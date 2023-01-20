Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Lisa Marie Presley's Loved Ones — Priscilla, Daughters, Austin Butler and More — Attend Memorial
Billy Corgan and Axl Rose are also scheduled to pay tribute to the singer-songwriter, who died on Jan. 12 at age 54, during the program at Graceland Lisa Marie Presley's fans and loved ones gathered at Elvis Presley's home at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, for the late singer's memorial on Sunday morning. Ahead of the program, during which her mother Priscilla Presley, daughter Riley Keough, Axl Rose and more will celebrate her life, Lisa Marie's family and friends were seen embracing at the service. Elvis star Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber arrived...
Meghan McCain Shares First Look at Her and Husband Ben Domenech's Baby Clover — See the Photos!
Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech welcomed baby daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech on Thursday Meghan McCain's newborn baby girl is making her debut! The former View co-host, 38, shared a series of photographs on Instagram Saturday, which offer a first look at her second daughter, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, whom she shares with husband Ben Domenech. "We are overjoyed to welcome our new daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech on Thursday morning," McCain captioned her post. "Thank you all for the well wishes - we are all blissed out happy, healthy...
Pregnant Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump in the Gym: 'Me and Da Babes Workin' Out'
Hilary Swank is working on her fitness as she prepares to welcome her little ones. The actress, who is currently pregnant and expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider, shared a fitness video on Instagram over the weekend, showing that she isn't letting her nearing due date slow down her physical routine.
Kylie Jenner Reveals the Correct Way to Pronounce Baby Son Aire's Name
Kylie Jenner shares daughter Stormi, 4, and infant son Aire with Travis Scott Kylie Jenner is letting fans know how to correctly pronounce the name of the son she shares with Travis Scott. After revealing the moniker of 11-month-old Aire Webster on Instagram Saturday, alongside a handful of cute photos of her little guy, Jenner, 25, then clarified how to say her kid's name when a fan page posed the question. After the update account KylieSnapchat shared a video featuring images of the Kylie Cosmetics founder's second child and asked, "Do you think...
Hailey Bieber Debuts New Bob Hairstyle in Mirror Selfies: 'Oops'
"I have never felt more beautiful, never felt sexier, just embracing my skin, embracing my natural hair color," Hailey Bieber previously told PEOPLE of how her beauty routine has evolved Hailey Bieber is kicking off 2023 with a new look. The model, 26, debuted a new hairstyle on her Instagram Story Sunday, sharing some mirror selfies from her massive closet of her chic bob cut with her followers. "Oops," Bieber wrote with one of the photos. In the images, the star donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured...
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Reaches New Heights with Her Daughters as She Vows Not to 'Look Back' in 2023
Christine Brown is making the most of 2023. The Sister Wives star, 50, shared an inspirational note about working toward her goals this year that included video clips o her on a rowing machine, doing crunches, lifting weights and dressing her best. "I feel amazing and [am] making 2023 my...
Jerry Schilling Recalls Final Days with Lisa Marie Presley at Memorial: 'I Will Always Love You'
"As I was in the hospital with her father when Priscilla was giving birth, I was at the hospital with her mother when she left us," said Schilling Sunday at Graceland Elvis Presley's best friend Jerry Schilling paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday morning at Graceland. During a funny and moving speech, the talent manager, who was a member of Elvis' Memphis Mafia, recalled his first moments with a baby Lisa Marie — as well as his final days with the singer. "Me and a girl named 'Memphis.' I always call...
Catherine Zeta-Jones Wears Two-Toned Dress on the Red Carpet with Husband Michael Douglas
The actress showed off a gold-and-black ensemble for her attendance at the BAFTA Annual Burns Bash Thursday night Catherine Zeta-Jones shone — literally — on the red carpet Thursday night at the BAFTA Annual Burns Bash in Santa Monica, Calif. Walking the red carpet with husband Michael Douglas by her side, the 53-year-old actress showed off a striking formal gown in a glamorous black-and-gold color combination. The dress featured a sleek, figure-skimming black skirt with a metallic plunging bodice, which Zeta-Jones set off with chandelier earrings, a bracelet,...
Chris Evans Jokes with Jeremy Renner After His Accident: 'Has Anyone Even Checked' on the Snowplow?
Jeremy Renner was airlifted to a local medical center on Jan. 1 after he was run over by an "extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment" he owns Jeremy Renner can always count on friend Chris Evans to be there for him. Shortly after Renner, 52, posted a message on social media about being on the mend and looking forward with a positive outlook after his snowplow accident, Evans, 41, reacted with a light-hearted response to his Marvel costar. "That's one tough mf'er," Evans wrote after Renner posted a photograph...
Kylie Jenner Steps Out in Dramatic Lion's Head Gown at Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner wore a black velvet gown bearing a life-sized faux lion's head to the Schiaparelli fashion show on Sunday Kylie Jenner knows how to make an entrance. The reality star, 25, attended the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday wearing a strapless, fitted black velvet gown featuring a replica life-sized lion's head across her torso. The mom-of-two complemented her bold look with black Schiaparelli sling-backs with golden toes. Kylie wasn't the only one to rock the lioness look, which also featured corset-style straps on its rear side. Inside, Irina Shayk hit...
Blue Ivy Carter, 11, Joins Mom Beyoncé Onstage for 'Brown Skin Girl' Performance in Dubai
Beyoncé shares daughter Blue Ivy, as well as twins Rumi and Sir, with husband JAY-Z Like mother, like daughter! After a four-year absence since her last headlining show, Beyoncé returned to the stage on Saturday evening, when she performed an hour-long set at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai. At one point during the show, the "Crazy in Love" singer, 41, was joined by her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter for a duet of their song "Brown Skin Girl," which comes off of Beyoncé's The Lion King...
Kylie Jenner Wears Controversial Noose-Like Givenchy Necklace While Out in Paris
Kylie Jenner has found herself in the midst of fashion-fueled controversy. On Monday the makeup mogul was spotted in Paris, where she's visiting the city for Fashion Week, wearing a controversial noose-shaped necklace from Givenchy. The Kardashians star paired the jewelry with an electric blue dress and sparkly pink boots,...
Lady Gaga Calls Taylor Swift 'Really Brave' for Speaking About Her Eating Disorder in 2020 Doc
Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift have both spoken publicly about battling eating disorders in the past Lady Gaga is singing Taylor Swift's praises for her vulnerability. Last week, the "Rain on Me" singer, 36, reacted to a TikTok featuring a resurfaced video of Swift, 33, talking about her eating disorder. The clip, which is from Swift's 2020 documentary Miss Americana, saw her opening up for the first time publicly about her experience with the illness and how there is always pressure to meet "some standard of beauty." In response, Gaga commented, "That's...
Christopher Meloni Calls Longtime Pal Mariska Hargitay by Pet Name in Kooky Birthday Tribute
The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star celebrated the birthday of Hargitay, who's been deemed his "second wife" by fans, one day after he marked his real-world wife Sherman Williams' big 6-3 Mariska Hargitay celebrated her birthday on Monday, and at least one of her Law & Order: Special Victims Unit costars weren't going to let the occasion slip by unnoticed. In a wacky tribute posted to Instagram, Christopher Meloni pulled so close to the camera that only his eyes and forehead were visible, and then sent a...
Guy Fieri Shares News of Dog's Death the Day Before His Birthday: 'Today Is the Saddest Day'
The Diners, Drive-ins and Dives host called the late family dog "one-of-a-kind" on Twitter Guy Fieri and his family are mourning the loss of their dog, Cowboy, who died shortly before the Food Network star's 55th birthday on Jan. 22. "Today is the saddest day in the Fieri family," Fieri posted, alongside a photo of the pup, on Twitter Saturday. "We lost our COWBOY today. He was one-of-a-kind and brought so much love and energy to our family." The restauranter's heartbreaking post garnered support from famous friends such...
Sarah Ferguson Quotes Queen Elizabeth at Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial: 'Grief Is the Price We Pay for Love'
"If you just put out your hand we will be there," she said to Presley's family, adding, "I will definitely be there" Sarah Ferguson is remembering her friend Lisa Marie Presley with a quote from her former mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II. Ferguson, 63, spoke at Presley's Graceland memorial service on Sunday in an effort to "celebrate the extraordinary Lisa Marie" at an event full of her closest loved ones. "I stand here with great honor because we called each other 'sissy,' and I've been with you all for all your lives really,"...
