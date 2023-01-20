ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

State Health Plan rejects appeals from Blue Cross Blue Shield, UMR

By Associated Press, Joe Jurney
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21MjxC_0kLRifzK00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — The State Health Plan has rejected protest appeals for the Third-Party Administrative Services contract from Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and UMR Inc., according to State Treasurer Dale Folwell.

BCBS and UMR Inc. made the appeals after Aetna was awarded the contract earlier this month. BCBS had held the contract for more than 40 years. Aetna will begin its services in 2025.

After finding that the assertions made by both losing bidders were without merit, the State Health Plan’s Interim Executive Director Sam Watts notified both bidders that their appeals had been rejected.

This concludes the protest process, and the plan is moving forward under the new contract with Aetna, Folwell said in a news release.

The plan, which sits within Treasurer Dale Folwell’s department, covers more than 740,000 people, with expenses paid for by state funds and member premiums. The contract oversees health care spending of more than $17.5 billion over five years, the news release said. Blue Cross doesn’t perform administrative services for the roughly 185,000 retirees who are enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans, however.

Blue Cross takes in several million dollars per month as part of the contract, according to the health plan. Folwell and the plan said in a news release that the Aetna contract could result in $140 million in cost savings should it extend to five years.

Blue Cross NC released a statement Friday about the rejection of its appeal:

Blue Cross NC believes that its bid to the State Health Plan serves the best interests of the Plan’s members. The Plan’s response to Blue Cross NC’s protest leaves too many unanswered questions about how this change will affect costs and access to care for state employees and teachers. We are disappointed that the Plan has refused to disclose any documents about its RFP process, despite our public records requests a month ago. Blue Cross NC will continue to pursue efforts to ensure the best outcome for teachers, state employees and North Carolina taxpayers.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wraltechwire.com

Guest opinion: Megadeals, economic fruit baskets overflowing with millions in tax subsidies aren’t best way to grow NC economy

Editor’s note: Thom Ruhe is president and CEO of NC IDEA, an economic development foundation and organization focusing on the entrepreneurial economy that is based in Durham. Note to readers: WRAL TechWire would like to hear from you about views expressed by our contributors. Please send email to: info@wraltechwire.com.
DURHAM, NC
WCNC

Why are major companies laying off thousands of employees?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are major companies laying off thousands of their employees?. So far this month, we've seen at least 48,000 job cuts announced by companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and others. Those cuts come as employment in the US remains strong with over 200,000 jobs added in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

State auditor: I made ‘serious mistake’ leaving accident

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s elected state auditor apologized Monday for leaving the scene of an accident last month after she drove her state-owned vehicle into a parked car, calling it a “serious mistake” and adding she would continue at her job. In a statement released days after the two charges against her became […]
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

Duke Energy Carolinas seeks NC rate increases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Carolinas asked North Carolina regulators on Thursday to let it raise residential electricity rates by nearly 18% over three years as part of a broad request to raise revenues from its 2 million customers in the state. Proceeds from the rate case initiated by the state Utilities Commission, the […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, Jan. 20. The order, which came out Thursday, honors former North Carolina Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy, the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina’s General Assembly. Kennedy died on Tuesday. According to the […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

NC school districts announce schedule changes for Tuesday morning

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several school districts announced schedule changes for Monday morning due to a winter weather advisory. Mitchell County Schools will be on 3 hour delay and buses will only run on safe roads. Officials said they will announce any changes to this schedule by 8:00 a.m.
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
TARBORO, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

30K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy