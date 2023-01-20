NBC 10 News Today: Tech Smart
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Rich Demuro talks about cabinet healthcare attempting to eliminate plastic pill bottles. For more information, be sure to watch the video above.
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Rich Demuro talks about cabinet healthcare attempting to eliminate plastic pill bottles. For more information, be sure to watch the video above.
MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.https://www.myarklamiss.com/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0