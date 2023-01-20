ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WVNews

Koeman vows attacking play on return as Netherlands coach

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ronald Koeman pledged Monday to take the Netherlands back to playing attractive, attacking soccer as he began his second stint in charge of the national team that lost in the World Cup quarterfinals to eventual winner Argentina. The 59-year-old Koeman said he wanted a...
AOL Corp

Amid U.S. men's soccer turmoil, Anthony Hudson tries to keep team on course

When you’re caught in a big storm, sometimes the best thing to do is try not to worry about the weather. As acting coach of the men’s national soccer team, Anthony Hudson is surrounded by dark, ominous storm clouds. And they’re proving difficult to ignore. Hours before...
The Comeback

Soccer world blasts horrible USA uniforms

Just a few months ago, the United States Men’s National Team competed in the 2022 FIFA World Cup where they advanced to the knockout round before they were eliminated by a loss to the Netherlands. And while the team itself had a strong performance in the tournament, fans were certainly not happy about the uniforms Read more... The post Soccer world blasts horrible USA uniforms appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Independent

UFC 283: Brandon Moreno rushed from arena as angry fans throw food and plastic cups at him

Brandon Moreno was rushed out of the UFC 283 arena after beating Brazillian Deiveson Figueiredo in Rio de Janeiro."Oh my god," ESPN commentators can be heard exclaiming as the Mexican flyweight fled the angry fans while escorted by security. The 29-year-old champion won by TKO after Figueiredo was unable to open his eye, prompting doctors to call off the fight. The MMA fighter reclaimed the title he has held two times before in his triumphant fight on the night of Saturday, 21 January. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Chris Eubank Jr says Liam Smith ‘embarrassed himself’ in controversial press conferenceLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says draw with Chelsea was a ‘little step’Graham Potter takes 'glass half full' view on Chelsea's draw with Liverpool
chatsports.com

Half a million angry Juventus fans cancel their Sky and DAZN subscriptions in protest at the club being docked 15 points following probe into their transfer dealings... with the stunt to cost the broadcasters £136MILLION in turnover

Around 500,000 frustrated Juventus supporters have scrapped their TV sport subscriptions in protest against their club's 15-point deduction. The Italian giants were docked 15 points by an Italian court after an investigation into their transfer dealings, which also saw Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici handed a two-and-a-half-year ban for his role.
FOX Sports

Ronaldo makes Saudi league debut for Al Nassr, doesn't score

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr, but his presence electrified fans at King Saud University Stadium as the team beat Ettifaq 1-0 to retake first place on Sunday. Talisca headed the winner in the 31st minute...
Yardbarker

€80 million attacker has been offered to Manchester United

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move away from the Italian club this month. According to a report from 90min, the 22-year-old Serbian international striker has been offered to Manchester United along with a number of other European clubs. The Italian outfit have had a disappointing season...

