Winter is starting to act like winter in Upstate New York. After a slow start to the season to kick off the new year Old Man winter has woken up!. We are seeing a very active winter weather pattern after last week's storm brought a wintry mix to a good portion of the area. Over the last 24 hours, we finally got our first big snowfall of 2023 across the Capital Region. This one ended up bringing more than expected, with some areas getting a foot of fresh powder. And we are not done yet this week! More snow is expected Wednesday night into Thursday!

ALBANY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO