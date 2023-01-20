ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Researchers find that chromatically simulated myopic blur may be useful as a myopia control therapy

By University of Alabama at Birmingham
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago
MedicalXpress

Preventing weight gain can help avoid total knee replacement

Preventing weight gain from early adulthood could reduce knee replacements in Australian adults by almost 30% and save the health system $373 million per year, new research has found. The Monash University-led study found preventing weight gain from young adulthood to late midlife to reduce overweight/obesity could significantly reduce the...
MedicalXpress

Updated guideline recommends CBT or second-generation antidepressants for adults with major depressive disorder

The American College of Physicians (ACP) has issued an update of its guideline with clinical recommendations for nonpharmacologic and pharmacologic treatments of adults in the acute phase of major depressive disorder (MDD). In the updated clinical guideline, ACP recommends the use of either cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) or second-generation antidepressants (SGAs) as initial treatment in adults with moderate to severe MDD, and suggests the combination of both, as an alternate initial treatment option. The guideline and supporting evidence reviews are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
MedicalXpress

Midlife moderate and vigorous physical activity levels associated with brain power

The amount of time spent in moderate and vigorous physical activity every day is linked to midlife brain power, indicates research published online in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health. This intensity level seems to be the best for working memory and mental processes, such as planning and organization,...
MedicalXpress

Inpatient blood draws are often performed during sleep hours, patient-care study finds

The sleep of hospitalized patients may be often interrupted due to non-urgent blood draws, a new Yale study has found. In an analysis of more than 5 million non-urgent blood draws collected at Yale New Haven Hospital (YNHH) from 2016 to 2019, a team of researchers found that a high proportion of them occurred during a three-hour window in the early morning.
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop tool that reduces errors in stem cell transplant reporting

Researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have developed a custom-built application to automate determination of engraftment, a key outcome after hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). The application supersedes a tedious manual process and at the same time substantially improves accuracy of reported hematopoietic cell transplant engraftments. The success of...
MedicalXpress

Midlife obesity linked to heightened frailty risk in older age

Carrying too much weight—including a midriff bulge—from midlife onwards is linked to a heightened risk of physical frailty in older age, finds research published in the open access journal BMJ Open. Frailty is often wrongly perceived as a purely wasting disorder, say the researchers, who emphasize the importance...
MedicalXpress

Close relationships with parents promote healthier brain development in teens at risk for alcohol use disorder

For teens at elevated risk of developing alcohol use disorder (AUD), close relationships with parents can mitigate their genetic and environmental vulnerability, a new study suggests. The offspring of people with AUD are four times more likely than others to develop the disorder. Increasing evidence suggests that this heritable risk may be either amplified or mitigated by the quality of parenting.
MedicalXpress

Wearable tech, AI and clinical teams join to change the face of trial monitoring

A multi-disciplinary team of researchers has developed a way to monitor the progression of movement disorders using motion capture technology and AI. In two ground-breaking studies, published in Nature Medicine, a cross-disciplinary team of AI and clinical researchers have shown that by combining human movement data gathered from wearable tech with a powerful new medical AI technology they are able to identify clear movement patterns, predict future disease progression and significantly increase the efficiency of clinical trials in two very different rare disorders, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and Friedreich's ataxia (FA).
MedicalXpress

Immunotherapy with two novel drugs shows activity in colorectal cancer

A combination of two next-generation immunotherapy drugs has shown promising clinical activity in treating patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer, a disease which has not previously responded well to immunotherapies, according to a Dana-Farber Cancer Institute researcher. The results of an expanded phase 1 trial of the two drugs, botensilimab...
MedicalXpress

Study reveals new genetic disorder that causes susceptibility to opportunistic infections

An international consortium co-led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center immunogeneticist Rubén Martínez-Barricarte, Ph.D., has discovered a new genetic disorder that causes immunodeficiency and profound susceptibility to opportunistic infections including a life-threatening fungal pneumonia. The discovery, reported Jan. 20 in the journal Science Immunology, will help identify people who...
NASHVILLE, TN
MedicalXpress

First-degree relatives have high perceived risk for rheumatoid arthritis

First-degree relatives (FDRs) of patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have a high perceived risk for developing RA, according to a study published online Dec. 5 in RMD Open. Sarah Bunnewell, from Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust in the United Kingdom, and colleagues defined variables associated with perceived risk for...
MedicalXpress

Epilepsy register helps deliver healthy babies, huge savings, study finds

An Australian register set up to help pregnant women with epilepsy has helped dramatically reduce the number of stillbirths and birth defects such as spina bifida, and the resulting costs to the community, a new Monash University reveals. The paper, published in the peer-reviewed journal Neurology, analyzed the economic benefits...
MedicalXpress

Study comparing early interventions for sepsis shows patients have identical outcomes

Vanderbilt University Medical Center had a leading role in a large national study designed to compare two early interventions in the treatment of patients with sepsis, the body's severe response to an uncontrolled infection. Sepsis can cause dangerously low blood pressure, which is typically treated with intravenous (IV) fluids and/or...
MedicalXpress

Team publishes new study on murine model for human early/immature T-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia

A new research perspective titled "A murine model for human early/immature T-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (EITP ALL)" has been published in Oncoscience. In this research perspective, researchers Vijay Negi and Peter D. Aplan from the National Institutes of Health's National Cancer Institute discuss early/immature T cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (EITP ALL). EITP ALL represents a subset of human leukemias distinct from other T-ALL, and associated with poor prognosis. Clinical studies have identified chromosomal translocations involving the NUP98 gene and point mutations of IDH genes as recurrent mutations in patients with EITP-ALL.
MedicalXpress

Climate change trauma has real impacts on cognition and the brain, wildfire survivors study shows

Psychological trauma from extreme weather and climate events, such as wildfires, can have long-term impacts on survivors' brains and cognitive functioning, especially how they process distractions, my team's new research shows. Climate change is increasingly affecting people around the world, including through extreme heat, storm damage and life-threatening events like...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Origins of pleasurable touch traced from skin to brain in mice

A parent's reassuring touch. A friend's warm hug. A lover's enticing embrace. These are among the tactile joys in our lives. Now, scientists at Columbia's Zuckerman Institute and two partner institutions report previously unidentified starting points in the neurobiological pathways underlying pleasurable, sexual and otherwise rewarding social touch. Most notably in their mouse studies, they for the first time teased out a full pathway that begins with neurons in the skin that respond to gentle stroking and run all of the way to pleasure centers of the brain. This research was published today in Cell.

