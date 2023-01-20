Read full article on original website
mediafeed.org
University of Virginia will cost you this much
The University of Virginia is a public research university in Charlottesville, Virginia, known for its academic programs. U.S. News and World Report named UVA as the fourth best public university in the country in 2022. It’s also fairly affordable: Money Magazine ranked it the third best value in public universities in 2022. Read on to learn about the school’s admissions requirements, the University of Virginia acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
WSET
The tallest man in America visits Pittsylvania County Schools for anti-bullying campaign
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County Schools were honored to host George Bell, also known as "The Tallest Man in America," as a guest speaker for their middle schools as part of his ongoing "Stand Tall Against Bullying" campaign. Bell, who stands at an impressive 7’8”, is a...
wfxrtv.com
Change in venue for Roanoke College athletic teams
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) – The Roanoke College athletic department will be without the use of the Cregger Center Arena for quite some time, due to a burst pipe. The water damage affected the basketball court. The incident happened during the holiday break. For maroons Athletic Director Scott Allison the men and women’s basketball teams along with the men’s volleyball squad will be playing the remainder of the games at the Bast Center.
Augusta Free Press
Wednesday forecast in Virginia: A four-letter word? Rain or snow?
A four-letter word is rumored to be in the forecast this week: snow. But how likely is it that we’ll see the 1-3” most outlets are calling for on Wednesday?. Don’t break out the sled and snow gear just yet. While the Shenandoah Valley has yet to...
jerryratcliffe.com
It wasn’t Virginia’s defense that kept Wake Forest’s coach up all night, it was …
Steve Forbes heard all the chatter about Virginia’s defense all season long, just like he’s heard it for years now. Yeah, Virginia’s defense is good, solid, and you better buckle up if you’re not accustomed to facing suffocating, in-your-face, pack-the-lane pressure. It wasn’t Virginia’s defense Forbes...
nittanysportsnow.com
Virginia RB Peyton Lewis Hoping for Offer During Penn State Junior Day
A good number of players attending Penn State’s Junior Day this weekend hold offers from the Nittany Lions. One player that doesn’t fall into that category, but would love to receive one, has seen his recruitment trend upwards lately. Peyton Lewis (6’1″, 190-pounds) has six Division I offers: Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boston College, West Virginia, Old Dominion and Liberty.
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
streakingthelawn.com
BREAKING: UVA Football Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach Marcus Hagans leaving for Penn State
In another departure from Tony Elliott’s coaching staff, the Virginia Cavaliers’ Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach Marques Hagans is reportedly leaving the program for the WR position with the Penn State Nittany Lions. A former quarterback for the Wahoos, Hagans spent 11 years on staff for UVA and was made Associate Head Coach in addition to his positional duties when Elliott took over last year.
NBC 29 News
Virginia National Guard soldiers receive Governor’s National Service Medal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia National Guard soldiers that served overseas in the Horn of Africa for 11 months received the Governor’s National Service Medal this weekend. A medal ceremony honoring more than 120 men in Charlottesville took place alongside ceremonies in Lynchburg and Suffolk. “We primarily provided security...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County Public Schools has new cell phone policy
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County School Board has adopted a cellphone guideline for students. Elementary and middle school students must have their cell phones turned off or on airplane mode the entire day. High school students must have their cellphones turned off or on airplane mode during classes only.
WHSV
Crowds harvest Staunton winter farmers market as needed outlet
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -The Staunton Winter Market is ripe in produce for the public. Farmers had a cornucopia of items from whole foods to jams, syrups, and wildflowers. With inflation still high at grocery stores, farmers like Brian Jones had a brilliant takeaway for them and the consumers. “There’s no...
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February
Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
WSET
'A Prime Spot:' Fleming Mountain Grill set to open
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — A prime, new spot to eat is set to open in Lynchburg. Fleming Mountain Grill is opening up to the community on Monday for families to enjoy. Co-owners Rodger Keeling, his wife Carolyn, and Kevin Smith are all co-owners of the new restaurant. The owners...
NBC 29 News
Blustery Breeze, Tracking Next Wintry Mix and Rainfall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Brisk northwest winds on this Monday into Monday night. Ushering in cooler and drier conditions for the overnight. Dry and pleasant Tuesday. Along with less wind. Tracking the progress of the next southern storm system due in on Wednesday. The center of the Low-Pressure area will...
cbs19news
2015 trio part of latest UVA Baseball Hall of Fame Class
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Eight years ago Ernie Clement, Adam Haseley and Pavin Smith started as freshmen on the 2015 College World Series champions and now the trio enter the UVA Baseball Hall of Fame together. "It's crazy to think that we've only played three years together," former Virginia...
WSET
LIST: VDOT provides updates on active road projects across Central Virginia
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is working around the clock to update road infrastructure across the Commonwealth. Here is a list of active work in the Salem District and when projects are expected to be completed. INTERSTATE 81. INTERSTATE 81 LANE WIDENING CONSTRUCTION PROJECT EXIT 137 TO...
WDBJ7.com
Liberty hockey player carried off ice, airlifted to hospital
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Senior forward Josh Fricks of Liberty Hockey is recovering after a serious injury Friday on the ice in the team’s matchup against UNLV. Fricks was carried off the ice in the first period after a hit against the boards. He fell face first onto the ice and was placed on a backboard.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County moves forward with three road projects with VDOT
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There are three big road projects moving forward in Albemarle County, but each faces an extended timeline before getting finished. The three projects are Avon, Belvedere and Route 250. One gets a series of small improvements, and the other two are eventually getting new intersections.
WSET
'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for weekend winter weather
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
streakingthelawn.com
Stock report on each UVA men’s basketball player through eighteen games
By beating the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday and with a number of the ACC’s other top teams losing, the Virginia Cavaliers now solely own second play in the conference standings at 7-2 in the ACC, only behind the 8-1 Clemson Tigers. As the Wahoos have a week...
