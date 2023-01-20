ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Outside Rose Bowl, Assemblymember Chris Holden Introduces Bill Requiring Schools Playing Major College Sports to Pay Athletes

pasadenanow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Yardbarker

Huskies Lose One Mater Dei DB, Turn Their Attention to Another

College football recruiting is never an exact science. Case in point, more than one analyst last week forecast that Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins, a 4-star safety from powerhouse Mater Dei High School, would commit to the University of Washington. People were so sure of this happening that one talent sleuth sent video...
SANTA ANA, CA
easyreadernews.com

EDUCATION – Jason Boxer resigns from MBUSD board

Jason Boxer has resigned from the Manhattan Beach Unified School District Board of Trustees. Boxer stepped down on January 12 and issued a statement through MBUSD the following day. “I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to have served on the MBUSD Board of Education. I will miss my fellow...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
foxla.com

STEM summit to be held in Carson this weekend

Calling all middle and high school students... the IUrban Teen STEM summit is happening Jan. 20 at CSU Dominguez Hill. Found Deena Pierott joined FOX 11 to talk about the special event.
CARSON, CA
pasadenanow.com

SMHS Dance Department Presents A Night of Choreography

The San Marino High School Dance Deparment presents A Night of Choreography (ANOC) on Friday, January 27, 7:00 p.m. at SMHS Neher Auditorium. A Night of Choreography is a wholly student-owned show. From the lighting, music, and costumes to formations and choreography, every element of this One-Night performance is an original composition by the members of SMHS Dance.
SAN MARINO, CA
yovenice.com

Judge Hands Down Five-Year Prison Sentence to Disbarred Attorney Caught Running Fake Real Estate Investment Fund Including Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach, and Los Angeles Properties

Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Voice News

Keeping it Real: Arrogant and Self-Assured, Sheriff Chad Bianco Begins New Term

Could the saying “pride comes before the fall” be a premonition of what’s to come for Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco? Will his cocky arrogance result in more missteps that may one day result in his setback or failure in the coming six years? No one knows for sure, but we can certainly bet money that he doesn’t think so. Bianco thinks he’s untouchable and may even be aspiring to higher office. To that pipe dream I say, spare us, please.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Tournament of Roses Foundation Accepting Grant Applications

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2023 grant program. Eligible applicants are organizations with 501(c)(3) status, as of the submission deadline, February 23, that serves Alhambra, Altadena, Arcadia, La Cañada Flintridge, Monrovia, Pasadena, San Gabriel, San Marino, Sierra Madre, South Pasadena, and Temple City.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Huntington Health Offers Free Seminars to Community About the Fentanyl Crisis

In California and nationally, there has been a rise in deaths associated with fentanyl poisoning. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2021 alone, 80,816 people died in the U.S. of overdoses that primarily involved fentanyl, commonly added as a filler to other drug substances, unknown to the buyer, which results in many unintentional fatal overdoses.
PASADENA, CA
edglentoday.com

Mass shooting in hometown devastating for actor Sherry Cola

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — For actor Sherry Cola, the https://apnews.com/article/los-angeles-shooting-updates-24c38e3f3ddfbe2c31a9eabe8635dab2?utm_source=homepage&utm_medium=TopNews&utm_campaign=position_01">mass shooting in her hometown of Monterey Park, California, left her devastated ahead of the premiere of the new film “Shortcomings” at the https://apnews.com/hub/sundance-film-festival">Sundance Film Festival. “I definitely cried myself to sleep, to be honest, because this...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
pasadenanow.com

The Colburn School Awarded Federal Grant to Preserve Archives of Music Pioneer, Dachau Survivor Herbert Zipper

As Holocaust Remembrance Day approaches, The Colburn School is proud to announce that it has received a prestigious Save America’s Treasures grant to preserve and digitize the Herbert and Trudl Zipper Archive at Colburn. Herbert Zipper, for whom Colburn’s Zipper Hall is named, was a pioneer of the community music movement and had a deep commitment that every student should be able to participate in the performing arts. Importantly, the Zipper Archives include Herbert Zipper’s handwritten letters describing his experience at Dachau concentration camp, letters he received from his family while he was imprisoned there, identification papers from the Nazi regime, original manuscripts, photographs, extensive audiovisual materials, objects and art from his exile and travels around the world during his 92-year life.
LOS ANGELES, CA

