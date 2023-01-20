Read full article on original website
arlingtonmagazine.com
The 20 Most Popular Colleges for Arlington’s Class of 2022
College applications are on the rise in Arlington. In 2022, Arlington Public School seniors collectively reported having sent out 10,583 college applications—a 28% increase over applications from just four years prior. So where did the most recent graduating class apply? Here are the colleges and universities that received the most applications from the APS class of 2022.
Restaurants prepare for Initiative 82
Geoff Tracy remains no fan of Initiative 82 more than two months after D.C. voters approved it.
Fentanyl is killing older, Black D.C. residents
Data: D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Note: Out of deaths investigated by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsFentanyl was involved in nearly every fatal overdose in D.C. last year through August 31. Why it matters: Black and senior residents have disproportionately been impacted by the opioid epidemic in D.C. The big picture: Fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid — has flooded the nation's illegal drug market in recent years as it’s cheap to produce, experts tell Axios. Drugs that users may think are heroin, oxycodone or cocaine...
arlingtonmagazine.com
Back in the Day, It Was Arlington’s Favorite Fast Food
In the 1970s, one of the surprisingly popular items at the Holly Farms Chicken franchise on Wilson Boulevard came breaded and fried and packaged in a 12-ounce Styrofoam cup. It wasn’t the signature two-piece fried chicken meal (complete with dinner roll and “Holly Taters”) or the jumbo 18-piece bucket (only $7.89 in 1978), but chicken livers, which could be yours for less than a dollar.
fox5dc.com
Racism and anti-Semitism in Loudoun County
In the same week the country observed Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, about 50 white supremacist flyers were dropped on driveways in Loudoun County. Racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was also found in the bathrooms of both Heritage High School and Loudoun County High School in Leesburg. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal is in Leesburg with details and what some want to see done.
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February
Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
dcnewsnow.com
Two People Dead After Maryland House Fire
Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Top Stories from DC News Now at Noon...
Forgotten cemetery forces Maryland church to reckon with its history of slavery
A small church cemetery in Bowie, Maryland, which was hidden from history due to years of neglect, has been revealed, and in the process illuminated a dark part of America's history of slavery. The restoration of the cemetery behind Sacred Heart Chapel has been the result of a major project by volunteers, parishioners and descendants of those buried.In the 1700s, the Jesuits founded a church and a plantation at the site, where they kept enslaved people, including Kevin Porter's ancestors."This is where they lived, this is where they came to commune after pause laboring all day," Porter told CBS News....
Man found shot inside apartment near National Zoo in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in an apartment in Northwest D.C. early Monday morning. Officers are still looking for who is responsible. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 3200 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest, near the Smithsonian National Zoo, for a reported shooting just before 1 a.m.
Bay Net
‘There Wasn’t Anything Motivational About Him’ Motivational Speaker ‘Trauma Dumps’ On Students At LHS
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 12, 2023, motivational speaker, Jeff Yalden, visited Leonardtown High School to give an informative speech on the importance of mental health. Now, many parents have been calling out the speaker for “trauma dumping” on their children, and are demanding that he is never invited back again.
The richest person in McLean is giving millions away
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in McLean, Virginia- William Conway Junior and the good he has done.
newsmemory.com
We tried a luxury overnight bus from D.C. to Nashville
In the wake of holiday travel interruptions and airline “meltdowns,” we thought maybe it was time to try something different in the new year. Enter the luxury overnight bus from new service, Napaway. The idea of taking an overnight bus ride rather than a flight might sound. laughable...
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Turkey Thicket Playground – Washington, D.C.
Turkey Thicket Playground is located at 1100 Michigan Ave NE in Washington, D.C. The playground is beside the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center. The playground is large, and includes several different sections. There’s the main section which includes the train play structure, and several building structures for play. The train...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Biden ‘documents’ under DC Auto Show Corvette
Car enthusiasts attending the Washington Auto Show have come across something unusual and eye catching. Under a red Corvette in the classic car showcase is a two-foot-long document tube labeled, “Joe Biden TOP SECRET.”. A handful of show goers sent Secrets photos of the tube yesterday with laugh emojis...
tourcounsel.com
Fashion Center at Pentagon City | Shopping mall in Virginia
Very close to the Pentagon is a great place to go shopping, the Fashion Center at Pentagon City. One of its biggest advantages is that you can easily get there by subway from Washington, which makes it one of the shopping centers with the most visitors. In its facilities there is also the iconic Ritz-Carlton hotel and several restaurants. There are two department stores: Macy's and Nordstrom as well as dozens of internationally recognized fashion brands.
bethesdamagazine.com
Family recalls Joe Reynolds’ legacy a month after fatal shooting in Silver Spring garage
The family of Charles Joseph “Joe” Reynolds spoke out Saturday to share memories of the husband, father and volunteer who was “always willing to go out of his way to help,” a month after he was fatally shot in a downtown Silver Spring garage. Police report...
dcnewsnow.com
Family and Friends Gather to Remember Missing Man Found Murdered
Relatives and friends of Jose Guerrero gathered in Prince William County, Va. to remember the 20-year-old whose body was found in Prince George's County, Md. Police said two people were responsible for his murder during a drug deal. Family and Friends Gather to Remember Missing Man …. Relatives and friends...
fox5dc.com
WATCH: Fairfax PD arrest carjacker after highway pursuit
WASHINGTON - Fairfax County police arrested a man who carjacked a Honda in D.C. and then a Chevy Tahoe in Fairfax before leading officers in a pursuit on the Beltway. Fairfax County Police Department tweeted a video of the pursuit, sharing that they had arrested the carjacking suspect. Police say...
29-Year-Old woman reported missing in Silver Spring
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 29-year-old from Silver Spring. Catherine Michelle Ruano was last seen on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 4:50 p.m., leaving her parent’s residence on Featherwood St. in Silver Spring. She may be driving a black 2018 Ford Explorer bearing Maryland registration 8EP1533. Catherine is approximately 5-feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has blue-green eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink and red winter coat and gray sweatpants. Police and family are The post 29-Year-Old woman reported missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
dcnewsnow.com
Leaders in Maryland Discuss Increase in Drug Overdose Deaths Among Young People
People gathered in Montgomery County, Md. to discuss the increase in drug overdoses, including deadly ones, among young people who live in the county. Leaders in Maryland Discuss Increase in Drug Overdose …. People gathered in Montgomery County, Md. to discuss the increase in drug overdoses, including deadly ones, among...
