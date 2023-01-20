ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

abc27.com

Alice Cooper bringing ‘Too Close For Comfort’ tour to Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Alice Cooper will be bringing his “Too Close For Comfort” tour to Hershey this spring. According to Hershey Entertainment, Cooper will perform at the Hershey Theater on April 30 at 8 p.m. The show will include “the dark and horror-themed theatrics that (Cooper...
HERSHEY, PA
macaronikid.com

Appell Center Announces Three NEW Live Concerts To Spring Roster.

The Appell Center for the Performing Arts in downtown York, PA, is thrilled to announce the addition of three new live concerts to its spring roster. Celebrating a 35 plus-year career that began in clubs around their native Atlanta, Georgia, INDIGO GIRLS, the multi-Grammy-winning duo of Emily Saliers and Amy Ray, return to the Strand Theatre for the first time since 2018! With 16 studio albums selling over 15 million records, they have built a dedicated, enduring following across the globe. Fans will not want to miss who Rolling Stone describes as the “ideal duet partners” when they take the stage on April 28.
YORK, PA
YourErie

Pantera to bring 2023 tour to multiple Pennsylvania locations

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The heavy metal band Pantera will be bringing their 2023 tour to multiple Pennsylvania locations this summer, including Hershey. Pantera will be performing at Hersheypark Stadium on Aug. 5, 2023, at 7 p.m. Special guest Lamb of God will be joining Pantera on their tour. Tickets will go on sale to […]
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

‘Underflip’ inversion complete on Hersheypark’s Wildcat’s Revenge

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wildcat is getting closer on its journey to seek revenge. The World’s Largest Underflip on the replacement for the now-defunct Wildcat has been completed, according to the park. The Underflip is a unique inversion created by coaster designer and manufacturer Rocky Mountain Construction....
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

Lasting legacy: The art of a York County taxidermist

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — While some may not love the idea of taxidermy, many take up the activity here in south central Pennsylvania and consider it a form of art. Corey Gladfelter, the owner of Gladfelter Taxidermy in York County, has been perfecting the craft for more than two decades.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Hershey's Chocolate World celebrates the Lunar New Year

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hershey's Chocolate World hosted a Lunar New Year celebration today, marking the Year of the Rabbit. People gathered and dressed up to honor the celebration of the new year. The event featured traditional dances such as the lion dance, folk dance and fan dance. Visitors also...
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster County welcomes the Year of the Rabbit

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster Asian American Pacific Islanders hosted a Lunar New Year celebration in Lancaster City on Sunday, at the Ewell Plaza. People gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year, which is a special celebration to honor the beginning of the new year in many East Asian countries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster Airport in national spotlight

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Airport has been put in the national spotlight. It's was featured in a recent issue of "Business View Magazine" and it's in for impressive upgrades. Many don't realize just how busy the Lancaster Airport is. It's the third busiest airport in the state, behind Philadelphia...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

150 dimes and a baker's dozen stamps go viral in Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. — Parking tickets are usually an inconvenience and not a whole lot of fun to pay. However, someone in Lititz recently made some noise by paying a ticket to the jingle of 150 dimes. "We get people paying [in] change," Lititz Borough Police Detective Sergeant Stephen Detz...
LITITZ, PA
WTAJ

Christmas movie being filmed in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new movie just began production in the Midstate. Filming for the movie “A Gettysburg Christmas” began earlier this week and will continue through February. Actor Bo Brinkman, known for his role as Maj. Walter H. Taylor in the film “Gettysburg,” has returned to Gettysburg, this time as a director. His […]
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Will Pa. see some snow this weekend? Check the snowfall map

The forecast for the Harrisburg area, and much of Pennsylvania, this weekend is not very inspiring: gray, windy, chilly, rainy. There’s a chance of snow, though, primarily Sunday night into Monday. It’s not going to be the fun, snowman-making kind; though. We’re looking at a wet layer of snow, less than an inch, unless you’re north or west of the capital.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

TV reporter gets thrown from mechanical bull

HARRISBURG, Pa. — WGAL reporter Josslyn Howard took a turn riding the mechanical bull at the Pennsylvania Farm Show - and hung on for as long as she could. Watch the video above to see how her ride ended.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Coroner called to the scene of a multi-car crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Dispatch reports say the coroner has been called to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident in Conewago Twp. York County 911 says the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. this afternoon on Bull Rd. near Witherbee Rd. and Graffius Rd. Reports say there is...
YORK COUNTY, PA
