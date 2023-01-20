Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
Columbia County officials investigate gift card purchase scheme
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three males purchased gift cards totaling $2,000 without paying for them. According to the incident report, three males entered the Family Dollar on South Belair Road on January 12 and picked up six gift cards. Police say the males paid for each of the cards individually and in separate transactions, passing a 'YouTube card' to the next person. The same card was allegedly used to make all of the purchases.
WRDW-TV
Grovetown police Department looking for runaway 14-year-old
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department is asking for help in locating a runaway 14-year-old. Police say Malaysia Sumpter was last seen on Friday evening wearing a black dress, with black tights and black bubble slides, and her hair was in a short ponytail. Police consider her a...
WRDW-TV
This suspect is being sought in shooting at Augusta motel
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to a shooting. Deputies said Darrell Gathers, 65, is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday at the Budgetel on Fifth Street.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Closer look at who’s policing the police in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An all-new I-TEAM investigation takes a closer look at who’s keeping watch over those who protect and serve. It all started when the I-TEAM obtained a cell phone video of an incident from November off Glenn Hills Drive in Augusta. We also have the incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
‘Im not dangerous’: Wanted man replies to McCormick County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook
Chances are if you're on the run from multiple law enforcement agencies, you don't need to provoke them on Facebook.
WRDW-TV
2nd arrest made in gunfire stemming from feud over 4-wheeler
WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another suspect has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Day confrontation over a four-wheeler that’s been at the center of a family dispute, according to authorities. According to a report from Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies, four people tried to enter a shed in...
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Augusta's relationship with Gold Cross on life support
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Tuesday will be crucial for the citizens of Augusta-Richmond County. Commissioners are set to vote on a contract valued at $1.95 million to, among other things, subsidize citizen's use of Gold Cross EMS service. Contract negotiations have been in the works since last spring, but the...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County schools raise financial stakes to find new hires
A report from Aiken County deputies is painting a picture of what happened leading up to the death of a 1-year-old on Friday. It’s national handwriting day, a farewell to Splash Mountain and a big welcome to comedienne Leanne Morgan. How Augusta school will be spending its $20,000 donation.
wfxg.com
Man wanted for aggravated assault after Augusta shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted in reference to an aggravated assault. Authorities say it happened at about 12:50 a.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Budgetel at 954 5th Street for shots fired and one person...
WRDW-TV
Augusta celebrity, Wavy Man, brightens peoples day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you have ever been in downtown Augusta, you may have seen a man waving and smiling, and not asking for anything in return. That man used to be homeless but not anymore. And during that period he started waving at cars passing by to try and brighten people’s days.
WRDW-TV
Investigation on two Augusta fire truck accidents continues
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The investigation continues after two Augusta trucks overturn while responding to emergency calls. The most recent accident happened Saturday night on Old Waynesboro Road. The first one happened on Washington Road, on the ramp to the I-20 West. Details are a clearer picture of how this may have happened.
WRDW-TV
How Augusta school will be spending its $20,000 donation
A report from Aiken County deputies is painting a picture of what happened leading up to the death of a 1-year-old on Friday. It’s national handwriting day, a farewell to Splash Mountain and a big welcome to comedienne Leanne Morgan. Leanne Morgan is bringing her new tour to Augusta.
17-year-old suspect arrested, charged in Greenwood
The Greenwood Police Department said that they arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a shooting.
Mother charged with fentanyl possession as investigation into baby's death continues
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has released new details regarding the death of a child and the charge that child's mother is now facing. According to a spokesperson for the department, any time there is an unexplained death involving a child, both the coroner's office and the sheriff's office conduct a joint investigation.
Shooting on Wrightsboro Road injures one
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On January 19th, at 8:37 P.M., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on the 3200 Block of Wrightsboro Road in reference to a gun shot victim. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that a physical altercation happened between several males that spilled over to the alley behind Churchs Chicken when shots […]
GBI arrests woman in connection with 4-year-old’s drowning during swimming lessons, officials say
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a woman accused in the drowning of a four-year-old. Burke County sheriff officials said on Jan. 17 at 8:30 p.m., the GBI arrested 66-year-old Lexie C. Tenhuisen of Waynesville, North Carolina. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
WRDW-TV
Details emerging in Aiken County death of 1-year-old child
A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School is receiving a $20,000 donation on behalf of Box Tops for Education. With her knack for finding comedy amid the chaos, Leanne Morgan will be bring laughs to Augusta.
WYFF4.com
Woman dragged after purse stolen by Greenwood woman on moped, Myrtle Beach police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A woman was recovering Friday after being dragged in a store parking lot by a woman from Greenwood on a moped who tried to steal her purse, police said. The incident happened about 1:30 p.m. at a Home Depot on Oak Forest Lane in Myrtle Beach, according to Sgt. Tom Vest, with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
WRDW-TV
Traffic accidents kill 3 people in 3 days across CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rash of traffic accidents claimed the lives of a motorcyclist, a pedestrian and a driver, all within three days. The motorcyclist died in a crash that was reported at 3:15 p.m. Saturday for an accident on the eastbound side of the 2300 block of Riverwatch Parkway near Eisenhower Park.
WRDW-TV
Man shot with his own gun in scuffle along Wrightsboro Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New details emerged Friday afternoon about a shooting the night before that injured one person. Deputies learned at 8:37 p.m. of the incident in the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road, according to a deputy’s report released Friday afternoon. An arriving officer found the 37-year-old victim...
