ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Trial begins for ex-Ohio House speaker Larry Householder in federal House Bill 6 corruption probe

By Andrew J. Tobias, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
Cleveland.com

Defense attorneys begin opening argument in corruption trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder: live updates

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Opening arguments began Monday in the trial of Larry Householder, the former Republican speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives who investigators say orchestrated a cash-for-legislation scheme that became the largest public corruption scandal in state history. After seating a jury on Friday, federal prosecutors delivered...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago

Ohio state senators took up a bill last week to allow people challenging an agency order to do so in their home county. If that sounds familiar, it’s probably because Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a virtually identical measure earlier this month. In committee Tuesday, the arguments in favor of the idea sounded pretty familiar as […] The post Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered both the United States and Ohio flags to half-staff Monday morning to remember the victims of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. A 72-year-old gunman fatally shot 10 people and wounded 10 others at a dance ballroom in Monterey Park — a primarily Asian community east […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Gov. Mike DeWine announces new program aimed at reducing racial disparities in maternal and infant mortality, morbidity

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Medicaid launched Comprehensive Maternal Care, a community-based, statewide program aimed at improving the health and well-being of moms, infants and families, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday. Ohio’s maternal mortality rate shows disparities among women, according to an analysis of state data between...
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Ohio attorney general sues ‘phony’ home warranty company

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohioans should push back against state’s new voting restrictions

As a voter and citizen in Ohio, I am outraged by the recent voting legislation that was quickly passed in December and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine. House Bill 458 puts barriers into the voting process, shortens both current mail and absentee voting timelines and the “cure” processes to correct an error to a submitted ballot, requires a photo ID to vote, and made the “one drop box per county” provision part of Ohio law. You also can no longer vote early on the Monday directly before Election Day.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: One year since announcement

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel announced its $20 billion dollar project to build a “mega-site” of semiconductor fabrication plants in central Ohio just over a year ago. The Jan. 21, 2022, news kicked into gear the largest private-sector investment in state history, and it was preceded by an alluring close to $2 billion incentives […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Representative from Scioto County nominated to be Director of Ohio Department of Agriculture

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Rep. Brian Baldridge (R-District 90) has been nominated to be the next Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) says Baldridge is a seventh-generation farmer that has operated Baldridge Farms, which has both livestock and crop production. Prior to serving as a State Representative, Baldridge was […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘We’re going to solve this problem;’ State reps preparing to present bill cracking down on ‘hooning’

TROTWOOD — The city of Trotwood is calling on lawmakers to increase punishments for drivers who are caught “hooning,” drifting and drag racing on city streets. Mayor Mary McDonald and other city officials were joined by State Representatives Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) and Andre White (R-Kettering) Friday to discuss the needs for changes in state laws. This came less than a week after a group of people were seen doing donuts and drifting at six locations in Montgomery County, including Downtown Dayton.
TROTWOOD, OH
wcbe.org

Ohio House set to meet as leadership battle among Republicans rages on

The Ohio House has not met for session since members of the new 135th Ohio General Assembly took their oaths of office nearly three weeks ago. The first session will come amid a battle between two factions of Republicans — one group that supports House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill), and the other backing Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova), who had been the speaker-elect last fall.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
94K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy