Kelly Ripa Discouraged Sarah Michelle Gellar's Move to Hollywood: 'You Think You're Going to Be a Star?'
"I'm so glad Sarah Michelle Gellar did not listen to me," Ripa told her Live co-host Ryan Seacrest on Monday's episode Kelly Ripa is thankful Sarah Michelle Gellar chose not to listen to her brutally honest career advice. During Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa recalled to co-host Ryan Seacrest how she previously advised Gellar against making a cross-country move to pursue her acting dreams in Hollywood. "I'm so glad Sarah Michelle Gellar did not listen to me," Ripa, 52, said of the actress,...
Meghan McCain Shares First Look at Her and Husband Ben Domenech's Baby Clover — See the Photos!
Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech welcomed baby daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech on Thursday Meghan McCain's newborn baby girl is making her debut! The former View co-host, 38, shared a series of photographs on Instagram Saturday, which offer a first look at her second daughter, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, whom she shares with husband Ben Domenech. "We are overjoyed to welcome our new daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech on Thursday morning," McCain captioned her post. "Thank you all for the well wishes - we are all blissed out happy, healthy...
Anne Hathaway Says It's 'Thrilling' to See the 'Level of Excitement' for The Princess Diaries 3
Anne Hathaway — who has not officially signed on to The Princess Diaries 3 — explained that waiting nearly two decades for another sequel is "a process that requires patience" Anne Hathaway feels the anticipation from fans surrounding the next Princess Diaries film! The Oscar-winning star, 40, opened up to PEOPLE about the long-awaited third installment in the franchise during her appearance at the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend. And while she didn't reveal much about the upcoming film, which is reported to be in development, she...
Pregnant Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump in the Gym: 'Me and Da Babes Workin' Out'
Hilary Swank is working on her fitness as she prepares to welcome her little ones. The actress, who is currently pregnant and expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider, shared a fitness video on Instagram over the weekend, showing that she isn't letting her nearing due date slow down her physical routine.
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of Baby Boy Aire — See the Sweet Shot!
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son, Aire, will celebrate his first birthday next month Kylie Jenner is helping fans keep up with her family. The 25-year-old makeup mogul shared the first photos of her baby boy, Aire Webster, on Instagram Saturday and revealed his name for the first time. Among the sweet photo set was a throwback showing the infant in a high chair, looking away from the sun shining behind him. Aire looks adorable in his seat, with drips of baby food coating his lips, chin, and on...
Kylie Jenner Reveals the Correct Way to Pronounce Baby Son Aire's Name
Kylie Jenner shares daughter Stormi, 4, and infant son Aire with Travis Scott Kylie Jenner is letting fans know how to correctly pronounce the name of the son she shares with Travis Scott. After revealing the moniker of 11-month-old Aire Webster on Instagram Saturday, alongside a handful of cute photos of her little guy, Jenner, 25, then clarified how to say her kid's name when a fan page posed the question. After the update account KylieSnapchat shared a video featuring images of the Kylie Cosmetics founder's second child and asked, "Do you think...
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Reaches New Heights with Her Daughters as She Vows Not to 'Look Back' in 2023
Christine Brown is making the most of 2023. The Sister Wives star, 50, shared an inspirational note about working toward her goals this year that included video clips o her on a rowing machine, doing crunches, lifting weights and dressing her best. "I feel amazing and [am] making 2023 my...
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Says Son Gabe Chopped Off Long Hair for Charity — See the Clip!
Gabe Brown made a drastic change when he had his long hair cut into a short new 'do What a difference a haircut can make! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown's 22-year-old son Gabe is nearly unrecognizable now that his long hair has been chopped off. In a clip posted on Janelle's Instagram on Sunday, Gabe's long curly locks are cut off to create a sleek new look as ZZ Top's "Sharp Dressed Man" provides the soundtrack. Janelle wrote, "Gabe decided it was time for a haircut....
Camila Alves McConaughey Shows Woody Harrelson Photobombing Daughter Vida on 13th Birthday
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey are celebrating another special family birthday, this time for daughter Vida who turns 13 Camila Alves McConaughey and Matthew McConaughey's little girl is growing up! On Monday, the mom of three shared photos from daughter Vida's birthday party during a family vacation earlier this month, celebrating as she turned 13. The photo shared shows Vida wearing a white cropped t-shirt, a lei and a flower crown as she looks at her birthday cake, unaware that behind her, Woody Harrelson is making a face at the...
Catherine Zeta-Jones Wears Two-Toned Dress on the Red Carpet with Husband Michael Douglas
The actress showed off a gold-and-black ensemble for her attendance at the BAFTA Annual Burns Bash Thursday night Catherine Zeta-Jones shone — literally — on the red carpet Thursday night at the BAFTA Annual Burns Bash in Santa Monica, Calif. Walking the red carpet with husband Michael Douglas by her side, the 53-year-old actress showed off a striking formal gown in a glamorous black-and-gold color combination. The dress featured a sleek, figure-skimming black skirt with a metallic plunging bodice, which Zeta-Jones set off with chandelier earrings, a bracelet,...
All About Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson's Rumored Girlfriend
Here's everything to know about Davidson's Bodies Bodies Bodies costar, from how she got her start in acting to her famed fashion family member Get to know Chase Sui Wonders. No stranger to the public eye, Wonders is an actress who has held roles in various TV shows and films since graduating from Harvard in 2018 — but most recently, she's been further thrown into the spotlight due to her rumored romance with Pete Davidson. The actress costarred opposite the Saturday Night Live alum in Bodies Bodies Bodies, a...
Pete Davidson Seemingly Removes All of His Tattoos Dedicated to Ex Kim Kardashian
The comedian and SKIMS mogul split in August after nine months of dating Pete Davidson is removing his ex Kim Kardashian from his life in more ways than one. The comedian, 29, was photographed shirtless on Saturday while vacationing with his rumored girlfriend, Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders. The snapshots appear to reveal that he had all of his tattoos dedicated to his former reality television belle removed. In the recent photos, Davidson's clavicle and collar bones appear to be sans the tiny inks dedicated to the...
Nia Long Responds to Fans After Romance Rumors with Costar Omarion
The You People actress is making sure her relationship status is clear Nia Long is setting the record straight. The 52-year-old actress and former B2K member Omarion sparked dating rumors after they walked hand-in-hand together at the Los Angeles premiere of Long's latest film, You People, on Tuesday. "Everybody simmer down… I'm single AF," she expressed in the comment section of an Instagram video by The Shade Room that shows her smiling with Omarian, 38, as they posed for pictures. In the video, shared with the caption, "The smile on...
Jenna Johnson Shares Sweet Photo of Husband Val Chmerkovskiy Snuggling with Their Baby Boy
The couple welcomed their first baby together, a son, on Jan. 10 Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are soaking up their first few weeks of parenthood. On Sunday, Johnson, 28, shared a heartwarming photo of her husband cuddling with their baby boy as the father-son pair nap together in a reclining chair. In the sweet shot, Chmerkovskiy, 36, holds his son against his chest as he keeps a blanket wrapped around his son. Johnson shared the snap on her Instagram Story, adding a white heart emoji. The Dancing with the...
Christopher Meloni Calls Longtime Pal Mariska Hargitay by Pet Name in Kooky Birthday Tribute
The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star celebrated the birthday of Hargitay, who's been deemed his "second wife" by fans, one day after he marked his real-world wife Sherman Williams' big 6-3 Mariska Hargitay celebrated her birthday on Monday, and at least one of her Law & Order: Special Victims Unit costars weren't going to let the occasion slip by unnoticed. In a wacky tribute posted to Instagram, Christopher Meloni pulled so close to the camera that only his eyes and forehead were visible, and then sent a...
Cheryl Burke Says She's 'Proud' to Be 'Alone, Not Lonely' amid Ex Matthew Lawrence's New Romance
PEOPLE confirmed Matthew Lawrence's relationship with TLC singer Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas in early January Cheryl Burke is doing just fine as her ex-husband, Matthew Lawrence, moves forward in a new relationship. Sharing photos of herself smiling from ear to ear, the Dancing with the Stars alum gave her followers an update after she was "getting a lot of questions about how [she's] been doing lately and what's been going on." "If I could describe how I feel in one word, I honestly couldn't. Each day presents its own bliss but also its own...
Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dead at 27, Christian Siriano Says 'One of My Muses and Always Will Be'
'He inspired me and I will love him forever," Christian Siriano said as he remembered model Jeremy Ruehlemann after his death Model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died. He was 27. Christian Siriano mourned the model in a touching Instagram post on Sunday. He shared a series of photos of him and Ruehlemann together, as well as some of Ruehlemann's most memorable modeling moments. "I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard," Siriano captioned the...
Guy Fieri Shares News of Dog's Death the Day Before His Birthday: 'Today Is the Saddest Day'
The Diners, Drive-ins and Dives host called the late family dog "one-of-a-kind" on Twitter Guy Fieri and his family are mourning the loss of their dog, Cowboy, who died shortly before the Food Network star's 55th birthday on Jan. 22. "Today is the saddest day in the Fieri family," Fieri posted, alongside a photo of the pup, on Twitter Saturday. "We lost our COWBOY today. He was one-of-a-kind and brought so much love and energy to our family." The restauranter's heartbreaking post garnered support from famous friends such...
Vivica A. Fox Talks Fashion on New Film: 'My Role Has a Devil Wears Prada, Meryl Streep Vibe to It'
Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of 3M's Skilled premiere at Sundance, Fox described her latest fashion-forward flick Vivica A. Fox brought some glam vibes to the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend while taking a break from filming her new diva film role in Atlanta. The Kill Bill star, 59, hosted a private screening of 3M's Skilled documentary premiere in Park City, Utah, on Sunday. Speaking to PEOPLE on Jan. 19 before heading off to the screening, Fox discussed her love for fashion and how she loves to help...
Inside Actress Bresha Webb's Bachelorette Party: 'Fun, Love, Crying, Hugs, and Lots of Twerking!'
The Run the World star celebrated her upcoming nuptials to TV writer Nick Jones Jr. with a surprise bachelorette party thrown by her friends in Los Angeles over the weekend Bresha Webb is getting ready to walk down the aisle! The Run the World star, 38, celebrated her upcoming nuptials to her fiancé, TV writer Nick Jones Jr., with a surprise bachelorette party thrown by her friends in Los Angeles over the weekend. "It felt like a movie," Webb tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It had all of the elements -...
