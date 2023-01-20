Read full article on original website
Share feedback for Coryell County Hazard Mitigation Plan
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Coryell County has started development of a countywide Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP). According to the City of Copperas Cove, an HMP outlines actions to be taken to eliminate or reduce long-term risks to residents and their property from natural hazards. This comes due to local governments claiming to have the responsibility to aid in protecting the health, safety, and welfare of citizens.
City of Waco announces Director of Conventions & Tourism
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has named its Director of Conventions & Tourism. The City says Dan Quandt will serve in the position, which he has held on an interim basis since November 8, 2021. The Director of Conventions & Tourism manages the Waco Convention Center and the Waco Welcome Center – in addition to spearheading tourism marketing for the City as a whole.
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows
(NEXSTAR) – As the final semester for many high school seniors begins, college may be top of mind for many Texas families. While the requirements for acceptance differ by university, there are some schools that are generally more selective — or just more popular — than others.
Indiana man dead in Bell County crash
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An Indiana man is dead in a Bell County vehicle crash. Texas DPS Troopers responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Sunday to a report of a one vehicle rollover. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban SUV, driven by 21-year-old Martin Armando Landin-Ariza, of Indianapolis, was travelling westbound on Interstate 14.
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
Lake Belton Broncos recognized for academics
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Lake Belton High School football team is being recognized as a powerhouse off the gridiron and in the classroom for the second consecutive year!. According to the Belton Independent School District, the Texas High School Coaches Association recently named the team as a finalist for the National Football Foundation National High School Academic Excellence Award. This is an honor given to high school teams which maintain a 3.0 grade point average or above throughout the regular football season.
Wall collapse forces evacuation of an apartment building
Killeen (FOX 44) — A Killeen apartment building is partially closed because a wall collapsed Thursday evening. Firefighters went to 512 W. Green Avenue after receiving a call about the wall collapse. They found an exterior brick facade wall on the back of the two-story building had separated from the main structure.
Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick
Sunday will be seasonable with high temperatures climbing into the 50s and 60s under plenty of sunshine. Winds will be out of the northwest from 10-15 MPH, some gusting to 25 MPH. Rain chances increase for Central Texas Tuesday as our next disturbance moves in from the southwest. Rain will...
Chase ends with a rollover crash in Belton
Belton (FOX 44) — The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened Sunday morning. According to a report, a deputy saw a traffic violation take place around 11:23 a.m. and tried to stop the vehicle involved. The deputy says the driver took off instead...
Two arrested in Killeen drive-by shooting
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a Friday night drive-by shooting incident in Killeen. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 200 block of Evergreen Drive at 10:08 p.m. Friday on a shots fired disturbance. When the officers got there, they were told that a woman was inside her home when she heard a vehicle drive-by, then heard two gunshots.
Killeen Lady Roos jump to a strong win over Chaparral
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — The Lady Roos battled for a convincing 61-46 win over Chaparral on Friday night. Killeen returns home to welcome Waco High on Tuesday, January 24th at 7:00 p.m. Chaparral hits the road to take on Killeen-Shoemaker on Tuesday, January 24th at 7:00 p.m.
Killeen Firefighters battle garage fire
Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen firefighters extinguished a garage fire Monday afternoon around 1:05 p.m. When they got to the 300 block of American Legion Avenue, the firefighters found a garage filled with flames and dark smoke. The garage was next to a single-family home, which received minor fire and smoke damage to the exterior.
Belton pulls away late to down Shoemaker
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — A back and forth game saw the Belton Tigers seal the win against Shoemaker, 43-36. Belton returns home to take on Ellison on Tuesday, January 24th at 7:00 p.m. Shoemaker hits the road to face Chaparral on Tuesday, January 24th at 7:00 p.m.
Warming center to open in Killeen Sunday night
Killeen (FOX 44) — The City of Killeen is working with the Moss Rose Center to help those in need of a warm place to stay Sunday night. FOX 44 Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick says the temperature is expected to drop to the freezing point overnight. The Moss Rose Center...
No. 23 UMHB Women’s Basketball pulls away to beat Concordia
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The No. 23 Crusaders held onto their lead in the fourth quarter to earn a 65-57 win over Concordia. Arieona Rosborough led the way for UMHB with a team-high 19 points. Lauren Baker added 14, with most of her points coming in the second half.
Bosqueville Lady Bulldogs stay unbeaten in district play with a win over Bruceville-Eddy
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Bosqueville Girls Basketball team improved to 8-0 in district play on Friday night, as the Lady Bulldogs beat Bruceville-Eddy 69-28. Next up for Bosqueville is a road trip to Chilton on Tuesday, January 24th. Meanwhile, Bruceville-Eddy will host Moody on Tuesday, January 24th.
