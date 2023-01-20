Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Fitness chain struggles to keep up with demand as members return to gym2UrbanGirlsLos Angeles, CA
Planned Inglewood Transit Connector stop moved2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
South Pasadena News
South Pasadena Police Chief Statement of Support for Monterey Park Community
The City of South Pasadena and the Police Department are devastated to hear of the tragic shooting in Monterey Park. “We stand with all members of our community and offer our sincere condolences and support for the victims, families, and friends of those involved. Violence of any kind cannot and will not be tolerated.
Sheriff’s deputies shoot, kill armed man in Altadena: LASD
An investigation is underway after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies shot and killed a man who allegedly stabbed an elderly woman in Altadena. It happened Sunday around 5:15 p.m. on the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Sheriff’s Department said. Several deputies from the Altadena Sheriff’s Station responded to a gas station on […]
pasadenanow.com
Employee Critically Burned in Fire During Quinceanera at Pasadena Banquet Hall
An employee at a Pasadena banquet hall suffered critical burns Saturday evening in a fire during a quinceanera. The fire was reported at 6:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lake Avenue, Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian told City News Service. The blaze erupted in the kitchen hood in the...
KRON4
Timeline of Monterey Park shooter manhunt
(KRON) — After a mass shooting that killed 10 people and injured ten others at a local dance studio while Lunar New Year celebrations were taking place in Monterey Park, officials established a manhunt to search for the potential suspect involved. Authorities also confirmed that a second shooting took...
Fontana Herald News
Authorities arrest 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during week-long period
Authorities arrested a total of 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during a targeted crime suppression sweep over a recent one-week period, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. As part of the ongoing “Operation Consequences” program, between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, investigators from...
pasadenanow.com
Mayor Gordo Issues Statement After Shooting in Monterey Park
Mayor Victor Gordo issued a statement after a mass shooting in Monterey Park left 10 people dead and 10 others injured. According to reports released Sunday afternoon, the shooting took place at a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands. After the shooting, the suspect went to a second location...
mynewsla.com
Man Allegedly Armed with Knife Barricades Self in Long Beach Home
A man who allegedly threatened a relative with a knife barricaded himself inside a Long Beach residence Monday, prompting a standoff with police. Officers responded at 11:13 a.m. to the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
pasadenanow.com
Huntington Health Offers Free Seminars to Community About the Fentanyl Crisis
In California and nationally, there has been a rise in deaths associated with fentanyl poisoning. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2021 alone, 80,816 people died in the U.S. of overdoses that primarily involved fentanyl, commonly added as a filler to other drug substances, unknown to the buyer, which results in many unintentional fatal overdoses.
foxla.com
LASD deputy shoots, kills stabbing suspect in Altadena
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who stabbed a woman with a sharp object and attempted to stab a man was shot to death by sheriff's deputies in Altadena, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los...
Man Killed By Deputies At Valencia Town Center Identified
The man shot and killed by deputies at the Valencia Town Center in early January has been identified. On Jan. 11 at around 11 p.m., 50-year-old Christopher Mercurio died of gunshot wounds to the chest after a confrontation with deputies in front of the Westfield Valencia Town Center, according to the Los Angeles County Medical ...
signalscv.com
Man detained using brother’s ID, brother turns him in
On Saturday, a 34-year-old Palmdale resident was arrested on suspicion of identity theft after he allegedly used his brother’s ID during a traffic stop that resulted in his detainment, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The man apparently presented deputies with his...
Police seek why 72-year-old gunman shot up LA dance hall; death toll at 11
Officials did not disclose an age for the 11th fatality, which was announced by the LA County Department of Health Services.
THURSDAY JAN. 26: Help count the homeless in West Hollywood
The county is looking for 50 volunteers to help with the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count on Thursday, Jan. 26, in the West Hollywood area. The yearly count conducted by the Los Angeles Housing Services Authority collects data that is an “essential component in understanding the scope and nature of homelessness in Los Angeles County” and informs where tax dollars are spent.
NBC Los Angeles
Suspect in Van Surrounded by SWAT in Torrance Strip Mall Parking Lot is Dead, Officials Say
The man found inside a white cargo van in Torrance was the main suspect in a deadly mass shooting, and is dead, officials said. Two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation say he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Get breaking updates here. Armored SWAT vehicles and law...
pasadenanow.com
This Week in City Government
City Council meetings are now available for public in-person participation. Meetings are held at City Hall in the Council Chamber, Room S249. Finance Committee meetings are now available for public inperson participation. Meetings are held at City Hall in the Council Chamber, Room. S249. Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Municipal Services.
signalscv.com
GoFundMe set up for deputy who fatally shot himself
Friends and family of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Buchan set up a GoFundMe for his memorial service, after Buchan fatally shot himself in Saugus at Mabel’s Roadhouse Friday. “It is with profound sadness to announce the unforeseen passing of Deputy Johnathan Buchan,” wrote Refugio Ibarra, who...
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — (AP) — The hunt for a gunman who killed 10 people at a ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations ended Sunday when authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the van in which he fled after a second shooting was thwarted.
Police Searching For Duo Who Stole Nearly A Dozen Vacuums In An Armed Robbery At A Costco Near Glendale
Authorities are continuing to search for an armed duo who targeted and robbed nearly a dozen vacuums from a Costco near Glendale Saturday evening. It all broke out when LAPD Northeast officer's responded to reports of a man who committed an armed robbery at Costco on the 2900 blk of Loz Feliz blvd in the Atwater neighborhood of Los Angeles around 6:08pm.
Child Injured After Alleged DUI Driver Crashes into Storefront
Phelan, San Bernardino County, CA: A vehicle slammed into a convenience store smashing through the storefront and injuring a child inside the location late Saturday night. San… Read more "Child Injured After Alleged DUI Driver Crashes into Storefront"
Person Killed In Homeless Encampment Fire Near DTLA
An investigation is under following one person who was found dead after an homeless encampment fire in Boyle Heights early Sunday morning. LAFD responded to reports of a trash fire near the 1600 blk of S Grand Vista Ave with the cross street of Emery St just after 4:30am. This area is known to be an industrial area.
