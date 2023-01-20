Funeral plans announced for UGA football player killed in car crash

ATHENS, Ga. — The family of the University of Georgia football player killed nearly a week ago announced plans to celebrate his life.

A private service for Devin Willock will be held on Saturday in Athens. Members of the Georgia football program, coaches, student-athletes, staff and UGA administration will attend.

On Jan. 15th, Willock and 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, a recruiting staff member, were killed in a car crash in Clarke County. Hundreds attended LeCroy’s funeral service in her hometown of Toccoa earlier this week.

The family will hold also a public celebration of life service for Willock on Friday, Jan. 27th, in Englewood, New Jersey, at the Community Baptist Church on First Street.

Visitation for the public celebration will start at 9 a.m. The service, officiated by Senior pastor Dr. Lester W. Taylor, Jr., will begin at 11 a.m.

To donate to Willock’s family, click here.

To donate to LeCroy’s family, click here.

