Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to YelpMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
4 Fun Things Happening in Lancaster, PA This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Eating Out on a Student Budget in Lancaster, PA? 4 Places to VisitMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Small Business Spotlight: Cafe Arabella, LititzMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Related
abc27.com
Alice Cooper bringing ‘Too Close For Comfort’ tour to Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Alice Cooper will be bringing his “Too Close For Comfort” tour to Hershey this spring. According to Hershey Entertainment, Cooper will perform at the Hershey Theater on April 30 at 8 p.m. The show will include “the dark and horror-themed theatrics that (Cooper...
macaronikid.com
Appell Center Announces Three NEW Live Concerts To Spring Roster.
The Appell Center for the Performing Arts in downtown York, PA, is thrilled to announce the addition of three new live concerts to its spring roster. Celebrating a 35 plus-year career that began in clubs around their native Atlanta, Georgia, INDIGO GIRLS, the multi-Grammy-winning duo of Emily Saliers and Amy Ray, return to the Strand Theatre for the first time since 2018! With 16 studio albums selling over 15 million records, they have built a dedicated, enduring following across the globe. Fans will not want to miss who Rolling Stone describes as the “ideal duet partners” when they take the stage on April 28.
Pantera to bring 2023 tour to multiple Pennsylvania locations
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The heavy metal band Pantera will be bringing their 2023 tour to multiple Pennsylvania locations this summer, including Hershey. Pantera will be performing at Hersheypark Stadium on Aug. 5, 2023, at 7 p.m. Special guest Lamb of God will be joining Pantera on their tour. Tickets will go on sale to […]
West Chester TikToker Goes Viral with Pennsylvania-Themed Videos
West Chester’s Cat Janisko has achieved internet fame with Pennsylvania-themed videos she posts on TikTok as @PennsylvaniaJunkie, writes Eric Knopsnyder for the Tribune-Democrat. Janisko has nearly a quarter of a million followers and 2.8 million likes on her videos. “I do what feels good for me on this account,”...
abc27.com
‘Underflip’ inversion complete on Hersheypark’s Wildcat’s Revenge
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wildcat is getting closer on its journey to seek revenge. The World’s Largest Underflip on the replacement for the now-defunct Wildcat has been completed, according to the park. The Underflip is a unique inversion created by coaster designer and manufacturer Rocky Mountain Construction....
Lasting legacy: The art of a York County taxidermist
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — While some may not love the idea of taxidermy, many take up the activity here in south central Pennsylvania and consider it a form of art. Corey Gladfelter, the owner of Gladfelter Taxidermy in York County, has been perfecting the craft for more than two decades.
Hershey's Chocolate World celebrates the Lunar New Year
HERSHEY, Pa. — Hershey's Chocolate World hosted a Lunar New Year celebration today, marking the Year of the Rabbit. People gathered and dressed up to honor the celebration of the new year. The event featured traditional dances such as the lion dance, folk dance and fan dance. Visitors also...
Lancaster County welcomes the Year of the Rabbit
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster Asian American Pacific Islanders hosted a Lunar New Year celebration in Lancaster City on Sunday, at the Ewell Plaza. People gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year, which is a special celebration to honor the beginning of the new year in many East Asian countries.
WGAL
Lancaster Airport in national spotlight
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Airport has been put in the national spotlight. It's was featured in a recent issue of "Business View Magazine" and it's in for impressive upgrades. Many don't realize just how busy the Lancaster Airport is. It's the third busiest airport in the state, behind Philadelphia...
Landmark central Pa. roadside attraction for sale for $2.4 million
A popular tourist attraction in Lancaster County, known as Route 30′s original Amish store, is closed and for sale. Dutch Haven Shoofly Pie Bakery at 2857 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township, with its distinct windmill and gift shop that carried quirky souvenirs and shoofly pie, is on the market for $2.4 million, according to a real estate listing.
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature.
150 dimes and a baker's dozen stamps go viral in Lititz
LITITZ, Pa. — Parking tickets are usually an inconvenience and not a whole lot of fun to pay. However, someone in Lititz recently made some noise by paying a ticket to the jingle of 150 dimes. "We get people paying [in] change," Lititz Borough Police Detective Sergeant Stephen Detz...
Christmas movie being filmed in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new movie just began production in the Midstate. Filming for the movie “A Gettysburg Christmas” began earlier this week and will continue through February. Actor Bo Brinkman, known for his role as Maj. Walter H. Taylor in the film “Gettysburg,” has returned to Gettysburg, this time as a director. His […]
Will Pa. see some snow this weekend? Check the snowfall map
The forecast for the Harrisburg area, and much of Pennsylvania, this weekend is not very inspiring: gray, windy, chilly, rainy. There’s a chance of snow, though, primarily Sunday night into Monday. It’s not going to be the fun, snowman-making kind; though. We’re looking at a wet layer of snow, less than an inch, unless you’re north or west of the capital.
4 Fun Things Happening in Lancaster, PA This Weekend
From a Lunar New Year celebration to an Elvis Gospel show, you've got options this weekend. Here are four very different - and fun - events happening throughout the county:
'Most perfect musical of all time' comes to Hershey Theatre
HERSHEY, Pa. — A show Entertainment Weekly describes as “a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time” is coming to Hershey. "My Fair Lady" can be found on stage at the Hershey Theatre from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22 as part of their Broadway Series.
Lancaster native Taylor Kinney taking a leave of absence from ‘Chicago Fire’: reports
A Lancaster County native who portrays the fan-favorite character Lt. Kelly Severide on NBC’s “Chicago Fire,” is reportedly taking a leave of absence from the show. Deadline reported that Taylor Kinney, who has portrayed Severide since the show launched in 2012, is “taking a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter.”
2023 Pennsylvania State Handball Tournament hosted at East Shore YMCA
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Saturday, Jan. 21, Harrisburg welcomed handball players from across the Commonwealth. This is the first time Pennsylvania has hosted the tournament since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. The players competed against each other, not just for glory, but for a good cause. Hope in Handball is...
WGAL
TV reporter gets thrown from mechanical bull
HARRISBURG, Pa. — WGAL reporter Josslyn Howard took a turn riding the mechanical bull at the Pennsylvania Farm Show - and hung on for as long as she could. Watch the video above to see how her ride ended.
local21news.com
Coroner called to the scene of a multi-car crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Dispatch reports say the coroner has been called to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident in Conewago Twp. York County 911 says the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. this afternoon on Bull Rd. near Witherbee Rd. and Graffius Rd. Reports say there is...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 4