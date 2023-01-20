Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
City of Columbia hosting annual Black History Heritage Ball
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting its annual Black History Heritage Ball on February 26, 2023. The ball will take place at Hyatt Park (950 Jackson Avenue) at 3 p.m. The dress code is African Attire and seating is limited. Councilman Rev. Edward H. McDowell, Jr....
abccolumbia.com
Looking for dinner plans? Restaurant Week runs through this weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Any plans for this weekend? Restaurant Week ends January 22, 2023. If you’re looking to go out for a nice dinner, there’s plenty of Columbia businesses participating in Restaurant Week South Carolina. The 11-day celebration of hundreds of restaurants in the Palmetto State,...
WLTX.com
Pinheads unite for South Carolina's pinball state championship
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The best pinball players in South Carolina came to Columbia for the state’s annual pinball championship on Saturday. The event was held at Bang Back Pinball Lounge and organized by members of the International Flipper Pinball Association. The open championships were held on Saturday and...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Vintage Market Days Returns To Columbia
Vintage Market Days of Midlands Upstate SC, an event that’s so much more than a flea market and offers guests a weekend of fun-filled shopping, music, food and vendors, is returning to The South Carolina State Fairgrounds, in Columbia, February 3-5 with “Freshly Picked”. The event will...
WIS-TV
Sumter Dunkin’ to celebrate re-opening with free coffee for a year giveaway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Could you use free coffee for a year?. Friday Dunkin’ Donuts announced it is celebrating the grand reopening of its Sumter location on Jan. 25th. The restaurant at 2567 Broad St has been remodeled and will kick off its celebrations at 9 a.m. Organizers said the store will award the first 100 guests with Free Coffee for a year. The business will also provide a free donut with any beverage purchase during the event between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
AOL Corp
‘It’s our number one’: After 45 years, Lizard’s Thicket’s fried chicken still reigns supreme
It’s late on a Tuesday morning at the Lizard’s Thicket on Augusta Road in Lexington, and the kitchen is veritably bustling. It’s that time of the day when breakfast is beginning to wind down and the staff in the kitchen is deep in the throes of preparation for lunch. Large pans are filled with the mixture for cornbread muffins, just as they get ready to go in the oven. Beef stew bubbles in a large pot on the stove, and the telltale “thwack” of a knife hitting a cutting board sets a staccato rhythm in the kitchen as heads of lettuce and other veggies are chopped.
New exhibit at Kershaw Arts Center highlights traditions of African-American camp meetings
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Arts Center of Kershaw County has welcomed a new exhibit called "This Far By Faith: Carolina Camp Meetings, an African-American Tradition." "This exhibit is a 15-year journey of documenting African American camp meeting traditions," Artist & USC Professor Dr. Minuette Floyd said. "I grew up in the tradition and when I went back as a child, I realized that not much work had been done or books are written about black camp meetings."
Shane Beamer Discusses Latest Offseason Developments
Shane Beamer talked to media during halftime of the men's basketball team's Saturday matchup and updated where his team was.
Furniture Today
Are a couple of seismic shifts coming up for bedding segment? | Sheila Long O’Mara
I live in South Carolina on the Northeast side of Columbia, where since June, our neighboring county has had 45 confirmed earthquakes. We live close to the county line, and because of that adjacency, we’ve experienced most of them. Since the beginning of 2022, and including our most recent...
Buddy Call19 Survivor: Carrie Morris
COLUMBIA, S.C. — They are the words no woman wants to hear, "you have breast cancer." It's been about a year and a half since Carrie Morris heard the words. At 40 years old, the working mom of three believed she was in good health. She ate right and was feeling pretty good before she hit the medical speedbump that would change her life and change her mind about doing things.
WLTX.com
Heavy rain expected on Sunday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We saw a chilly but dry day on Saturday only reaching a high of 47 degrees. Things will change quickly overnight as we see rain moving into the region bringing wet weather for our Sunday. Looking at the overall setup, an area of low pressure will...
Two candidates file for Columbia City Council special election
COLUMBIA, S.C. — With the deadline passed for filing for Columbia City Council's District 4 seat, two candidates are officially in the race. Beatrice King and Peter M. Brown have filed to fill the seat vacated after the Dec. 29, 2022, death of Councilman Joe Taylor, Jr. Taylor was completing his first year of service to the district, having been sworn into office on Jan. 4 of last year.
WLTX.com
LUKE STRONG: He's home with a new heart after more than 200 days
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Luke Strong is a hashtag created in support of three-year-old Luke Fossell. He stole many hearts a few months ago while on his own journey to get a new one. In December, that life-giving gift was granted and Luke is finally back home. It's a story...
Pecan shelling company celebrating nearly 100-years in South Carolina
CAMERON, S.C. — The Golden Kernel Pecan Company in Cameron, South Carolina, was founded in 1924. For 100 years, the family-owned business has become a household name in Orangeburg County for shelling locally grown pecans. According to its owners, the company is recognized as the oldest pecan buyers and...
Brantley, Conway make showdown with Sumter a runaway
CONWAY, SOUTH CAROLINA – Aiden Brantley, in his own words, had a chip on his shoulder. It didn't sit well with him that Conway got swept by Region 5-AAAAA rival Sumter last season. So he did something about it Friday night. Brantley led the way with 22 points as the Tigers, ranked No. 2 in the ...
AOL Corp
Sewer overflowed into Saluda River for hours, SC officials say
Sewage spilled into a major river in the Columbia area for hours Saturday night, officials said. The city of West Columbia sent out an alert to the public about a sewer overflow impacting the Lower Saluda River, according to the Congaree Riverkeeper. The sanitary sewer overflow was reported near Edgewater...
REACTION: Kam Pringle Gives South Carolina A Stalwart In Trenches
Newly minted commit Kam Pringle gives Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football program a future staple at left tackle.
One dead following Sunday morning shooting off of Two Notch Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the predawn hours on Sunday morning. According to preliminary information released by the department, deputies were called to the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive just after 3 a.m. where a man had been shot.
abccolumbia.com
Fire at Lexington home temporarily shuts access to neighborhood
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is warning drivers to be aware of a temporary road closure. According to Police, a portion of Litchfield Lane was shut down around 9 p.m. Thursday while fire crews worked to put out a structure fire. Officials tell us the location...
'It blew my mind to be honest': Hundreds of Sumter residents unite for annual Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Walk
SUMTER, S.C. — All across the Midlands, communities are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In Sumter, the morning kicked off with a walk at USC Sumter. "It blew my mind to be honest. Like, it just blew my mind," Sumter resident Tisha Daniels shared. "I just didn’t know that the community could just come out and support in the way that it came out. I just didn’t know that the community could come out to do this."
