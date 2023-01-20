Trial begins for ex-Ohio House speaker Larry Householder in federal House Bill 6 corruption probe

Read full article on original website
Related
Defense attorneys begin opening argument in corruption trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder: live updates
CINCINNATI, Ohio – Opening arguments began Monday in the trial of Larry Householder, the former Republican speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives who investigators say orchestrated a cash-for-legislation scheme that became the largest public corruption scandal in state history. After seating a jury on Friday, federal prosecutors delivered...
Prosecutor: Borges’ relationship with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost was key to their plan to thwart HB6 referendum
CINCINNATI, Ohio – Former Ohio GOP chairman Matt Borges was brought into the alleged House Bill 6 criminal enterprise to help thwart a referendum on the law because of his close ties to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who has say over ballot language, federal prosecutors said Monday. Emily...
Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago
Ohio state senators took up a bill last week to allow people challenging an agency order to do so in their home county. If that sounds familiar, it’s probably because Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a virtually identical measure earlier this month. In committee Tuesday, the arguments in favor of the idea sounded pretty familiar as […] The post Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wosu.org
Though outnumbered, Ohio Senate Democrats say they can still have a significant impact
Ohio Senate Democrats believe there is still a path forward for their members to make a significant impact in the legislative process even though they are outnumbered by Republicans five-to-one. There were still a few seats left at the 12-person table in the Ohio Senate Minority Caucus room after every...
wosu.org
Former Ohio lawmaker warns constitutional amendment resolution could hurt progress
A former Democratic state lawmaker is calling on Republicans in the Ohio Legislature to slow down and take a more careful approach to legislation that could make it harder to pass ballot issues in the future. Majority Republicans are sponsoring a resolution that would raise the threshold for passing proposed...
Federal judge admonishes Householder defense attorneys over ‘bush league’ behavior
CINCINNATI, Ohio – The federal judge overseeing the corruption trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder chided defense attorneys on Monday for what he described as “bush league” tactics during the prosecution’s opening statements. Judge Timothy Black called out Householder’s lawyers for their behavior, which...
Prosecutors: Corrupt plot to pass Ohio nuclear bailout followed meeting at ‘fancy’ Washington, D.C., steakhouse
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The plan that eventually became the corrupt scheme to pass the House Bill 6 nuclear bailout legislation followed a “fancy Washington, D.C. steakhouse” in January 2017, federal prosecutors said Monday in a Cincinnati courtroom. Emily Glatfelter, the lead federal prosecutor in the case, told...
wvxu.org
Analysis: The group that defeated abortion rights challenges in Kansas and Kentucky is in Ohio
The two sides of the emotional, intense national debate over abortion are on a collision course in Ohio. It is an onrushing, unstoppable confrontation that may be decided by Ohio voters as soon as this year's November election. The battle over abortion rights intensified in Ohio earlier this month when...
The suburbs have declared war on the deer, and residents seem OK with that: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A decade ago, only one city in Cuyahoga County was permitted by the state to use sharpshooters to kill deer, and now the number is up to 12. We’re talking about deer culling vs. sterilization on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
Ohio’s former Speaker of the House is on trial for bribery. Here’s what you need to know.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Roughly two-and-a-half years after his arrest, the trial of former Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder begins Monday. He’s accused of taking a massive bribe and passing a law worth more than $1.3 billion to Akron-based utility FirstEnergy Corp. The case is confusing. It...
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered both the United States and Ohio flags to half-staff Monday morning to remember the victims of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. A 72-year-old gunman fatally shot 10 people and wounded 10 others at a dance ballroom in Monterey Park — a primarily Asian community east […]
Gov. Mike DeWine announces new program aimed at reducing racial disparities in maternal and infant mortality, morbidity
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Medicaid launched Comprehensive Maternal Care, a community-based, statewide program aimed at improving the health and well-being of moms, infants and families, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday. Ohio’s maternal mortality rate shows disparities among women, according to an analysis of state data between...
Where sharpshooters are killing deer in Cuyahoga County: The Wake Up for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Deer are adorable. But they’re ubiquitous in Northeast Ohio. They eat our landscaping, run into our cars. A Willowick runner almost lost an ear when deer slammed into her during race.
Ohio attorney general sues ‘phony’ home warranty company
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
Ohioans should push back against state’s new voting restrictions
As a voter and citizen in Ohio, I am outraged by the recent voting legislation that was quickly passed in December and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine. House Bill 458 puts barriers into the voting process, shortens both current mail and absentee voting timelines and the “cure” processes to correct an error to a submitted ballot, requires a photo ID to vote, and made the “one drop box per county” provision part of Ohio law. You also can no longer vote early on the Monday directly before Election Day.
Intel in Ohio: One year since announcement
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel announced its $20 billion dollar project to build a “mega-site” of semiconductor fabrication plants in central Ohio just over a year ago. The Jan. 21, 2022, news kicked into gear the largest private-sector investment in state history, and it was preceded by an alluring close to $2 billion incentives […]
Ohio woman pretending to be dead mother must repay $461K in stolen VA benefits
CINCINNATI — An Ohio woman who impersonated her dead mother for nearly 50 years so she could receive government benefits was ordered to repay more than $461,000, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release on Thursday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, Irene...
Representative from Scioto County nominated to be Director of Ohio Department of Agriculture
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Rep. Brian Baldridge (R-District 90) has been nominated to be the next Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) says Baldridge is a seventh-generation farmer that has operated Baldridge Farms, which has both livestock and crop production. Prior to serving as a State Representative, Baldridge was […]
‘We’re going to solve this problem;’ State reps preparing to present bill cracking down on ‘hooning’
TROTWOOD — The city of Trotwood is calling on lawmakers to increase punishments for drivers who are caught “hooning,” drifting and drag racing on city streets. Mayor Mary McDonald and other city officials were joined by State Representatives Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) and Andre White (R-Kettering) Friday to discuss the needs for changes in state laws. This came less than a week after a group of people were seen doing donuts and drifting at six locations in Montgomery County, including Downtown Dayton.
wcbe.org
Ohio House set to meet as leadership battle among Republicans rages on
The Ohio House has not met for session since members of the new 135th Ohio General Assembly took their oaths of office nearly three weeks ago. The first session will come amid a battle between two factions of Republicans — one group that supports House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill), and the other backing Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova), who had been the speaker-elect last fall.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
94K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 3