nbcboston.com
Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts
Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
nbcboston.com
Person Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-290 in Worcester
One person is dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts, late Sunday night. Massachusetts State Police responded to the serious crash involving multiple cars at Mile Marker 21 just before 9 p.m. MassDOT initially only said serious injury had been reported following the crash, but...
nbcboston.com
Ashmont Grill in Dorchester to Close Permanently in February
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A popular neighborhood restaurant is shutting down after being in business for nearly 20 years. According to an article from The Boston Globe, Ashmont Grill in Dorchester is closing its doors, with Chris Douglass--who is the chef and owner of the Talbot Avenue spot--saying that "We have had a great run...and we are ready for new things." Ashmont Grill, which first opened in 2005, has been known for its comfort food, New American fare, and cocktails, along with its shaded back patio complete with a fire pit. Douglass does say that Tavolo, an Italian restaurant he runs that resides a short distance down Dorchester Avenue, will remain in operation.
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Arrives in New England, Bringing Mix of Rain and Snow Through Monday
Sunday started mostly cloudy, with colder temperatures in the lower 20s, and by early afternoon rain, snow and a mix arrive. Expect snow to fall north and west of Interstate 495, and for most of New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. Snow continues overnight North and West, while rain falls for Boston and southern New England.
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm to Create Slick Conditions, Snow to Move South Midday
The big issue Monday morning isn’t the snow or rain. It’s the ice. “Warm” air moved in overhead about 5,000 feet last night, but at the same time, the temperatures near the ground stayed near freezing. It’s a perfect recipe for sleet and freezing rain, and it’s promising to make for tricky travel, delays and slippery walkways Monday. We’re waiting on the colder air to swoop in around noon to switch us to all snow right down to the South Shore.
nbcboston.com
Person Rescued After Getting Stuck on Thin Ice in Merrimack, NH
A person had to be rescued Sunday morning after they crossed thin ice and became stuck on an island at a lake in Merrimack, New Hampshire, authorities said. According to the Merrimack Fire Department, crews were conducting an ice rescue on Naticook Lake around 11:30 a.m. and were able to retrieve the adult.
nbcboston.com
Messy Storm Underway in New England, When and Where Does Snow Turn to Rain?
Snow is underway across much of southern New England Sunday evening, just the start of what promises to be a messy storm that carries through Monday. Rain/snow lines will bob and weave across the commonwealth, but when the dust settles late Monday afternoon, there won’t be much to plow or shovel.
nbcboston.com
Can We Make Up Our Snowfall Deficit?
Another winter storm is moving through New England, but with many areas only receiving a third of the snowfall they normally see to this point in the season, can we make up for it?. Climatology tells us, that we’re in the most likely period of winter to receive a larger...
nbcboston.com
Rep. Katherine Clark's Daughter in Court After Arrest During Boston Common Protest
The daughter of Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark appeared in court on Monday morning to face charges including assault and damaging property with graffiti after being arrested over the weekend. Riley Dowell, 23, was held on $500 cash bail — which was already posted — and ordered to stay away from...
nbcboston.com
Water Search Planned This Week for Missing Brookfield Woman Brittany Tee
A water search for missing Brookfield, Massachusetts, woman Brittany Tee is likely to happen on Tuesday, weather permitting, according to state police. The 35-year-old woman has not been seen since Jan. 10. Tuesday will mark two weeks since her last reported sighting. State police said they postponed their search Monday...
nbcboston.com
Man With Wheelchair Killed in Mass. and Cass Hit-and-Run; Search Ongoing for Driver
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene late Friday night in the Mass. and Cass area of Boston. The Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed one man is dead following the hit-and-run crash shortly before 11 p.m. near Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard, a section of the city that has long been affected by homelessness and substance abuse.
nbcboston.com
Person Killed by Van Near Acton Cemetery; Driver Calls Police After Fleeing Scene
A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash near a cemetery in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday, police said. The driver, after leaving the scene, contacted the police department. Acton police had initially asked for the public's help finding the driver responsible for the crash on Concord Road near the entrance to Woodlawn Cemetery.
nbcboston.com
Wu: Rent Hike Caps Would Counter “Dire, Destructive” Market
Mayor Michelle Wu sees "no choice but to try" to revive rent control in Boston despite decades of failure by previous supporters of the policy, encouraged in part by her expectation that Gov. Maura Healey will be a more receptive to the idea than former Gov. Charlie Baker. The Wu...
nbcboston.com
Wrong-Way Driver Arrested for DWI in Concord, NH
A Massachusetts man was arrested for driving while intoxicated Saturday night in Concord, New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police say Hunter Dusio, 23, of Somerset, Mass., was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while under the influence, reckless conduct and reckless operation after troopers responded to reports of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on Interstate 393 in Concord around 9 p.m.
nbcboston.com
Shots Fired Overnight in Norwood Neighborhood; Police Investigating
Neighbors woke up to the sound of gunshots early Sunday morning in a neighborhood in Norwood, Massachusetts. On the dead-end road, gunshots shattering the glass of a storm door at another neighbor's home had residents in the area very concerned. "Now that I'm awake, I realize it was gunshots." Corey...
nbcboston.com
McDonald's Customer Spits on Employee, Returns Hours Later With an Ax
Police say a customer spit on an employee at a New Hampshire McDonald's drive-thru window and then returned hours later, threatening multiple employees with an ax. Manchester police said they responded to a report around 10 p.m. Sunday of a man who was causing trouble at the drive-thru window at the McDonald's at 907 Hanover St. The store manager told police that a man came up to the drive-thru and began arguing with an employee. The employee refused to serve the man, and the man then spit on him. The man then left the area.
nbcboston.com
Student Taken to the Hospital After Fight at Boston Latin Academy
A student was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at the Boston Latin Academy Monday. According to a statement from school officials that was sent to families, the fight involved four middle school students and one was injured. They were treated by the school nurse before being taken to the hospital as a precaution. They have since been released.
nbcboston.com
Man Wanted a Month in Deadly Quincy Shooting Arrested at Hotel in Wareham
One of the men wanted on murder charges in the August shooting death of a man in Quincy, Massachusetts, has been arrested after a monthlong search, prosecutors said Monday. Dante Clarke was taken into custody at a hotel in Wareham and was due in Norfolk Superior Court later Monday, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office.
nbcboston.com
Methuen Police Respond to Person Barricaded Inside Home
Authorities have responded Sunday night to a home in Methuen, Massachusetts, where a person has barricaded themselves inside. Methuen police were called to the Arabian Drive house shortly before 5 p.m. for a report that a suspect in a prior incident was at that location. Police say they have reason...
nbcboston.com
RI Girl Asks Police to Test Cookie, Carrots for DNA Proof of Santa
A young Rhode Island girl has finally figured out how to determine if Santa Claus is real — DNA. The Cumberland resident sent a partially eaten Oreo cookie as well as a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks to the town’s police department earlier this month to ask if they can be tested for DNA, Chief Matthew Benson said in a statement Friday.
