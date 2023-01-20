Read full article on original website
‘A Thousand And One’ Review: Teyana Taylor Electrifies a Graceful Tale of Us-Against-the-World Motherhood
One of the many things that sets “A Thousand and One” apart from other, similarly tough-minded stories of urban struggle, poverty and marginalization can be felt practically from the start, as director A.V. Rockwell introduces Inez (R’n’B performer and choreographer Teyana Taylor) walking the pavement along a painted brick wall in early-’90s Harlem. The way composer Gary Gunn’s symphonic music swells and swirls on the soundtrack, and the way the camera gazes up at her from below as it tracks her purposeful stride, give this ordinary woman, whom we already know has only recently been released from Rikers Island, a heroic kind of dignity.
George Santos Roasted on ‘Saturday Night Live’ as Amy Poehler, Joe Biden Join Host Aubrey Plaza
First time host Aubrey Plaza returned to her NBC Page roots giving a backstage tour of the show, with a surprise cameo from former “SNL” cast member and “Parks and Recreation” star Amy Poehler and President Joe Biden. “Wow, it is great to be here hosting...
Mass shooting in hometown devastating for actor Sherry Cola
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — For actor Sherry Cola, the mass shooting in her hometown of Monterey Park, California, left her devastated ahead of the premiere of the new film “Shortcomings” at the Sundance Film Festival. “I definitely cried myself to sleep, to be honest, because this...
‘The Last of Us’ Scores HBO’s Largest-Ever Viewership Growth for a Drama From Premiere to Episode 2
According to measurements by Nielsen combined with first-party data from Warner Bros. Discovery, Episode 2 brought in 5.7 million viewers across linear airings on HBO and streams on HBO Max. That marks a 22% increase from last week’s record-breaking 4.7 million, a number that Warner Bros. Discovery later reported had already jumped to 10 million after two days of availability.
‘Bachelor’ Host Jesse Palmer on Season 27, Senior Citizens Spinoff and if He’s Listened to Chris Harrison’s Podcast
Palmer — who was named the franchise’s new host after Chris Harrison’s departure in 2021 — says the upcoming season is the most “emotional” and “nostalgic” ever, with a heavy emphasis put on relationships, rather than gratuitous drama. More from Variety. 'The...
‘The Neighborhood’ Renewed for Season 6 at CBS
“’The Neighborhood’ has become a hit by not only delivering laughs but by telling stories of cultural impact,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “From gentrification to Black Lives Matter, to addiction and pregnancy loss, the incredible writers and this amazing cast push boundaries and endlessly entertain us. As they film their 100th episode this week, directed by Cedric the Entertainer, we are thrilled to announce that we are welcoming this outstanding series back for a sixth season.”
Ethan Hawke Directing Maya Hawke, Laura Linney, Steve Zahn, Cooper Hoffman, Alessandro Nivola and More in ‘Wildcat’(EXCLUSIVE)
Ethan Hawke has started production on “Wildcat,” a look at the life of Flannery O’Connor that stars Maya Hawke as the Southern writer. He’s assembled an ensemble of heavy hitters that also includes Oscar-nominee Laura Linney (“You Can Count on Me”), Philip Ettinger (“First Reformed”), Rafael Casal (“Blindspotting”), Steve Zahn (“White Lotus”), Cooper Hoffman (“Licorice Pizza”), Willa Fitzgerald (“Reacher”), Alessandro Nivola (“The Many Saints of Newark”) and Vincent D’Onofrio (“Law & Order: Criminal Intent”).
‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Zach Shallcross Takes These 4 Women on Hometown Dates
'The Bachelor' star Zach Shallcross's new season starts on Jan. 23, but we already know which four women make it to Hometown Dates.
Cruel World Festival 2023: Siouxsie, Iggy Pop, Billy Idol, Love and Rockets to Perform
Cruel World Festival will return to Pasadena, California, with comeback performances from Siouxsie – whose last North American performance dates back 15 years – and Love and Rockets, who last performed as a group in 2008. The lineup also features Iggy Pop, Billy Idol, Adam Ant, and Echo & the Bunnyman.
Watch the 'AGT: All-Stars' Golden Buzzer Winner That Simon Cowell Says Has Magical Powers Like Harry Potter!
It was Heidi Klum’s turn to pick the Golden Buzzer and she hit the button for 13-year-old magician Aidan McCann from Dublin, Ireland.
Anne Hathaway Says When She Was a 16-Year-Old Actor, Journalist Asked Her: ‘Are You a Good Girl or a Bad Girl?’
“Eileen,” a darkly funny thriller that premiered on Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival, offers up two killer roles for Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie as a psychologist and a prison secretary who are drawn together in unexpected ways. But the film carried an emotional resonance for Hathaway, she revealed to the crowd during a post-screening Q&A.
Taylor Swift-Themed ‘Bad Blood’ Breakup Bar to Open in Chicago Ahead of Valentine’s Day
A Chicago bar and restaurant is transforming into a destination for hardcore Taylor Swift fans who want to spend the winter month wallowing in her words and music. On Feb. 3, Electric Garden, in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood, will launch Bad Blood, a pop-up concept in honor of the singer whose song of the same name debuted in 2014. Alex Vazquez, executive chef and general manager, says Swift was the perfect choice for a concept geared at the anti-Valentine’s Day crowd because of her long history of break-up songs and personal boyfriend drama splashed across the headlines.
Michael J. Fox Praises Christopher Lloyd, Says Their Friendship Took Off on ‘Back to the Future Part III’: ‘He’s Not Just a Crazy Guy, He’s an Artist’
Michael J. Fox nearly broke the internet last October when he reunited with “Back to the Future” co-star Christopher Lloyd on stage at New York Comic Con. The duo were on the verge of tears as Fox emotionally hugged Lloyd and Lloyd put his arm around Fox. Their reunion led many “Back to the Future” fans to wonder if the two might collaborate on screen again. Fox reflected lovingly on Lloyd at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance, revealing their friendship didn’t take shape until the third “Back to the Future” movie.
‘Beyond Utopia’ Director Madeleine Gavin on Capturing the Harrowing Journey of North Korean Defectors: ‘I Wanted to Crack That World Open’
“Beyond Utopia” offers an astonishing look at the lengths people will go for freedom. The new documentary, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it has attracted interest from several streaming companies, takes viewers on a harrowing journey as one family risks everything to escape from North Korea.
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin announced on Facebook that he has married his “longtime love” in a small ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin, who made history along with Neil Armstrong as the first humans to set foot on the surface of the moon, said the wedding took place on Friday, which was his 93rd birthday.
