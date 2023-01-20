Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Koeman vows attacking play on return as Netherlands coach
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ronald Koeman pledged Monday to take the Netherlands back to playing attractive, attacking soccer as he began his second stint in charge of the national team that lost in the World Cup quarterfinals to eventual winner Argentina. The 59-year-old Koeman said he wanted a...
Where the USWNT Roster Stands After New Zealand Friendlies
With the Women’s World Cup just six months away, U.S. players made their case for a place on Vlatko Andonovski’s squad in two wins over the last week.
AOL Corp
Amid U.S. men's soccer turmoil, Anthony Hudson tries to keep team on course
When you’re caught in a big storm, sometimes the best thing to do is try not to worry about the weather. As acting coach of the men’s national soccer team, Anthony Hudson is surrounded by dark, ominous storm clouds. And they’re proving difficult to ignore. Hours before...
Soccer world blasts horrible USA uniforms
Just a few months ago, the United States Men’s National Team competed in the 2022 FIFA World Cup where they advanced to the knockout round before they were eliminated by a loss to the Netherlands. And while the team itself had a strong performance in the tournament, fans were certainly not happy about the uniforms Read more... The post Soccer world blasts horrible USA uniforms appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Greg Norman fires back at Tiger Woods in LIV Golf controversy: 'He doesn't know the facts'
Appearing on Fox News Channel, Norman denied Woods' comments would cause dissention within LIV, addressed concerns about Saudi investments, more.
Report: Player Has LIV Golf Offer Pulled Following TV Deal
According to a tweet by Daniel Rapaport, one player saw his LIV Golf offer axed following their TV deal announcement
'It's Always Us!': Liberty Star Sabrina Ionescu Announces Engagement
The New York Liberty superstar is engaged to NFL offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu.
UFC 283: Brandon Moreno rushed from arena as angry fans throw food and plastic cups at him
Brandon Moreno was rushed out of the UFC 283 arena after beating Brazillian Deiveson Figueiredo in Rio de Janeiro."Oh my god," ESPN commentators can be heard exclaiming as the Mexican flyweight fled the angry fans while escorted by security. The 29-year-old champion won by TKO after Figueiredo was unable to open his eye, prompting doctors to call off the fight. The MMA fighter reclaimed the title he has held two times before in his triumphant fight on the night of Saturday, 21 January. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Chris Eubank Jr says Liam Smith ‘embarrassed himself’ in controversial press conferenceLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says draw with Chelsea was a ‘little step’Graham Potter takes 'glass half full' view on Chelsea's draw with Liverpool
chatsports.com
Half a million angry Juventus fans cancel their Sky and DAZN subscriptions in protest at the club being docked 15 points following probe into their transfer dealings... with the stunt to cost the broadcasters £136MILLION in turnover
Around 500,000 frustrated Juventus supporters have scrapped their TV sport subscriptions in protest against their club's 15-point deduction. The Italian giants were docked 15 points by an Italian court after an investigation into their transfer dealings, which also saw Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici handed a two-and-a-half-year ban for his role.
Quakes acquire Brazilian G Daniel
The San Jose Earthquakes acquired goalkeeper Daniel from Brazil’s Internacional on a permanent transfer. Terms of the deal announced Saturday
Barcelona v Getafe - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
All the key details as Barcelona face Getafe in La Liga on Sunday.
FOX Sports
Ronaldo makes Saudi league debut for Al Nassr, doesn't score
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr, but his presence electrified fans at King Saud University Stadium as the team beat Ettifaq 1-0 to retake first place on Sunday. Talisca headed the winner in the 31st minute...
CBS Sports
Former Masters champion Adam Scott becomes latest PGA Tour star to join TGL run by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy
Adam Scott has become the latest player to commit to Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Golf League (TGL). Joining the two founders, as well as Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas, Scott is slated to be the first international player to participate in the Monday night simulator league that is set to begin in January 2024.
Yardbarker
€80 million attacker has been offered to Manchester United
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move away from the Italian club this month. According to a report from 90min, the 22-year-old Serbian international striker has been offered to Manchester United along with a number of other European clubs. The Italian outfit have had a disappointing season...
Comments / 0