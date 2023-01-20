ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Springfield Business Journal

Millions in broadband funding flowing into SWMO

Gov. Mike Parson's administration announced the injection of tens of millions of dollars' worth of broadband funding for southwest Missouri. The state Department of Economic Development awarded $261 million through the ARPA Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program, according to a news release. The funding is designed to create more than 55,000 broadband connections in locations that previously lacked adequate internet access.
kjluradio.com

Governor Parson announces 60 broadband expansion projects receive state funding

Seven central Missouri counties receive a portion of $261 million earmarked for broadband expansion. Governor Mike Parson announced on Monday that the Department of Economic Development had awarded the ARPA Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program to 60 recipients to expand and improve internet access statewide. The projects are expected to create more than 55,000 connections in locations that previously lacked adequate internet access.
kmmo.com

GOVERNOR PARSON SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER ESTABLISHING A MASTER PLAN ON AGING

Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 23-01 to establish a Master Pan on Aging to help reduce age and disability discrimination, eliminate barriers to safe and healthy aging, and help Missourians to age with dignity. Currently, there are more than 1.1 million Missouri citizens over the age of 60. Estimates...
KATV

Medical marijuana firms lead donors for legal weed campaigns

ASSOCIATED PRESS (AP) — The call went out from leaders in the medical marijuana industry: Money was needed for a Missouri ballot initiative to legalize recreational cannabis for adults. Their colleagues responded. Marijuana farms, manufacturers, and retailers provided millions of dollars that footed a petition drive to put the...
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services files rules for adult-use cannabis program

Rules were filed on Friday for Missouri’s adult-use cannabis program with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, making program rules effective on Feb. 3. Per Missouri voter-approved Amendment 3, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is the agency assigned with regulatory authority over the program just as it has led the state’s medical marijuana program since 2018. The Division of Cannabis Regulation within DHSS has published three sets of draft rules to gather public feedback since the amendment passed in November 2022.
kmaland.com

Farnan reacts to Parson's state of the state speech

(Maryville) -- At least one of KMAland's Missouri lawmakers is pleased with the priorities laid out by Governor Mike Parson's State of the State Address. State Representative Jeff Farnan was among those addressed in Jefferson City during the Governor's annual address Wednesday afternoon. Farnan currently represents Missouri 1st House District, including Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Gentry counties. The Maryville Republican says he felt the speech contained several bipartisan initiatives, including investment in the state's roads, notably the proposed addition of a third lane on Interstate 70 across the state. But, Farnan says he does have some questions over the potential cost, with Parson proposing an over $860 million investment.
939theeagle.com

CPS Superintendent disputes Missouri AG’s characterization about diversity event; extends open invitation to Governor Parson to meet

The superintendent of Columbia Public Schools (CPS) has written an open letter to Missouri Governor Mike Parson, saying there is an “unfortunate amount of misinformation” being shared from outside Columbia about Thursday’s diversity celebration. The event included three drag queens who performed before a sold-out crowd that included about 30 CPS students.
kttn.com

State Senator Rusty Black reviews State of the State Address

State Senator Rusty Black of Chillicothe reviewed January 18th’s State of the State Address in his legislative update on January 20th. He said Governor Mike Parson highlighted some previous achievements. They included the extra session in October where the legislature passed the largest income tax cut in Missouri history as well as long-term extensions for critical agriculture tax credit programs. Parson also reported the state unemployment rate fell to 2.4%, which is the lowest recorded in state history.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

AmazonSmile to end February, impacting local organizations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) In the most recent effort to cut down on costs, Amazon announced plans to close AmazonSmile, the company's charity donation program. The program has been around since 2013 and donated $500 million over the past 10 years. Amazon says a “limited impact” is responsible for the program closing. The program is set to end The post AmazonSmile to end February, impacting local organizations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ksmu.org

National Weather Service expects 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday night in the Ozarks; localized higher amounts possible

Winter weather is expected to impact parts of southern and central Missouri and northern Arkansas Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A winter storm watch is in effect through Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, says precipitation will start out as rain Tuesday evening...
koamnewsnow.com

2.5 magnitude earthquake in the New Madrid Seismic Zone

NEW MADRID SEISMIC ZONE— The USGS (United States Geological Survey) recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake near the Missouri —Tennessee state line, Sunday morning, January 22, 2023. According to the USGS, it occurred around 2:53 a.m. The epicenter was 2 km (1.24 miles) southwest of Tiptonville, Tenn. There were...
FOX4 News Kansas City

Jellyfish found in Missouri, MDC reports

MISSOURI — Jellyfish in the Show-Me state are more common than you think. The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is the freshwater jellyfish of Missouri and they’re found statewide. How did the jellyfish get here? The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports this species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats. […]
