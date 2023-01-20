BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Lake Belton High School football team is being recognized as a powerhouse off the gridiron and in the classroom for the second consecutive year!. According to the Belton Independent School District, the Texas High School Coaches Association recently named the team as a finalist for the National Football Foundation National High School Academic Excellence Award. This is an honor given to high school teams which maintain a 3.0 grade point average or above throughout the regular football season.

