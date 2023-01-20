OSWEGO, NY – Paul F. “Buddy” Chatterton, 78 of Oswego, passed away Friday morning at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Oswego and was the son of the late Anthony and Marjorie Terwilliger Chatterton. He was the husband of the late Barbara A. Mittler Chatterton who died in 2018.

