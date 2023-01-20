Why do people insist on the concept of our planet being billions of yrs. old, The Holy Bible's 1st. book Genesis Was written in 50 bc. There was nothing here before the first week of creation either .From bc. to ad. is about 7700 yrs. old for man. & Yes the earth was formless and void at creation also & the Spirit of God hovered above the waters at creation. Granted the earth is older than people...but we are around 7000 to 7700 yrs. old since Adam & Eve. Jesus says 'how readest thou" & be it unto you as your faith. We are not millions of yrs. old...Wouldn't gravity stop working if the earth stopped rotating? (1038m.p.h.) Rommel.
Comments / 6