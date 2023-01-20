Researchers find that chromatically simulated myopic blur may be useful as a myopia control therapy

Read full article on original website
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
MedicalXpress
Preventing weight gain can help avoid total knee replacement
Preventing weight gain from early adulthood could reduce knee replacements in Australian adults by almost 30% and save the health system $373 million per year, new research has found. The Monash University-led study found preventing weight gain from young adulthood to late midlife to reduce overweight/obesity could significantly reduce the...
MedicalXpress
Insufficient good quality sleep during teenage years may heighten subsequent MS risk, suggests study
Insufficient and disturbed sleep during the teenage years may heighten the subsequent risk of multiple sclerosis (MS), suggests a case-control study published online in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry. Clocking up enough hours of restorative sleep while young may help to ward off the condition, suggest the researchers.
MedicalXpress
Updated guideline recommends CBT or second-generation antidepressants for adults with major depressive disorder
The American College of Physicians (ACP) has issued an update of its guideline with clinical recommendations for nonpharmacologic and pharmacologic treatments of adults in the acute phase of major depressive disorder (MDD). In the updated clinical guideline, ACP recommends the use of either cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) or second-generation antidepressants (SGAs) as initial treatment in adults with moderate to severe MDD, and suggests the combination of both, as an alternate initial treatment option. The guideline and supporting evidence reviews are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Midlife moderate and vigorous physical activity levels associated with brain power
The amount of time spent in moderate and vigorous physical activity every day is linked to midlife brain power, indicates research published online in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health. This intensity level seems to be the best for working memory and mental processes, such as planning and organization,...
MedicalXpress
Inpatient blood draws are often performed during sleep hours, patient-care study finds
The sleep of hospitalized patients may be often interrupted due to non-urgent blood draws, a new Yale study has found. In an analysis of more than 5 million non-urgent blood draws collected at Yale New Haven Hospital (YNHH) from 2016 to 2019, a team of researchers found that a high proportion of them occurred during a three-hour window in the early morning.
MedicalXpress
Cochlear implants can bring the experience of sound to those with hearing loss, but results may vary—here's why
Cochlear implants are among the most successful neural prostheses on the market. These artificial ears have allowed nearly 1 million people globally with severe to profound hearing loss to either regain access to the sounds around them or experience the sense of hearing for the first time. However, the effectiveness...
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop tool that reduces errors in stem cell transplant reporting
Researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have developed a custom-built application to automate determination of engraftment, a key outcome after hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). The application supersedes a tedious manual process and at the same time substantially improves accuracy of reported hematopoietic cell transplant engraftments. The success of...
MedicalXpress
Midlife obesity linked to heightened frailty risk in older age
Carrying too much weight—including a midriff bulge—from midlife onwards is linked to a heightened risk of physical frailty in older age, finds research published in the open access journal BMJ Open. Frailty is often wrongly perceived as a purely wasting disorder, say the researchers, who emphasize the importance...
Earth’s inner core may have ‘paused’ its rotation and reversed, new study suggests
Though it may sound alarming, researchers say this likely isn't the first time this has happened.
MedicalXpress
Close relationships with parents promote healthier brain development in teens at risk for alcohol use disorder
For teens at elevated risk of developing alcohol use disorder (AUD), close relationships with parents can mitigate their genetic and environmental vulnerability, a new study suggests. The offspring of people with AUD are four times more likely than others to develop the disorder. Increasing evidence suggests that this heritable risk may be either amplified or mitigated by the quality of parenting.
MedicalXpress
Novel method facilitates genetic studies of the function and diseases of the intestinal epithelium
With a length of around eight meters and its countless finger-shaped protrusions, known as villi, the intestine represents the largest contact surface in the inner of our body that comes in contact with up-taken food. As the most important organ of the digestive tract, its main tasks include the absorption...
MedicalXpress
Wearable tech, AI and clinical teams join to change the face of trial monitoring
A multi-disciplinary team of researchers has developed a way to monitor the progression of movement disorders using motion capture technology and AI. In two ground-breaking studies, published in Nature Medicine, a cross-disciplinary team of AI and clinical researchers have shown that by combining human movement data gathered from wearable tech with a powerful new medical AI technology they are able to identify clear movement patterns, predict future disease progression and significantly increase the efficiency of clinical trials in two very different rare disorders, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and Friedreich's ataxia (FA).
MedicalXpress
Immunotherapy with two novel drugs shows activity in colorectal cancer
A combination of two next-generation immunotherapy drugs has shown promising clinical activity in treating patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer, a disease which has not previously responded well to immunotherapies, according to a Dana-Farber Cancer Institute researcher. The results of an expanded phase 1 trial of the two drugs, botensilimab...
MedicalXpress
Study reveals new genetic disorder that causes susceptibility to opportunistic infections
An international consortium co-led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center immunogeneticist Rubén Martínez-Barricarte, Ph.D., has discovered a new genetic disorder that causes immunodeficiency and profound susceptibility to opportunistic infections including a life-threatening fungal pneumonia. The discovery, reported Jan. 20 in the journal Science Immunology, will help identify people who...
MedicalXpress
First-degree relatives have high perceived risk for rheumatoid arthritis
First-degree relatives (FDRs) of patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have a high perceived risk for developing RA, according to a study published online Dec. 5 in RMD Open. Sarah Bunnewell, from Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust in the United Kingdom, and colleagues defined variables associated with perceived risk for...
MedicalXpress
Epilepsy register helps deliver healthy babies, huge savings, study finds
An Australian register set up to help pregnant women with epilepsy has helped dramatically reduce the number of stillbirths and birth defects such as spina bifida, and the resulting costs to the community, a new Monash University reveals. The paper, published in the peer-reviewed journal Neurology, analyzed the economic benefits...
MedicalXpress
Study comparing early interventions for sepsis shows patients have identical outcomes
Vanderbilt University Medical Center had a leading role in a large national study designed to compare two early interventions in the treatment of patients with sepsis, the body's severe response to an uncontrolled infection. Sepsis can cause dangerously low blood pressure, which is typically treated with intravenous (IV) fluids and/or...
MedicalXpress
Team publishes new study on murine model for human early/immature T-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia
A new research perspective titled "A murine model for human early/immature T-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (EITP ALL)" has been published in Oncoscience. In this research perspective, researchers Vijay Negi and Peter D. Aplan from the National Institutes of Health's National Cancer Institute discuss early/immature T cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (EITP ALL). EITP ALL represents a subset of human leukemias distinct from other T-ALL, and associated with poor prognosis. Clinical studies have identified chromosomal translocations involving the NUP98 gene and point mutations of IDH genes as recurrent mutations in patients with EITP-ALL.
MedicalXpress
Climate change trauma has real impacts on cognition and the brain, wildfire survivors study shows
Psychological trauma from extreme weather and climate events, such as wildfires, can have long-term impacts on survivors' brains and cognitive functioning, especially how they process distractions, my team's new research shows. Climate change is increasingly affecting people around the world, including through extreme heat, storm damage and life-threatening events like...
MedicalXpress
Origins of pleasurable touch traced from skin to brain in mice
A parent's reassuring touch. A friend's warm hug. A lover's enticing embrace. These are among the tactile joys in our lives. Now, scientists at Columbia's Zuckerman Institute and two partner institutions report previously unidentified starting points in the neurobiological pathways underlying pleasurable, sexual and otherwise rewarding social touch. Most notably in their mouse studies, they for the first time teased out a full pathway that begins with neurons in the skin that respond to gentle stroking and run all of the way to pleasure centers of the brain. This research was published today in Cell.
