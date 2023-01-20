ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyArkLaMiss

NBC 10 News Today: Tech Smart

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bPX05_0kLRdGa000

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Rich Demuro talks about cabinet healthcare attempting to eliminate plastic pill bottles. For more information, be sure to watch the video above.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Midday Ark-La-Miss News Update; Jan. 20, 2023

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Missed our morning show? Here’s your Midday Ark-La-Miss Update for Friday, January 20, 2023. Watch NBC’s new midday newscast “NBC News Daily” on weekdays from 1 PM to 2 PM central time for national and world news, as well as your full local forecast and top stories across the Ark-La-Miss.
MyArkLaMiss

Man allegedly stabbed by Monroe woman for having another woman’s name tattooed on his body; suspect arrested

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 20, 2023, Monroe Police were called to Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a witness who advised authorities that 32-year-old Jessica Cahill allegedly stabbed a male victim with a […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies: Ouachita Parish traffic stop lands man in jail for possessing over 110 pounds of narcotics

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 22, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a 2019 Honda Passport striking the white line of the roadway as they conducted a traffic stop on the Millhaven exit. Deputies went on to stop the Honda Passport on Interstate […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Childcare worker accused of abusing baby, police say

Panama City, FL (WMBB) — A childcare worker was charged Friday with abusing a baby, police said. Panama City Police wrote in a news release that Jessica C. Mills, 38, struck a child — who was under the age of one — with a closed fist during a diaper change. She also allegedly threw a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman found intoxicated on highway by police; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 20, 2023, around 7:44 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to Highway 165, near the Bastrop exit, in reference to a woman walking in and out of traffic. Upon arrival, officers located the woman and she was staggering on the highway. According […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Mother allegedly discovers narcotics in daughter’s purse while looking for food stamp card; calls authorities

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, January 22, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on Kenny Lane in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, the caller advised deputies that she found methamphetamine and glass pipes while searching in her daughter’s […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

68K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy