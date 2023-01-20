Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 22, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 22, 2023. Jamarquin Desmond Hebert, 22, Lake Charles: Headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of battery of a dating partner. Elder Alexander Erazo-Portillo, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Two Louisiana Men Arrested, Authorities Still Seeking One in Connection with Multiple Vehicle Burglaries in Lake Charles
Two Louisiana Men Arrested, Authorities Still Seeking One in Connection with Multiple Vehicle Burglaries in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – Two Louisiana men have been arrested for several vehicle burglaries in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and have been charged with several counts of simple burglary, theft, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; one suspect remains unidentified.
Louisiana woman accused of shooting and killing husband
A Louisiana woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband on Sunday evening
KPLC TV
One dead in Bell City homicide
Bell City, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Deputies say the shooting death occurred in the 7000 block of Gragg Road in Bell City. “It appears as though it was a domestic [dispute] between a husband and wife,”...
KPLC TV
Funeral services announced for Elijah Miller
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services have been announced for Elijah Lane Miller, 16, who passed away on Jan. 21, 2023. KPLC first covered Miller’s story in 2007 when he was only a toddler who had been passed over for a multi-organ transplant before community donations allowed him to make the trip to Georgetown Medical Center in Washington D.C. There he was given a new liver, pancreas, and small intestine.
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 17 – January 20
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 17 – January 20. Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 20, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
Driver of 18-wheeler accused of hitting, killing 3 Southern band members arrested
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The driver of the 18-wheeler that hit and killed three Southern University Human Jukebox band members in December was arrested on three counts of negligent homicide. Jail records show Clyde Gay, 63, of Coushatta was booked on Jan. 12 and his bond was set at $300,000. Louisiana State Police identified […]
ssnewstelegram.com
Arrest made in bomb threat case
A 36-year-old Dallas woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with a bomb threat called in to Sulphur Springs Elementary. In a call to SSES, made while students were being dropped off at the school Wednesday morning, a caller allegedly claimed there was a bomb in the building. “Our staff...
Calcasieu Sheriff Says A Woman Shot Her Husband
The Calcasieu Sheriff says a woman told authorities she shot her husband.
KBTX.com
TDCJ discovers large stash of contraband
ELLIS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice recently discovered a large stash of contraband. It was located on the grounds of their Ellis Unit. Officers found numerous boxes of Newport cigarettes, cans of snuff, balloons presumed to contain marijuana and bundles of cigarettes. An investigation is...
KXAN
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows
(NEXSTAR) – As the final semester for many high school seniors begins, college may be top of mind for many Texas families. While the requirements for acceptance differ by university, there are some schools that are generally more selective — or just more popular — than others.
KPLC TV
Salvation Army fighting hunger with Empty Bowl fundraiser
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Salvation Army’s fourteenth annual Empty Bowl fundraiser event is arriving in Lake Charles this spring. The event will be held on March 16, at the L’Auberge Casino Resort from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lake Charles chefs will provide a variety of...
KPLC TV
Early dismissal at Starks High due to power outage
Starks, LA (KPLC) - Starks High School will be dismissing at 1:15 p.m. due to a power outage today, Jan. 23, 2023. The Calcasieu Parish School Board says normal dismissal procedures will be followed including transportation and that all students will receive lunch before dismissal.
San Antonio Dollar Tree installs noise machine to deter homeless, drawing criticism from neighbors
SAN ANTONIO — A loud noise is aggravating west-side neighbors, emanating from the Dollar Tree off Culebra and Zarzamora. Our camera captured the piercing ring around 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. But neighbors tell us it's even on during the night. A manager at the Dollar Tree in question...
Mail services restored to Newton County neighborhood following dispute between carrier, resident
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — Those living in the Indian Lake Community in Newton County should have relief after an altercation between a USPS employee and a citizen ended with a temporary pause in their mail services. One Indian Lake resident told 12News 20 residents had their service cut off.
kogt.com
Gang Member Arrested
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, The Orange County Narcotics Division, with the assistance of Orange County SWAT, Orange County Criminal Investigations Division, Vidor Police Department, Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Beaumont, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 400 block of Byrd Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas. This search warrant was obtained after a continued investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Vidor, Texas area.
KPLC TV
2 arrested, 1 sought in multiple Lake Charles vehicle burglaries
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Two suspects are jailed and a third is sought for allegedly burglarizing several vehicles in south Lake Charles. Calcasieu Parish deputies took the suspects into custody on Jan. 2 while investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in a trailer park on Tom Hebert Road, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
KPLC TV
Beauregard constable turns self in on domestic abuse warrant
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An elected Beauregard constable has been arrested. Beauregard Parish Constable Doug Evey turned himself into the Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office Friday morning on an active warrant from the Westlake Police Department. Evey was elected in November 2020 as the District 4 Constable in Beauregard Parish.
KPLC TV
Businesses in downtown Lake Charles reopen their doors after power outage
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Businesses in downtown Lake Charles are getting back into the swing of things after a power outage forced them to close earlier this week. No power, meant no customers for many businesses in Downtown Lake Charles but this weekend Luna’s Bar and Grill is expecting that to change.
KPLC TV
Black Bayou Bridge resumes normal operations
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Black Bayou Bridge has resumed normal operations after the southbound lanes were closed due to mechanical issues, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. The bridge is open to both marine and vehicle traffic.
