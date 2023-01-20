Read full article on original website
Paul F. Chatterton
OSWEGO, NY – Paul F. “Buddy” Chatterton, 78 of Oswego, passed away Friday morning at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Oswego and was the son of the late Anthony and Marjorie Terwilliger Chatterton. He was the husband of the late Barbara A. Mittler Chatterton who died in 2018.
Ward A. Saunders
HANNIBAL – Ward A. Saunders, 83, of Hannibal passed away at home. He was a 58 year member of the United Association of Plumbers and Steam Fitters, retiring in 1994 with the UA Local 73 of Oswego, as a steam fitter. A true mechanic and craftsman, he especially enjoyed...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: January 15 – January 21
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: January 15 – January 21. The Fulton Sunrise Rotary donated $200 to Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army during their monthly meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 17. See full story here. The Community and Family Resource...
Mathew Mushtare
FULTON – Mathew Mushtare, 63; of Fulton, NY; passed Monday, January 16, 2023 in the evening at Upstate Hospital, Syracuse NY; after a long illness. Mathew was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Benjamin and Alma (George) Mushtare Sr. He was a longtime resident of Pennellville, NY before...
Salmon River Winter Festival Returns Jan. 27 – 29
PULASKI – The annual Salmon River Winter Festival returns Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 29! Take advantage of a weekend of family fun and winter activities in Pulaski and the surrounding areas. Enjoy delicious food samples with the annual macaroni and cheese, chili and chicken wing challenges! Competitions...
Susan M. Richards
OSWEGO – Susan M. Richards, 64, lifelong resident of Oswego, passed on January 16, 2023, surrounded by her closest family and friends. Born in Syracuse, she graduated from Oswego High in 1976 before marrying her high-school sweetheart, and love-of-her-life, Ron Richards, the following year. Sue and Ron welcomed their...
APW CSD Encourages Staff, Students To Support Baldwinsville Tragedy
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Following is a letter from the APW Central School District:. This past Friday the Baldwinsville community suffered a tragic loss of a student, Ava Wood. To show our support of another local district, we are encouraging all staff and students to wear Baldwinsville Red in honor of Ava Wood on Monday, January 23, 2023.
Figure Skating Club of Watertown To Host Snow Town Invitational Competition
Watertown, NY – The Figure Skating Club of Watertown is hosting its 11th Annual Snow Town Invitational Competition for figure skating starting Friday, January 27 through Sunday, January 29. The event begins at 4 p.m. Friday, with skaters from across New York and Pennsylvania competing. Saturday’s competition will be...
NYS Senator Mannion Presents Proclamation To Oswego County Highway Crew
OSWEGO COUNTY – New York State Senator John W. Mannion presented State Senate proclamations to the Oswego County Highway Department crew that assisted Buffalo and Erie County following the holiday storm last month, praising them for answering the call for help. NYS Senator John W. Mannion said, “When an...
Edna L. Gorman
FULTON – Edna L. Gorman, 88, of Fulton, passed away on January 14, 2023 at Morningstar Residential Care Center, Oswego. She had worked many years for Key Bank in Fulton, from which she retired holding the position of head teller. Edna, along with her late husband, enjoyed antique cars....
Brookfield Helps Fulton F.D. Purchase Rapid Deployment Rescue Boat, Equipment, For Icy Water
FULTON – Brookfield Renewable, U.S., recently donated $8,000 to the Fulton Fire Department toward the purchase of a rapid deployment rescue boat and additional rescue equipment, Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard said. “Our city is grateful for Brookfield’s support, and this equipment is a critical addition to the tools...
Insurance Open Interviews At AAA Thursday, January 26
CNY – AAA Western and Central New York is hiring motivated individuals with sales experience and customer service skills to join our insurance team. AAA is pleased to announce an Insurance Career Fair with Open Interviews on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the organization’s headquarters located at 100 International Drive in Amherst.
Patrick Kraft Named To Fall 2022 Dean’s List At Hofstra University
HEMPSTEAD, NY – Patrick Kraft of Oswego excelled during the Fall 2022 semester at Hofstra, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean’s List. Patrick’s major is Drama. Hofstra University is an internationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, N.Y....
Catholic Charities Hosts ‘Frozen In Fulton’ Family Event Jan. 28
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Community and Family Resource Center at Catholic Charities of Oswego County, (CCOC), is hosting “Frozen in Fulton” from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Sat. Jan. 28. The announcement was made by Program Coordinator for the Community and Family Resource Center Brooke Foster. “This...
23rd Annual Great Eastern Whiteout Antique And Vintage Snowmobile Show And Swapmeet
FULTON – The 23rd Annual Great Eastern Whiteout Antique And Vintage Snowmobile Show And Swapmeet is coming to Fulton again. The annual event will be held at the Fulton War Memorial/Recreation Park on February 11. The event will run from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m in the afternoon. Admission for adults is $10.00, kids under 12 – free.
Senator John W. Mannion Honors Oswego County Highway Department Workers
OSWEGO, NY – Senator John W. Mannion today thanked Oswego County Highway Department workers for traveling to Western New York to assist with clean-up operations following last month’s historic snowstorm. Senator John W. Mannion said, “When an unprecedented weather event struck Buffalo and Western New York, the Oswego...
United Way Diamond Ring Raffle Winner
Oswego, NY – Robert Cantwell of Clayton, NY was recently announced the winner of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s drawing for a stunning diamond ring held on Christmas Eve. Laurie Kelly of Oswego won this year’s $200 second prize gift certificate to DuFore’s Jewelers. Valued...
OCO’s SAF Program Promotes Stalking Awareness Month Campaign
Oswego, NY – January 2023 marks the nineteenth annual National Stalking Awareness Month (NSAM), an annual call to action to recognize and respond to this prevalent, traumatic, and dangerous crime. Stalking is a dangerous and devastating victimization and often intersects with physical violence, sexual violence, and homicide. Yet, too...
Legislature Chairman Weatherup Announces Standing Committee Assignments
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup (District 9, Hastings) announced appointments to the County Legislature’s standing committees for 2023. The seven committees oversee departments of county government and make budgetary and policy recommendations to the full Legislature. The 2023 standing committees are:. Government, Courts and...
OCC To Unveil New Cannabis Education Program
SYRACUSE – Following is an announcement from Onondaga Community College concerning the unveiling of a Cannibis Education Program:. WHEN: Monday, January 23 at 10 a.m. WHERE: Onondaga Community College, Great Room in the Gordon Student Center, 4585 West Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse 13215. On the campus map, Gordon is denoted with the letter “G.” The best place for media to park is lot 13 (in front of SRC Arena).
