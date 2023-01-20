Read full article on original website
Kennewick Felony Assault Suspect Had a ‘Ghost’ Gun
Kennewick Police have apprehended a wanted suspect accused of a violent assault. Around 1:37 AM Monday, January 23rd, Kennewick Officers arrested 42-year-old Robert Angel Lopez (hometown not listed) on charges he kidnapped, assaulted and robbed his ex-girlfriend. The woman reported Lopez had a no-contact order with her, police said he'd...
10-time convicted felon arrested after allegedly stealing car, fleeing from police in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A 10-time convicted felon is back in jail after police say he stole a running vehicle and fled from law enforcement Sunday morning in Moses Lake. Valentine D. Gomez, 34, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, felony eluding, hit-and-run and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Man behind bars, accused of fatally shooting 37 year old Kennewick Woman in Wenatchee
Male suspect of shooting, killing woman arrested in Douglas County
Richland Police: Gunshots at Riverfront Hotel due to intoxicated man
RICHLAND, Wash. – A man was arrested Saturday night after reports of gunshots being heard at a hotel in Richland. Officers with the Richland Police Department were called to 50 Comstock to the Riverfront Hotel after it was reported there were several gunshots heard. When officers got to the scene, they said they found a man who they believed was...
Kennewick Police make arrest in string of car prowls
Kennewick Wash. — The Kennewick Police department makes a big arrest of a prolific car prowler on Friday. KPD says a warrant was served in the 2900 block of west 19th avenue. Through investigation, police say they were able to arrest Victor Gutierrez who they say was allegedly linked...
Douglas Co. authorities make arrest in shooting of woman
UPDATE: Manhunt ends in arrest after shooting leaves woman dead near Waterville
Yakima woman killed in rollover crash on River Road
YAKIMA, Wash. – A Yakima woman is dead after a rollover crash early Sunday morning. Authorities said it took a few hours before the crash was discovered. It happened near the intersection of River Road and Fruitvale Boulevard. Authorities said they believe the crash happened between the hours of 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. They said the 32-year-old Yakima woman...
Richland Police make three DUI arrests on Friday; all involved in single car accidents
Richland Wash. — Richland Police have yet another busy weekend with DUI drivers. Rpd officers say on Friday alone, three DUI arrests were made. They say all three were the result of allegedly impaired drivers running their vehicles into stationary objects. In one incident, Richland Police say the vehicle...
14-year-old Yakima driver identified in fatal crash
YAKIMA CO., Wash. – A 14-year-old Yakima driver has died after a fatal crash just outside of Naches Friday. Authorities identified him as Angel Comachoagustin. The crash happened on SR 12, about 13 miles west of Naches, just after 12 p.m. Authorities said a preliminary investigation showed Comachoagustin lost control of his car while rounding a curve. The car went...
Kennewick Police asking for help from public in identifying felony theft suspect
Kennewick Wash. — Kennewick Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect accused of felony theft at an area Target store. On Friday, Kennewick Officers were dispatched to Target for a theft in progress. After investigation it was revealed the theft was felony level or theft with a value of over $750.
Homicide Suspect Arrested on Badger Mountain Road Near Waterville
Kennewick woman dead after shooting in East Wenatchee Saturday evening
A 32-year-old Yakima woman died early this morning after being ejected from her car
YAKIMA -- A 32-year-old Yakima woman has lost her life after being ejected from her car early this morning. Around 2am police say the woman was speeding near the intersection of River Road and Fruitvale Boulevard. They say her car struck the railroad track and began to roll, ultimately ejecting...
Serious injuries reported in Sunday DUI collision near Warden
WARDEN — Four people were injured in a wreck Sunday afternoon near Warden after state troopers say a suspected impaired driver ran a stop sign. Breanna Rodriguez, a 20-year-old Othello woman, was driving a 2018 Honda Civic west on state Route 170, approaching state Route 17. She was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed when she ran the stop sign and collided with an SUV heading north on SR 17, according to the state patrol.
Law Enforcement Warning issued for Douglass County due to homicide suspect in the area
Four Injured In Crash Near Warden
Four people have injuries from a two-car crash three miles west of Warden. A 2008 Lincoln MKX driven by 20-year-old Breanna Rodriguez of Othello passed through a stop sign on State Route 170 and hit the rear end of a car headed northbound on State Route 17. The crash took...
Head-on DUI crash near Quincy on Friday involved two children
QUINCY - A number of people have minor injuries following Friday’s head-on DUI wreck near Quincy. Troopers say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on SR 28 at milepost 31. Authorities reported that 47-year-old Jose Reyes-Preciado had been intoxicated while driving his Nissan sedan. Reyes-Preciado eventually crossed the centerline and struck a smaller Chevy car head-on.
