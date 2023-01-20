Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk says France's President Macron is doing the 'difficult, but right thing' by raising the country's retirement age
President Macron's plan to raise France's retirement age has been met with widespread protests. But Elon Musk says it's the right decision.
Nepo Baby Pat Grassley Declares War on ‘Entitlement’ in Iowa
When he spoke of “entitlement” last week, Iowa’s Speaker of the House Pat Grassley was not describing his dynastic ascent to political prominence.The grandson of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley was talking about food stamps. And he was attempting to justify his effort to restrict not only who receives them, but also what they are permitted to purchase. The underlying principle is not surprising for a conservative Republican: The poor should be entitled to less.“It’s these entitlement programs, they’re the ones that are growing within the budget and are putting pressure on us being able to fund other priorities,” the younger...
KATU.com
GOP lawmakers draw connections between Biden docs and China, raising new questions
WASHINGTON (TND) — Another document discovery is prompting a new round of questions about who may have had access to classified material, with the most recent batch found at President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware. In the absence of visitor logs, which the White House has claimed do...
California reels from string of mass shootings despite having some of the strictest gun laws in US
A gunman killed 11 people at a ballroom in Southern California Saturday evening and was in possession of numerous firearms and ammunition despite the state's strict gun laws.
Comments / 0