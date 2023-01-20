ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oswego County Today

Paul F. Chatterton

OSWEGO, NY – Paul F. “Buddy” Chatterton, 78 of Oswego, passed away Friday morning at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Oswego and was the son of the late Anthony and Marjorie Terwilliger Chatterton. He was the husband of the late Barbara A. Mittler Chatterton who died in 2018.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Ward A. Saunders

HANNIBAL – Ward A. Saunders, 83, of Hannibal passed away at home. He was a 58 year member of the United Association of Plumbers and Steam Fitters, retiring in 1994 with the UA Local 73 of Oswego, as a steam fitter. A true mechanic and craftsman, he especially enjoyed...
HANNIBAL, NY
Oswego County Today

Mathew Mushtare

FULTON – Mathew Mushtare, 63; of Fulton, NY; passed Monday, January 16, 2023 in the evening at Upstate Hospital, Syracuse NY; after a long illness. Mathew was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Benjamin and Alma (George) Mushtare Sr. He was a longtime resident of Pennellville, NY before...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Salmon River Winter Festival Returns Jan. 27 – 29

PULASKI – The annual Salmon River Winter Festival returns Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 29! Take advantage of a weekend of family fun and winter activities in Pulaski and the surrounding areas. Enjoy delicious food samples with the annual macaroni and cheese, chili and chicken wing challenges! Competitions...
PULASKI, NY
Oswego County Today

Susan M. Richards

OSWEGO – Susan M. Richards, 64, lifelong resident of Oswego, passed on January 16, 2023, surrounded by her closest family and friends. Born in Syracuse, she graduated from Oswego High in 1976 before marrying her high-school sweetheart, and love-of-her-life, Ron Richards, the following year. Sue and Ron welcomed their...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Edna L. Gorman

FULTON – Edna L. Gorman, 88, of Fulton, passed away on January 14, 2023 at Morningstar Residential Care Center, Oswego. She had worked many years for Key Bank in Fulton, from which she retired holding the position of head teller. Edna, along with her late husband, enjoyed antique cars....
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Insurance Open Interviews At AAA Thursday, January 26

CNY – AAA Western and Central New York is hiring motivated individuals with sales experience and customer service skills to join our insurance team. AAA is pleased to announce an Insurance Career Fair with Open Interviews on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the organization’s headquarters located at 100 International Drive in Amherst.
BUFFALO, NY
Oswego County Today

United Way Diamond Ring Raffle Winner

Oswego, NY – Robert Cantwell of Clayton, NY was recently announced the winner of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s drawing for a stunning diamond ring held on Christmas Eve. Laurie Kelly of Oswego won this year’s $200 second prize gift certificate to DuFore’s Jewelers. Valued...
CLAYTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Legislature Chairman Weatherup Announces Standing Committee Assignments

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup (District 9, Hastings) announced appointments to the County Legislature’s standing committees for 2023. The seven committees oversee departments of county government and make budgetary and policy recommendations to the full Legislature. The 2023 standing committees are:. Government, Courts and...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

OCC To Unveil New Cannabis Education Program

SYRACUSE – Following is an announcement from Onondaga Community College concerning the unveiling of a Cannibis Education Program:. WHEN: Monday, January 23 at 10 a.m. WHERE: Onondaga Community College, Great Room in the Gordon Student Center, 4585 West Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse 13215. On the campus map, Gordon is denoted with the letter “G.” The best place for media to park is lot 13 (in front of SRC Arena).
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy