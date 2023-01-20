ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

WTNH

This Week in Connecticut History: Buildings rise and fall

Conn. (WTNH) — This week, News 8 is kicking off its 75th-anniversary celebration as the longest-running television station in Connecticut! In the News 8 archive room, the first drafts of Connecticut’s history have lived for nearly 75 years. These days, News 8 reporters save videos and files on computers or hard drives. But, for years […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
SOUTHBURY, CT
i95 ROCK

Craving Boar? Here’s a Few Upcoming Game Dinners Around Connecticut

I'll try any food once. I'm not Andrew Zimmern. I wouldn't dream of eating the disgusting items that he's shoved in his face, but I am semi-adventurous. I have huge respect for hunters, butchers, and chefs. The people who have the guts for handling guts, and live off the land. Once in awhile, they put on game dinners, where you can try the meat of a animal that's typically not available in Stop & Shop, Big Y, or Caraluzzi's.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

2023 Connecticut ski season: More artificial snow, smaller crowds

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The slopes this year are a little more artificial and much less crowded thanks to a mostly snowless winter. That’s making things more challenging for Connecticut’s ski resorts, but Powder Ridge in Middlefield is powering through. “Obviously, business is down a little bit,” said Tom Loring, the resort’s director of guest […]
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
fox61.com

FOX61 Morning News at 8

The only All Local All Morning newscast in Connecticut. Overnight developments, breaking news, local weather and traffic, The Buzz, WorkinCT & Family First.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

THUNDERBOLT 12: Rain, snow impacts area roadways of Connecticut

Thunderbolt 12 is checking out the roadways in Connecticut as rain and snow are impacting the region today with some school districts calling for a snow day. Torrington Public Schools and Litchfield Public Schools and region 6 are all closed, officials say. Rain is expected to gradually transition to snow...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Q97.9

What Cowboy Boots Perched Around New England Farms Mean

Are you ready for this touching fun fact? Picture this: You're driving through the more rural areas of New England, and you see a cowboy boot or boots upside down over a fence post. Even in Suburban Boston and in Connecticut, just an hour from New York City, you can see those boots just hanging out at horse farms.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Connecticut not among the best states to retire, report suggests

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut does not rank among the best states to retire, according to a report from WalletHub. The personal finance website released its findings on Monday. It ranked Connecticut as 35th out of the 50 states. WalletHub said to determine the best states to retire, its researchers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Zoning In: When Affordable Housing Came to Brookfield

In 2015, a large 72-unit development of one- and two-bedroom apartments classified as affordable housing opened in Brookfield, Connecticut. Brookfield is a well-off town that is part of Connecticut’s largely affluent Fairfield County and has become the focal point of Connecticut’s continuing discussion on local zoning regulations and affordable housing. The development, dubbed The Residences […] The post Zoning In: When Affordable Housing Came to Brookfield appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Yale Daily News

“Not like other libraries”: How a 197-year-old private library in New Haven survives

Books in the New Haven Institute Library are cataloged on cursive handwritten index cards, which are then organized alphabetically in a wooden cabinet. The New Haven Institute Library is one of 20 private, membership-based libraries left in the country. Kevin McCarthy, who has volunteered at the library for eight years, explained that they use a cataloging system unique to the library, developed by a colleague of Melvil Dewey as an alternative to the Dewey Decimal System. The system at the Institute Library was implemented elsewhere only briefly in India, according to McCarthy.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WBEC AM

Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?

I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
PITTSFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Mega Millions Ticket Sold in CT Won $40,000 Friday

One Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won $40,000 Friday night. The winning numbers were 20-29-31-64-66 and the Mega Ball was 17. The Megaplier was X4. The $40,000 winning ticket sold in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. Without Megaplier, the ticket would have won $10,000. It’s not...
CONNECTICUT STATE

