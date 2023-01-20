Read full article on original website
APW CSD Encourages Staff, Students To Support Baldwinsville Tragedy
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Following is a letter from the APW Central School District:. This past Friday the Baldwinsville community suffered a tragic loss of a student, Ava Wood. To show our support of another local district, we are encouraging all staff and students to wear Baldwinsville Red in honor of Ava Wood on Monday, January 23, 2023.
Figure Skating Club of Watertown To Host Snow Town Invitational Competition
Watertown, NY – The Figure Skating Club of Watertown is hosting its 11th Annual Snow Town Invitational Competition for figure skating starting Friday, January 27 through Sunday, January 29. The event begins at 4 p.m. Friday, with skaters from across New York and Pennsylvania competing. Saturday’s competition will be...
OCC To Unveil New Cannabis Education Program
SYRACUSE – Following is an announcement from Onondaga Community College concerning the unveiling of a Cannibis Education Program:. WHEN: Monday, January 23 at 10 a.m. WHERE: Onondaga Community College, Great Room in the Gordon Student Center, 4585 West Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse 13215. On the campus map, Gordon is denoted with the letter “G.” The best place for media to park is lot 13 (in front of SRC Arena).
Insurance Open Interviews At AAA Thursday, January 26
CNY – AAA Western and Central New York is hiring motivated individuals with sales experience and customer service skills to join our insurance team. AAA is pleased to announce an Insurance Career Fair with Open Interviews on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the organization’s headquarters located at 100 International Drive in Amherst.
12 Oswego Band Students Perform With Junior High All-County Band
OSWEGO – A number of Oswego City School District students earned spots at the Junior High All-County Band festival, held Jan. 13 and 14 at the APW Junior-Senior High School. Students selected included Abigail Peters (7th grade, alto sax), Brandy Towne (7th, French horn), Amalia Sloan (8th, flute), Adrian Williams (8th, French horn), Eva Kandt (8th, flute), Samuel Arthur (7th, tuba), Jaziyah O’Keefe (8th, baritone), Alec Braun (8th, clarinet), Olivia O’Connor (8th, flute), Delany Bobbett (8th, flute), Mason Bandla (7th, tuba) and Len Lin (7th, flute).
Patrick Kraft Named To Fall 2022 Dean’s List At Hofstra University
HEMPSTEAD, NY – Patrick Kraft of Oswego excelled during the Fall 2022 semester at Hofstra, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean’s List. Patrick’s major is Drama. Hofstra University is an internationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, N.Y....
23rd Annual Great Eastern Whiteout Antique And Vintage Snowmobile Show And Swapmeet
FULTON – The 23rd Annual Great Eastern Whiteout Antique And Vintage Snowmobile Show And Swapmeet is coming to Fulton again. The annual event will be held at the Fulton War Memorial/Recreation Park on February 11. The event will run from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m in the afternoon. Admission for adults is $10.00, kids under 12 – free.
Mckenna Labuz Of Central Square Named To University Of New Hampshire’s Dean’s List
DURHAM, NH – McKenna LaBuz of Central Square, NY has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for earning High Honors for the fall 2022 semester. McKenna is majoring in Environmental & Resource Econ. Students named to the Dean’s List at the University...
Imagination Library Visits Fulton Lions, Wolford Inducted, Chirello Marks 40 years
FULTON – Patrick Dewine, Co-Director of the Oswego County chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and Executive Director of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, was the featured speaker at the Fulton Lions Club January meeting. The Fulton Lions also inducted David Wolford as a new member,...
Salmon River Winter Festival Returns Jan. 27 – 29
PULASKI – The annual Salmon River Winter Festival returns Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 29! Take advantage of a weekend of family fun and winter activities in Pulaski and the surrounding areas. Enjoy delicious food samples with the annual macaroni and cheese, chili and chicken wing challenges! Competitions...
OHS Students Get An Inside Look At Storm Chasing With Doppler On Wheels
OSWEGO – A meteorology lesson at Oswego High School recently gave students a chance to explore storm chasing equipment as the Doppler on Wheels stopped by for a visit. The state-of-the-art vehicle is equipped with a mounted Doppler Radar system on the exterior, with plenty of high-tech monitors and gear inside to track storm data. The equipment allows scientists to see what is happening inside a storm and how various factors affect weather outcomes.
Port Of Oswego Achieves Shipping Record In 2022, Reestablishes Itself As Upstate Commerce Force
OSWEGO – With a record year in 2022, the Port of Oswego Authority ( POA), staked its’ claim as a dominant force in maritime commerce for Central New York, the Great Lakes, and the world. Shipping alone was up over 300% compared to 2021 , said William, Scriber, POA executive director. Recently, the Port received the U.S. Dept. of Transportation designation as a USDOT Marine Highway, one of only 32 in the United States.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: January 15 – January 21
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: January 15 – January 21. The Fulton Sunrise Rotary donated $200 to Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army during their monthly meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 17. See full story here. The Community and Family Resource...
Phoenix CSD Cancels P.M. Pre-K, BOCES Today, Jan. 17
PHOENIX – Following is a message from the Phoenix Central School District:. Please update that Phoenix has no afternoon Pre-K and PM BOCES.
CSSD Cancels P.M. BOCES, Pre-Kindergarten Today, Jan. 17
CENTRAL SQUARE – Central Square School District: Due to the icy road conditions north of our District, we canceled p.m. BOCES and p.m. Pre-Kindergarten today (only) 1-17-23.
OCO’s SAF Program Promotes Stalking Awareness Month Campaign
Oswego, NY – January 2023 marks the nineteenth annual National Stalking Awareness Month (NSAM), an annual call to action to recognize and respond to this prevalent, traumatic, and dangerous crime. Stalking is a dangerous and devastating victimization and often intersects with physical violence, sexual violence, and homicide. Yet, too...
Show Schedule – OSWEGO CINEMA 7 1/20/2023 – 1/26/2023
United Way Diamond Ring Raffle Winner
Oswego, NY – Robert Cantwell of Clayton, NY was recently announced the winner of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s drawing for a stunning diamond ring held on Christmas Eve. Laurie Kelly of Oswego won this year’s $200 second prize gift certificate to DuFore’s Jewelers. Valued...
The Brothers Blue To Perform January 28 With Mark Wahl, Opening At The Oswego Music Hall
OSWEGO COUNTY – On January 28 the Oswego Music Hall welcomes The Brothers Blue, with Mark Wahl opening, to the Main Stage at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street in Oswego. Rooted in the fertile tradition of Old-Time fiddle music, The Brothers Blue grow a sound all their...
CiTi Students Learning to Build Houses
OSWEGO COUNTY – Career and Technical Education courses at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation continue to provide students with valuable skills that will serve them long after they graduate. Construction Technology students have been building cutting boards, walls for the Electrical Technology class and small houses in...
