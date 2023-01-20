ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Amsterdam is ready for the snow

AMSTERDAM, N.Y.(NEWS10) – Montgomery County is prepared for the snowstorm that is expected to drop anywhere from 6 to 10 inches of snow by Monday afternoon. The snow was steadily falling in Amsterdam by 6 p.m. at the Mocha Café, Mobil gas station on State Route 67 and Manny’s Corners Road in Amsterdam. The roads already getting slick and becoming dangerous for travel.
AMSTERDAM, NY
Q 105.7

10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY

Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Look! Restored Saratoga Victorian Mansion Once Summer Home to Whitney Family

This fully restored Queen Anne Victorian home was once the summer home to the Whitney family and once owned by the co-founder of the NY Mets. There have been extensive renovations done to this home while keeping the historic charm. There is a stunning gourmet kitchen with top-end Thermador appliances, 2 dishwashers, a custom range hood, 2 beverage drawers, & a walk-in pantry-perfect for entertaining! The four-season room overlooks the in-ground pool and beautiful hot tub. Check out the master bedroom with a gas fireplace, enormous walk-in closet, and luxury bath. On the third floor, there are five rooms and a playroom. The basement has room for a wine cellar and recreation room. The home is situated in a posh section of Saratoga Springs near the Saratoga Race Course. On the market for $3.095 Million.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Q 105.7

How Much Did We Get? See Capital Region Snowfall Totals

Winter is starting to act like winter in Upstate New York. After a slow start to the season to kick off the new year Old Man winter has woken up!. We are seeing a very active winter weather pattern after last week's storm brought a wintry mix to a good portion of the area. Over the last 24 hours, we finally got our first big snowfall of 2023 across the Capital Region. This one ended up bringing more than expected, with some areas getting a foot of fresh powder. And we are not done yet this week! More snow is expected Wednesday night into Thursday!
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

1/21/23: Snow Arrives Sunday Evening

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. Seasonable day to start the weekend with clouds holding tough, which held temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. We will remain mostly cloudy through tonight and into Sunday before our next storm system arrives by Sunday evening with mainly snow, but some will see a mix as well.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Snow emergency declared in East Greenbush

A snow emergency has been declared in the town of East Greenbush, effective from 6 p.m. on Sunday, to noon on Tuesday, January 24. According to the East Greenbush Department of Public Works, the snow emergency is declared out of an abundance of caution due to the forecast predicting ice and snow in the next two days.
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Shooting for visitors again in a corner of the Adirondacks

Leaders call for redone Frontier Town to tie developments together. A bit like anthropologists cutting away the jungle with machetes to reveal an ancient civilization, the Essex County Department of Public Works fired up chainsaws earlier this year to extract the bones of a decaying theme park that, for the past quarter century, has been rotting into the undergrowth.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

1/20/2023: Messy storm moves out… another on the way

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Rob Lindenmuth and Matt Mackie:. The messy storm that’s impacted roads since yesterday is in the process of moving out. We didn’t wind up with a ton of snow – highest totals were up north and in the higher terrain of Vermont. Albany and surrounding towns & cities generally got under an inch of wet snow and slush.
ALBANY, NY
