Augusta Free Press
Virginia Basketball Notebook: Bennett rolls the dice with Beekman, Clark, and it works out
Tony Bennett had to ride out a three-minute stretch with Reece Beekman and Kihei Clark on the bench with four fouls as Wake Forest cut what had been at one point a 19-point down to one. You assumed he would go with one or the other at the next timeout,...
‘Hoos in the NBA: Big, efficient, offensive nights for Jerome, Hunter, TM3
UVA basketball alums Ty Jerome, De’Andre Hunter and Trey Murphy III each had big, and efficient, offensive nights for their respective NBA teams on Friday night. Jerome got the start for Golden State at Cleveland on Friday, as Warriors coach Steve Kerr was resting veterans Steph Curry and Klay Thompson on the back end of a back-to-back.
Virginia losing wide receivers coach Marques Hagans to Penn State
Marques Hagans is leaving Virginia to take the wide receivers coach job at Penn State, according to a report on Monday by On3’s Matt Zenitz. Hagans, a 2005 UVA alum, had been on the football staff at Virginia for 12 years, spanning the end of the Mike London era, the entirety of the run of Bronco Mendenhall, and the disastrous first year of Tony Elliott.
Why is Marques Hagans leaving Virginia? Because he wants to be head coach one day
Marques Hagans isn’t leaving Virginia for Penn State for money. He’s leaving to get the stink of the Tony Elliott regime off. Hagans is about as UVA as you can get – a 2005 alum, two years as a grad assistant, 12 years on the football staff, under three different coaches.
The Bills’ Dream Season Came to an End Because of One Man
The emotion of this Bills’ season seemed to set up a dream ending. On Sunday, another Super Bowl contender had other plans.
Michigan Stadium tunnel will widen without portable seating
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Stadium's lone tunnel — the site of altercations between players as they enter and exit the field — will be a little wider next season.The school confirmed Monday that it will remove a portable section of seats from the front of the tunnel to give players, coaches and staff members more room to enter and exit the football field.Previously, fans were close enough to touch coaches and players as one spectator did last season with Michigan State's Mel Tucker well before the postgame altercation between Spartans and Wolverines players that led to suspensions and criminal...
