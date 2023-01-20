ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Sheriff’s deputies shoot, kill armed man in Altadena: LASD

An investigation is underway after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies shot and killed a man who allegedly stabbed an elderly woman in Altadena. It happened Sunday around 5:15 p.m. on the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Sheriff’s Department said. Several deputies from the Altadena Sheriff’s Station responded to a gas station on […]
ALTADENA, CA
KRON4

Timeline of Monterey Park shooter manhunt

(KRON) — After a mass shooting that killed 10 people and injured ten others at a local dance studio while Lunar New Year celebrations were taking place in Monterey Park, officials established a manhunt to search for the potential suspect involved. Authorities also confirmed that a second shooting took...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Fontana Herald News

Authorities arrest 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during week-long period

Authorities arrested a total of 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during a targeted crime suppression sweep over a recent one-week period, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. As part of the ongoing “Operation Consequences” program, between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, investigators from...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
pasadenanow.com

Mayor Gordo Issues Statement After Shooting in Monterey Park

Mayor Victor Gordo issued a statement after a mass shooting in Monterey Park left 10 people dead and 10 others injured. According to reports released Sunday afternoon, the shooting took place at a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands. After the shooting, the suspect went to a second location...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Allegedly Armed with Knife Barricades Self in Long Beach Home

A man who allegedly threatened a relative with a knife barricaded himself inside a Long Beach residence Monday, prompting a standoff with police. Officers responded at 11:13 a.m. to the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
pasadenanow.com

Huntington Health Offers Free Seminars to Community About the Fentanyl Crisis

In California and nationally, there has been a rise in deaths associated with fentanyl poisoning. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2021 alone, 80,816 people died in the U.S. of overdoses that primarily involved fentanyl, commonly added as a filler to other drug substances, unknown to the buyer, which results in many unintentional fatal overdoses.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

LASD deputy shoots, kills stabbing suspect in Altadena

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who stabbed a woman with a sharp object and attempted to stab a man was shot to death by sheriff's deputies in Altadena, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los...
ALTADENA, CA
signalscv.com

Man detained using brother’s ID, brother turns him in

On Saturday, a 34-year-old Palmdale resident was arrested on suspicion of identity theft after he allegedly used his brother’s ID during a traffic stop that resulted in his detainment, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The man apparently presented deputies with his...
PALMDALE, CA
WEHOville.com

THURSDAY JAN. 26: Help count the homeless in West Hollywood

The county is looking for 50 volunteers to help with the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count on Thursday, Jan. 26, in the West Hollywood area. The yearly count conducted by the Los Angeles Housing Services Authority collects data that is an “essential component in understanding the scope and nature of homelessness in Los Angeles County” and informs where tax dollars are spent.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
pasadenanow.com

This Week in City Government

City Council meetings are now available for public in-person participation. Meetings are held at City Hall in the Council Chamber, Room S249. Finance Committee meetings are now available for public inperson participation. Meetings are held at City Hall in the Council Chamber, Room. S249. Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Municipal Services.
PASADENA, CA
signalscv.com

GoFundMe set up for deputy who fatally shot himself

Friends and family of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Buchan set up a GoFundMe for his memorial service, after Buchan fatally shot himself in Saugus at Mabel’s Roadhouse Friday. “It is with profound sadness to announce the unforeseen passing of Deputy Johnathan Buchan,” wrote Refugio Ibarra, who...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Westmont Community News

Police Searching For Duo Who Stole Nearly A Dozen Vacuums In An Armed Robbery At A Costco Near Glendale

Authorities are continuing to search for an armed duo who targeted and robbed nearly a dozen vacuums from a Costco near Glendale Saturday evening. It all broke out when LAPD Northeast officer's responded to reports of a man who committed an armed robbery at Costco on the 2900 blk of Loz Feliz blvd in the Atwater neighborhood of Los Angeles around 6:08pm.
GLENDALE, CA

