Springfield Business Journal
Millions in broadband funding flowing into SWMO
Gov. Mike Parson's administration announced the injection of tens of millions of dollars' worth of broadband funding for southwest Missouri. The state Department of Economic Development awarded $261 million through the ARPA Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program, according to a news release. The funding is designed to create more than 55,000 broadband connections in locations that previously lacked adequate internet access.
kjluradio.com
Governor Parson announces 60 broadband expansion projects receive state funding
Seven central Missouri counties receive a portion of $261 million earmarked for broadband expansion. Governor Mike Parson announced on Monday that the Department of Economic Development had awarded the ARPA Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program to 60 recipients to expand and improve internet access statewide. The projects are expected to create more than 55,000 connections in locations that previously lacked adequate internet access.
kmmo.com
GOVERNOR PARSON SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER ESTABLISHING A MASTER PLAN ON AGING
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 23-01 to establish a Master Pan on Aging to help reduce age and disability discrimination, eliminate barriers to safe and healthy aging, and help Missourians to age with dignity. Currently, there are more than 1.1 million Missouri citizens over the age of 60. Estimates...
KATV
Medical marijuana firms lead donors for legal weed campaigns
ASSOCIATED PRESS (AP) — The call went out from leaders in the medical marijuana industry: Money was needed for a Missouri ballot initiative to legalize recreational cannabis for adults. Their colleagues responded. Marijuana farms, manufacturers, and retailers provided millions of dollars that footed a petition drive to put the...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION APPROVES CHANGE TO AMEREN MISSOURI ELECTRIC FUEL ADJUSTMENT CHARGE
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a filing made by Union Electric Company doing business as Ameren Missouri to adjust the fuel adjustment clause (FAC) charge on the bills of its electric customers. Ameren Missouri proposed to adjust the FAC to reflect changes in its fuel and purchased power...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services files rules for adult-use cannabis program
Rules were filed on Friday for Missouri’s adult-use cannabis program with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, making program rules effective on Feb. 3. Per Missouri voter-approved Amendment 3, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is the agency assigned with regulatory authority over the program just as it has led the state’s medical marijuana program since 2018. The Division of Cannabis Regulation within DHSS has published three sets of draft rules to gather public feedback since the amendment passed in November 2022.
What’s Missouri’s Smallest Town? – Don’t Blink or You’ll Miss It
Yes, Missouri is known partially for its big metros of St. Louis and Kansas City. But, I could argue that the real character of the Show Me State is defined by the smallest communities. What is the smallest town in Missouri? Don't blink driving through or you'll miss it. There...
Parts of Missouri Could Get Hit with ‘Significant’ Snow Midweek
Be aware that weather midweek could become interesting for many parts of Missouri and also some parts of Illinois as a storm system will be moving through the Midwest with "significant" snow possible. The National Weather Service out of St. Louis is warning that snow is likely to fall in...
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General writes letter to CPS, City of Columbia for subjecting school children to drag queen show
In an effort to protect children throughout the state, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey directed a letter to the Superintendent of Columbia Public Schools, Brian Yearwood, and Mayor of the City of Columbia, Barbara Buffaloe, for deliberately subjecting a group of middle school children to an adult-themed drag show performance.
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Projected snow totals have increased for parts of mid-Missouri
The National Weather Service (NWS) says Columbia and Jefferson City are now expected to receive anywhere from two to five inches of snow starting Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Kevin Dietsch tells 939 the Eagle that the heaviest snowfall will be to our east and in...
kmaland.com
Farnan reacts to Parson's state of the state speech
(Maryville) -- At least one of KMAland's Missouri lawmakers is pleased with the priorities laid out by Governor Mike Parson's State of the State Address. State Representative Jeff Farnan was among those addressed in Jefferson City during the Governor's annual address Wednesday afternoon. Farnan currently represents Missouri 1st House District, including Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Gentry counties. The Maryville Republican says he felt the speech contained several bipartisan initiatives, including investment in the state's roads, notably the proposed addition of a third lane on Interstate 70 across the state. But, Farnan says he does have some questions over the potential cost, with Parson proposing an over $860 million investment.
Missouri lawmaker pushes to lower personal property tax assessment rate
One Missouri lawmaker has renewed a push to decrease the state's personal property tax assessment rate.
939theeagle.com
CPS Superintendent disputes Missouri AG’s characterization about diversity event; extends open invitation to Governor Parson to meet
The superintendent of Columbia Public Schools (CPS) has written an open letter to Missouri Governor Mike Parson, saying there is an “unfortunate amount of misinformation” being shared from outside Columbia about Thursday’s diversity celebration. The event included three drag queens who performed before a sold-out crowd that included about 30 CPS students.
kttn.com
State Senator Rusty Black reviews State of the State Address
State Senator Rusty Black of Chillicothe reviewed January 18th’s State of the State Address in his legislative update on January 20th. He said Governor Mike Parson highlighted some previous achievements. They included the extra session in October where the legislature passed the largest income tax cut in Missouri history as well as long-term extensions for critical agriculture tax credit programs. Parson also reported the state unemployment rate fell to 2.4%, which is the lowest recorded in state history.
AmazonSmile to end February, impacting local organizations
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) In the most recent effort to cut down on costs, Amazon announced plans to close AmazonSmile, the company's charity donation program. The program has been around since 2013 and donated $500 million over the past 10 years. Amazon says a “limited impact” is responsible for the program closing. The program is set to end The post AmazonSmile to end February, impacting local organizations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ksmu.org
National Weather Service expects 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday night in the Ozarks; localized higher amounts possible
Winter weather is expected to impact parts of southern and central Missouri and northern Arkansas Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A winter storm watch is in effect through Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, says precipitation will start out as rain Tuesday evening...
koamnewsnow.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake in the New Madrid Seismic Zone
NEW MADRID SEISMIC ZONE— The USGS (United States Geological Survey) recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake near the Missouri —Tennessee state line, Sunday morning, January 22, 2023. According to the USGS, it occurred around 2:53 a.m. The epicenter was 2 km (1.24 miles) southwest of Tiptonville, Tenn. There were...
Proposed bill would eliminate taxes on social security benefits in Missouri
Missouri Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer (R) has introduced a bill that would exempt social security benefits from income sales taxes.
Jellyfish found in Missouri, MDC reports
MISSOURI — Jellyfish in the Show-Me state are more common than you think. The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is the freshwater jellyfish of Missouri and they’re found statewide. How did the jellyfish get here? The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports this species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats. […]
kbia.org
Reparation means transformation in Missouri towns big and small
On the busy corner of Lafayette and Dunklin streets in Jefferson City, there are unraked lawns, a parking lot and a tennis court. But it used to be a booming Black commercial area with hotels, stores and restaurants,. 70-year-old Glover Brown used to live there and has fond memories of...
