AZFamily
I-17 reopens between Cordes Lake & Camp Verde; Flagstaff sees near-record January snowfall total
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) - Interstate 17 has reopened between Cordes Lake and Camp Verde as dangerous road conditions prompted ADOT to close the highway throughout much of the morning commute. As Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather team forecasted days in advance, a storm system began moving into the region...
KTAR.com
Winter weather advisory in Flagstaff to last until Monday evening
PHOENIX – Snowfall totals continue to pile up in Arizona’s high country and create hazardous driving conditions that shut down roads to start the workweek. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Flagstaff on Monday until 5 p.m., the National Weather Service said, and stretches of northbound Interstate 17 were closed because of snowy and icy road conditions for hours.
prescottenews.com
More Snow Predicted for Monday – US National Weather Service Flagstaff
More snow is on the way late Sunday through Monday. This one has been trending wetter and is very cold. Some snow will fall across many valley locations, even into the depths of the Grand Canyon this time. Snowfall amounts will vary dramatically by location and will favor north and...
krwg.org
Cold temperatures continue into next week for parts of the Southwest
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Unusually cold weather is expected to continue across most of the Southwest into next week from the Sierra to New Mexico. The National Weather Service said late Saturday lows well-below zero Fahrenheit are forecast in parts of Nevada and Arizona. More snow is expected in...
ABC 15 News
Flagstaff snowfall creeping its way into the record books
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — New numbers from the National Weather Service show that January has been a frosty month for the high country. This year, Flagstaff has seen its 4th highest amount of snowfall for January on record. According to the National Weather Service, Flagstaff has seen 57.9" of snow...
fox10phoenix.com
Stunning white winter scene in Forest Lakes
Lester Walker captured a must-see video of a winter wonderland in Forest Lakes, a community in Coconino County. Arizona's high country has seen tons and tons of snow & wet weather in January 2023 and this is just one example of how beautiful our high country can be during a white winter.
12news.com
Flagstaff sees record snowfall this January
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — We're breaking records with the last round of snowfall in Flagstaff. The month isn't even over yet and it's already made the top five snowiest Januarys on record for the city, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). There are still 11 days to go in...
kjzz.org
Week of winter storms drops more than 5 feet of snow in Flagstaff area; more snow ahead
Winter storms in the past week dropped more than 5 feet of snow in parts of Flagstaff. And additional snowfall is expected with the latest weather system moving in Thursday night. Angelina Grubb is with the Arizona Snowbowl. She said skiers and snowboarders will have plenty of fresh powder this...
Two dead, two hurt in crash on U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg
Two people are dead and at least two others are hurt after a serious accident on U.S. 93 in Yavapai County.
theprescotttimes.com
Community Health Center of Yavapai Welcomes Three New Providers
Community Health Center of Yavapai Welcomes Three New Providers. Primary Care | Counseling Services | Substance Abuse Services. Community Health Center of Yavapai (CHCY) recently welcomed three additional providers to our practices, offering increased appointment availability at each of our three locations. Thresiamma Anthony, FNP is accepting new patients in...
