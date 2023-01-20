Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Snowmobile immolates after cross-county ride
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County deputies responded to a vehicle fire call at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, and found a snowmobile that was, according to a deputy’s report, “90 percent melted or burned up.”. Capt. James Schueller said the snowmobile, a 2018 Ski-Doo MXZ...
Rochester Home Struck by Multiple Bullets, Suspect At Large
KAAL-TV
OCSO investigating $26K theft from Podein’s
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft from Podein’s Power Equipment in Stewartville, which culminated in the loss of a $26,000 Utility Terrain Vehicle. According to Capt. James Schueller with the OCSO, surveillance video from the dealership indicates that between 6...
KAAL-TV
Motive in mobile home shooting a mystery
Charges for Rochester Man Seen with Airsoft Gun at Medical Call
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed charges this week against the Rochester man accused of disrupting a medical call with an airsoft gun and having meth in his vehicle while it was parked at an elementary school. A Rochester Police spokesman said officers responded to...
KIMT
Man who ran over and killed a woman in Rochester in 2018 is finally sentenced
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man has been sentenced to 45 days in jail after being found guilty of being on drugs when he ran over a woman in an alley. Dewain Fredrick Siewert, 44 of Rochester, was arrested in March 2019 and charged with criminal vehicular homicide and DWI. The Rochester Police Department says Siewert was driving a truck on September 17, 2018, when he ran over a woman in an alley off of 12th Street NW. Police say they arrived to find Siewert giving the victim chest compressions.
205 MPH?! The Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Issued in Minnesota
Got a lead foot? It probably doesn't even come close to the top speed ever recorded in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. The officer who witnessed this event likely did a double take on his radar gun. The incident took place in the southeastern part of the state, near...
KAAL-TV
Austin native named suspect in 1994 New York cold case murder
(ABC 6 News) – Police in East Greenbush, New York have identified a former Austin, Minn. man as the suspect in the murder of an 81-year-old woman in August 1994. At a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 19, law enforcement linked the suspect, former Austin native, Jeremiah James Guyette, to the murder of Wilomeana “Violet” Filkins who was found dead by her brother and niece in her East Greenbush apartment on Aug. 19, 1994.
KIMT
Rochester woman sent to hospital after Friday collision
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Rochester sends one driver to the hospital. It happened just after 5:30 pm Friday at the interchange of Civic Center Drive and Highway 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Inez Mae Strahl, 87 of Rochester, was westbound and turning to go south when she crashed with the eastbound William Joseph Fogarty, 55 of Rochester.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: 6 vehicles fall through ice on Lake Pepin
UPDATE: 1/23/2023 – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said they received a report around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday of several vehicles that had fallen through the ice at Methodist Beach in Frontenac/Florence Township. The GCSO said when deputies arrived there were approximately 15 vehicles that were parked...
Pickup trucks sink through ice after being parked on Lake Pepin
Several cars break through ice on Lake Pepin
KIMT
Police: Rochester man, 30, died of drug overdose
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 30-year-old Rochester man died Wednesday following a suspected drug overdose. Police were called at 10:54 p.m. to the 4000 block of Starling Lane. SE. after a roommate reported an unresponsive male. Narcan was administered twice, and items found in the home indicated drug use.
Suspected Drug Overdose Claims life of Rochester Man
2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos. Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf […]
KIMT
Rochester man sent to federal prison for dealing heroin and meth
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Dealing heroin and meth is sending a Rochester man to federal prison. Erick Fontain Thomas, 41, has been sentenced to 16 years and 6 months behind bars, followed by 10 years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.
winonaradio.com
Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Charges
(KWNO)- On January 19 around 6:00 a.m., the Winona County Sheriff’s office was called on to respond to a domestic dispute in the 27000 block of Sinclair Rd, just outside of St. Charles. Deputies arrived and eventually found a Robert Highet, born in 1986, to be the culprit of...
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
10:05 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School was cited for 5th Degree Assault, and disorderly conduct. 11:26 p.m. Alexander Skaar held for 3rd Degree DWI.
Cresco Times
Man charged with murder in Elma
ELMA - The Howard County Sheriff’s Office filed first degree murder charges against Sayvonne Lealbert Eugene Jordan, age 26, of Elma, Iowa on Friday, Jan. 13. He was then arrested at the Floyd County Jail, where he was serving time on a probation violation. Jordan was charged with the...
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested on Multiple Charges After Being Belligerent in Apartment Complex
(KWNO)- Early this morning the Winona Police Department responded to a suspicious activity call in an apartment complex on the 100 block of Washington Street. The caller stated that a man was yelling and banging on doors throughout the complex. When officers arrived, they found Evan Navarro-Katz, aged 22 of...
