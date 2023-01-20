It’s late on a Tuesday morning at the Lizard’s Thicket on Augusta Road in Lexington, and the kitchen is veritably bustling. It’s that time of the day when breakfast is beginning to wind down and the staff in the kitchen is deep in the throes of preparation for lunch. Large pans are filled with the mixture for cornbread muffins, just as they get ready to go in the oven. Beef stew bubbles in a large pot on the stove, and the telltale “thwack” of a knife hitting a cutting board sets a staccato rhythm in the kitchen as heads of lettuce and other veggies are chopped.

LEXINGTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO