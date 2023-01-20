A small church cemetery in Bowie, Maryland, which was hidden from history due to years of neglect, has been revealed, and in the process illuminated a dark part of America's history of slavery. The restoration of the cemetery behind Sacred Heart Chapel has been the result of a major project by volunteers, parishioners and descendants of those buried.In the 1700s, the Jesuits founded a church and a plantation at the site, where they kept enslaved people, including Kevin Porter's ancestors."This is where they lived, this is where they came to commune after pause laboring all day," Porter told CBS News....

BOWIE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO