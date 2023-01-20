ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTAR.com

Winter weather advisory in Flagstaff to last until Monday evening

PHOENIX – Snowfall totals continue to pile up in Arizona’s high country and create hazardous driving conditions that shut down roads to start the workweek. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Flagstaff on Monday until 5 p.m., the National Weather Service said, and stretches of northbound Interstate 17 were closed because of snowy and icy road conditions for hours.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
krwg.org

Cold temperatures continue into next week for parts of the Southwest

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Unusually cold weather is expected to continue across most of the Southwest into next week from the Sierra to New Mexico. The National Weather Service said late Saturday lows well-below zero Fahrenheit are forecast in parts of Nevada and Arizona. More snow is expected in...
NEVADA STATE
ABC 15 News

Flagstaff snowfall creeping its way into the record books

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — New numbers from the National Weather Service show that January has been a frosty month for the high country. This year, Flagstaff has seen its 4th highest amount of snowfall for January on record. According to the National Weather Service, Flagstaff has seen 57.9" of snow...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Stunning white winter scene in Forest Lakes

Lester Walker captured a must-see video of a winter wonderland in Forest Lakes, a community in Coconino County. Arizona's high country has seen tons and tons of snow & wet weather in January 2023 and this is just one example of how beautiful our high country can be during a white winter.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

Flagstaff sees record snowfall this January

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — We're breaking records with the last round of snowfall in Flagstaff. The month isn't even over yet and it's already made the top five snowiest Januarys on record for the city, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). There are still 11 days to go in...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Community Health Center of Yavapai Welcomes Three New Providers

Community Health Center of Yavapai Welcomes Three New Providers. Primary Care | Counseling Services | Substance Abuse Services. Community Health Center of Yavapai (CHCY) recently welcomed three additional providers to our practices, offering increased appointment availability at each of our three locations. Thresiamma Anthony, FNP is accepting new patients in...
PRESCOTT, AZ

