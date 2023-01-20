ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Stadium's lone tunnel — the site of altercations between players as they enter and exit the field — will be a little wider next season.The school confirmed Monday that it will remove a portable section of seats from the front of the tunnel to give players, coaches and staff members more room to enter and exit the football field.Previously, fans were close enough to touch coaches and players as one spectator did last season with Michigan State's Mel Tucker well before the postgame altercation between Spartans and Wolverines players that led to suspensions and criminal...

