ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Cameron Winklevoss says legal action is being prepped 'imminently' against crypto titan DCG and boss Barry Silbert amid Genesis bankruptcy

By Morgan Chittum
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05fjto_0kLRdx5t00
Gemini cofounders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss. Gemini

Gemini cofounder Cameron Winklevoss is threatening legal action against Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its chief executive officer and founder Barry Silbert over the repayment of a $900 million loan.

"We have been preparing to take direct legal action against Barry, DCG, and others who share responsibility for the fraud that has caused harm to the 340,000+ Earn users and others duped by Genesis and its accomplices," the Winklevoss twin said late Thursday night.

Genesis, a subsidiary of DCG, suspended new loan originations and withdrawals in November after Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX filed for bankruptcy, which resulted in $900 million of Gemini customer funds being stuck in limbo.

Gemini partnered with the DCG-owned crypto lender for its interest-bearing product, causing customer assets to be frozen after Genesis' liquidity crunch. The product, called Gemini Earn, has since been terminated.

—Cameron Winklevoss (@cameron) January 20, 2023

Minutes prior to Winklevoss' series of tweets mulling a lawsuit, Genesis filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday. The lender took hits from its exposure to now-defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and bankrupt exchange FTX.

Genesis' derivatives and spot trading, broker dealer, and custody businesses are not part of the bankruptcy process, according to a company statement. The DCG subsidiary says it has more than $150 million in cash on hand, which will "provide ample liquidity to support its ongoing business operations and facilitate the restructuring process."

"While we have made significant progress refining our business plans to remedy liquidity issues caused by the recent extraordinary challenges in our industry, including the default of Three Arrows Capital and the bankruptcy of FTX, an in-court restructuring presents the most effective avenue through which to preserve assets and create the best possible outcome for all Genesis stakeholders," Derar Islim, the Interim CEO of Genesis, said.

Winklevoss called the lender's bankruptcy filing a "crucial step" toward recovering Gemini users' funds, but the decision "does not insulate Barry, DCG, and any other wrongdoers from accountability." He still plans to sue Silbert and Genesis' parent company, unless Silbert makes a "fair offer" to its creditors.

Threats of legal actions come amid a weeks-long public war of words between Winklevoss and Silbert. In a letter to DCG's board earlier this month, Winklevoss said that Silbert was "unfit" to be DCG's CEO and demanded he step down, accusing the parent company of accounting fraud as well.

DCG described Winklevoss' allegation as "another desperate and unconstructive publicity stunt" and that the company was "preserving all legal remedies in response to these malicious, fake, and defamatory attacks," in a statement to Insider.

Comments / 3

Related
decrypt.co

Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
msn.com

Sam Bankman-Fried's secret 'backdoor' discovered, FTX lawyer says

Bankruptcy lawyers said Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda had access to a $65 billion credit line from FTX. The customer loans were made available via a backdoor created by FTX cofounder Gary Wang, they said. The money was used for luxury purchases like planes, parties, and political donations, the court heard. Slide...
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Markets Insider

FTX says it has recovered $5 billion in assets, greatly increasing the amount the failed crypto exchange has hunted down to pay back creditors

FTX has recovered more than $5 billion in various assets, substantially increasing the amount identified by new executives as the failed crypto exchange works to repay creditors. The assets include cash, liquid cryptocurrency, and liquid investment securities, FTX's lead attorney Adam Landis said at a judicial hearing Wednesday as part...
dailyhodl.com

Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) About To Explode? Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Meme Coin Market Shift

A popular analyst and trader warns that the wider crypto market will be affected if meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) explode in price. The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,300 Twitter followers that if meme coins start rallying, it could result in the market recovery seeing the total crypto market cap surge above $1 trillion come to an end.
Fortune

A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy

Activists hold signs as they attend a Student Loan Forgiveness rally on Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th street near the White House on April 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. A fintech startup bought by JP Morgan Chase for millions may have been built on a bed of lies, according to a new lawsuit filed by JP Morgan. And if the investment bank is to be believed, it all went wrong with an $18,000 check to a New York City-area data science professor.
WASHINGTON, DC
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

100K+
Followers
16K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy