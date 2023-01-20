Outside Rose Bowl, Assemblymember Chris Holden Introduces Bill Requiring Schools Playing Major College Sports to Pay Athletes

Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Fitness chain struggles to keep up with demand as members return to gym2UrbanGirlsLos Angeles, CA
Planned Inglewood Transit Connector stop moved2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Yardbarker
Huskies Lose One Mater Dei DB, Turn Their Attention to Another
College football recruiting is never an exact science. Case in point, more than one analyst last week forecast that Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins, a 4-star safety from powerhouse Mater Dei High School, would commit to the University of Washington. People were so sure of this happening that one talent sleuth sent video...
pasadenanow.com
Historian Roberta Martínez Zeroes In On How People From Different Backgrounds and Cultures Shaped Pasadena
From the native Tongva people to Latinos of early California, people from different backgrounds and cultures have shaped Pasadena – now celebrated for its blend of arts and sciences, citadels of learning and innovation, and civic pride. Pasadena was once occupied by the Hahamongna Tribe of Native Americans, who...
pasadenanow.com
Local Environmentalists React To Governor Newsom’s Proposal to Slash $6 Billion In Climate Spending
Climate advocates and environmentalists in the Pasadena area appear to agree there will be serious fallout on projects related to climate change mitigation with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to reduce climate spending. Newsom earlier this month said he was proposing to cut about $6 billion in climate spending in...
easyreadernews.com
EDUCATION – Jason Boxer resigns from MBUSD board
Jason Boxer has resigned from the Manhattan Beach Unified School District Board of Trustees. Boxer stepped down on January 12 and issued a statement through MBUSD the following day. “I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to have served on the MBUSD Board of Education. I will miss my fellow...
pasadenanow.com
City’s Municipal Services Committee Scheduled to Discuss Resolution That Would Declare Climate Emergency
The City Council’s Municipal Services Committee will vote to recommend a resolution to adopt a climate emergency and set greenhouse gas reduction goals for Pasadena to achieve carbon neutrality in 2030, 15 years ahead of the state’s recommendations. But according to a City staff report accelerating the City’s...
foxla.com
STEM summit to be held in Carson this weekend
Calling all middle and high school students... the IUrban Teen STEM summit is happening Jan. 20 at CSU Dominguez Hill. Found Deena Pierott joined FOX 11 to talk about the special event.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of California shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags across the state to be flown at half-staff from Monday through Thursday in honor and remembrance of the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. The Associated Press reports 10 people were killed, and 10...
Fitness chain struggles to keep up with demand as members return to gym
The noticeable increase in the number of people working out since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold is long overdue. But the most popular gym in the Los Angeles area has not been able to keep up with the demand, leaving many wondering why.
pasadenanow.com
Time Well Spent, One of Holy Family School’s Many After-School Programs
“Time Well Spent” is one of many after-school programs offered at Holy Family School. Open daily till 6pm, it is an opportunity for any student to work on their homework with classmates, older students, and faculty. After homework, students head outside to the play area with all grades participating.
pasadenanow.com
SMHS Dance Department Presents A Night of Choreography
The San Marino High School Dance Deparment presents A Night of Choreography (ANOC) on Friday, January 27, 7:00 p.m. at SMHS Neher Auditorium. A Night of Choreography is a wholly student-owned show. From the lighting, music, and costumes to formations and choreography, every element of this One-Night performance is an original composition by the members of SMHS Dance.
yovenice.com
Judge Hands Down Five-Year Prison Sentence to Disbarred Attorney Caught Running Fake Real Estate Investment Fund Including Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach, and Los Angeles Properties
Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
President Biden, Gov. Newsom react to mass shooting in Monterey Park
Officials from President Biden to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass are offering sympathy to victims of the Monterey Park shooting.
Keeping it Real: Arrogant and Self-Assured, Sheriff Chad Bianco Begins New Term
Could the saying “pride comes before the fall” be a premonition of what’s to come for Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco? Will his cocky arrogance result in more missteps that may one day result in his setback or failure in the coming six years? No one knows for sure, but we can certainly bet money that he doesn’t think so. Bianco thinks he’s untouchable and may even be aspiring to higher office. To that pipe dream I say, spare us, please.
Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife
Also, Eyvin Hernandez, an L.A. County Public Defender, has been imprisoned in Venezuela for 10 months on charges of espionage the State Dept. calls false The post Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
California witness describes triangle-shaped object 500 feet overhead
A California witness at Riverside reported watching a southbound, triangle-shaped object, 500 feet overhead at 6:10 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
pasadenanow.com
Tournament of Roses Foundation Accepting Grant Applications
The Pasadena Tournament of Roses Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2023 grant program. Eligible applicants are organizations with 501(c)(3) status, as of the submission deadline, February 23, that serves Alhambra, Altadena, Arcadia, La Cañada Flintridge, Monrovia, Pasadena, San Gabriel, San Marino, Sierra Madre, South Pasadena, and Temple City.
LA City Council Votes To Expand Tenant Rights As COVID-19 Protections Are Set To End
Pandemic-era eviction rules are going away next month. Here are the new protections passed by the L.A. City Council.
pasadenanow.com
Huntington Health Offers Free Seminars to Community About the Fentanyl Crisis
In California and nationally, there has been a rise in deaths associated with fentanyl poisoning. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2021 alone, 80,816 people died in the U.S. of overdoses that primarily involved fentanyl, commonly added as a filler to other drug substances, unknown to the buyer, which results in many unintentional fatal overdoses.
edglentoday.com
Mass shooting in hometown devastating for actor Sherry Cola
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — For actor Sherry Cola, the https://apnews.com/article/los-angeles-shooting-updates-24c38e3f3ddfbe2c31a9eabe8635dab2?utm_source=homepage&utm_medium=TopNews&utm_campaign=position_01">mass shooting in her hometown of Monterey Park, California, left her devastated ahead of the premiere of the new film “Shortcomings” at the https://apnews.com/hub/sundance-film-festival">Sundance Film Festival. “I definitely cried myself to sleep, to be honest, because this...
pasadenanow.com
The Colburn School Awarded Federal Grant to Preserve Archives of Music Pioneer, Dachau Survivor Herbert Zipper
As Holocaust Remembrance Day approaches, The Colburn School is proud to announce that it has received a prestigious Save America’s Treasures grant to preserve and digitize the Herbert and Trudl Zipper Archive at Colburn. Herbert Zipper, for whom Colburn’s Zipper Hall is named, was a pioneer of the community music movement and had a deep commitment that every student should be able to participate in the performing arts. Importantly, the Zipper Archives include Herbert Zipper’s handwritten letters describing his experience at Dachau concentration camp, letters he received from his family while he was imprisoned there, identification papers from the Nazi regime, original manuscripts, photographs, extensive audiovisual materials, objects and art from his exile and travels around the world during his 92-year life.
