes, to some pretty unique custom homes.
8 of the 10 Worst Small Towns in NJ are in South Jersey, List Says (and It’s Not Nice)
A brand-new list was just published of the 10 worst small towns in New Jersey you'd supposedly never want to live, and eight of them are in South Jersey. This research comes from roadsnacks.net. Let's talk about criteria and just how the folks at the website came up with their findings.
On the Record with Gov. Phil Murphy: Congestion pricing plan egregious to NJ commuters
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is not opposed to reducing pollution, but the MTA’s congestion pricing plan adversely impacts Garden State commuters, he said. The governor said the toll for drivers on the George Washington Bridge is egregious and wants to wait until the state gets two new rail tunnels under […]
Hamilton Twp., NJ, Police Look For Missing Teen
Officials in Hamilton Township are asking for your help locating Deyshaun Morton. The 14-year-old was last seen this past Friday, January 20th, at Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing. Description. Approximately 5’ 10” tall. 160 pounds. Last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt. Help police. If you have...
News 12
Police: Woman wanted for cashing bad check at Old Bridge TD Bank
The Old Bridge Police Department is searching for a woman accused of cashing a bad check at a TD Bank. Authorities say the suspect used the identification of a woman whose purse was stolen from her car in Tinton Falls. Police also say it's been reported that the suspect pulled...
Here’s Where To Get New Jersey’s Most Amazing Chicken Parmigiana In 2023
It's hard to think of a type of food here in New Jersey that inspires more passion than Italian food, and there may be no Italian food that is more beloved than chicken parmigiana. And now, according to one foodie website, New Jersey has a chicken parm champion for 2023.
How to piss off New Jerseyans with just one sentence
We tend to have short fuses in New Jersey, and this recent Reddit thread really put that on display. Someone with the appropriate username “U/NooJoisey” asked how to infuriate someone from New Jersey with just one sentence and the fellow NJ Redditors certainly delivered. Can you make it...
Something seems to be happening to NJ roads faster than usual: Have you also noticed? (Opinion)
New Jersey is full of many seasons that are not just limited to the weather. Yes, there are many we share with the entire country, but some are more unique to The Garden State. Some of the more common seasons have to do with the holidays. Aside from the most...
