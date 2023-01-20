Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas arrested on multiple charges
One of Georgia’s newest additions to the team has already found himself in some hot water, as wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on two separate counts, a felony false imprisonment charge and a misdemeanor battery-family violence charge. Thomas was booked in Athens Clarke-County jail at 4:04 a.m., Monday...
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee Vols transfer portal target who landed with Georgia reportedly arrested
A player that the Tennessee Vols were pursuing in the NCAA transfer portal last month was reportedly arrested early Monday morning. Former Mississippi State wide receiver RaRa Thomas, who landed with the Georgia Bulldogs, was reportedly arrested on a felony charge of false imprisonment and misdemeanor charge of family violence.
Former Georgia Wide Receiver AD Mitchell Makes Transfer Decision
Shortly after Georgia defeated TCU in the national championship game, wide receiver AD Mitchell entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Friday, the college football world discovered where he's heading for the 2023 season. Mitchell announced on Instagram that he's transferring to Texas. ...
UW Loses Commitment from Arizona Edge After Notre Dame Visits Him
Jaxson Jones has a change of heart with Huskies, the fourth recruit to pull out of his pledge.
Michigan Stadium tunnel will widen without portable seating
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Stadium's lone tunnel — the site of altercations between players as they enter and exit the field — will be a little wider next season.The school confirmed Monday that it will remove a portable section of seats from the front of the tunnel to give players, coaches and staff members more room to enter and exit the football field.Previously, fans were close enough to touch coaches and players as one spectator did last season with Michigan State's Mel Tucker well before the postgame altercation between Spartans and Wolverines players that led to suspensions and criminal...
Carson, Reese lead No. 4 LSU women to 89-51 rout of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jasmine Carson scored 20 points and Angel Reese had 14 points and 14 rebounds for her school-record 20th consecutive double-double to lead No. 4 LSU to an 89-51 victory over Alabama on Monday night. The Tigers (20-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) had hours earlier dropped a...
Clark, No. 10 Iowa hand No. 2 Ohio State 1st loss of season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored a game-high 28 points and Monika Czinano added 22 as No. 10 Iowa defeated No. 2 Ohio State 83-72, giving the Buckeyes their first loss of the season. Iowa’s 12-point lead almost midway through the third quarter narrowed as slim as three...
Comments / 0