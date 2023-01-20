ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, NY

OCC To Unveil New Cannabis Education Program

SYRACUSE – Following is an announcement from Onondaga Community College concerning the unveiling of a Cannibis Education Program:. WHEN: Monday, January 23 at 10 a.m. WHERE: Onondaga Community College, Great Room in the Gordon Student Center, 4585 West Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse 13215. On the campus map, Gordon is denoted with the letter “G.” The best place for media to park is lot 13 (in front of SRC Arena).
SYRACUSE, NY
Insurance Open Interviews At AAA Thursday, January 26

CNY – AAA Western and Central New York is hiring motivated individuals with sales experience and customer service skills to join our insurance team. AAA is pleased to announce an Insurance Career Fair with Open Interviews on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the organization’s headquarters located at 100 International Drive in Amherst.
BUFFALO, NY
12 Oswego Band Students Perform With Junior High All-County Band

OSWEGO – A number of Oswego City School District students earned spots at the Junior High All-County Band festival, held Jan. 13 and 14 at the APW Junior-Senior High School. Students selected included Abigail Peters (7th grade, alto sax), Brandy Towne (7th, French horn), Amalia Sloan (8th, flute), Adrian Williams (8th, French horn), Eva Kandt (8th, flute), Samuel Arthur (7th, tuba), Jaziyah O’Keefe (8th, baritone), Alec Braun (8th, clarinet), Olivia O’Connor (8th, flute), Delany Bobbett (8th, flute), Mason Bandla (7th, tuba) and Len Lin (7th, flute).
OSWEGO, NY
Salmon River Winter Festival Returns Jan. 27 – 29

PULASKI – The annual Salmon River Winter Festival returns Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 29! Take advantage of a weekend of family fun and winter activities in Pulaski and the surrounding areas. Enjoy delicious food samples with the annual macaroni and cheese, chili and chicken wing challenges! Competitions...
PULASKI, NY
OHS Students Get An Inside Look At Storm Chasing With Doppler On Wheels

OSWEGO – A meteorology lesson at Oswego High School recently gave students a chance to explore storm chasing equipment as the Doppler on Wheels stopped by for a visit. The state-of-the-art vehicle is equipped with a mounted Doppler Radar system on the exterior, with plenty of high-tech monitors and gear inside to track storm data. The equipment allows scientists to see what is happening inside a storm and how various factors affect weather outcomes.
OSWEGO, NY
Port Of Oswego Achieves Shipping Record In 2022, Reestablishes Itself As Upstate Commerce Force

OSWEGO – With a record year in 2022, the Port of Oswego Authority ( POA), staked its’ claim as a dominant force in maritime commerce for Central New York, the Great Lakes, and the world. Shipping alone was up over 300% compared to 2021 , said William, Scriber, POA executive director. Recently, the Port received the U.S. Dept. of Transportation designation as a USDOT Marine Highway, one of only 32 in the United States.
OSWEGO, NY
United Way Diamond Ring Raffle Winner

Oswego, NY – Robert Cantwell of Clayton, NY was recently announced the winner of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s drawing for a stunning diamond ring held on Christmas Eve. Laurie Kelly of Oswego won this year’s $200 second prize gift certificate to DuFore’s Jewelers. Valued...
CLAYTON, NY
CiTi Students Learning to Build Houses

OSWEGO COUNTY – Career and Technical Education courses at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation continue to provide students with valuable skills that will serve them long after they graduate. Construction Technology students have been building cutting boards, walls for the Electrical Technology class and small houses in...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
