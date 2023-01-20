Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services have been announced for Elijah Lane Miller, 16, who passed away on Jan. 21, 2023. KPLC first covered Miller’s story in 2007 when he was only a toddler who had been passed over for a multi-organ transplant before community donations allowed him to make the trip to Georgetown Medical Center in Washington D.C. There he was given a new liver, pancreas, and small intestine.

