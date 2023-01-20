ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 22, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 22, 2023. Jamarquin Desmond Hebert, 22, Lake Charles: Headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of battery of a dating partner. Elder Alexander Erazo-Portillo, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Arrested, Authorities Still Seeking One in Connection with Multiple Vehicle Burglaries in Lake Charles

Two Louisiana Men Arrested, Authorities Still Seeking One in Connection with Multiple Vehicle Burglaries in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – Two Louisiana men have been arrested for several vehicle burglaries in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and have been charged with several counts of simple burglary, theft, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; one suspect remains unidentified.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

One dead in Bell City homicide

Bell City, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Deputies say the shooting death occurred in the 7000 block of Gragg Road in Bell City. “It appears as though it was a domestic [dispute] between a husband and wife,”...
BELL CITY, LA
KPLC TV

Funeral services announced for Elijah Miller

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services have been announced for Elijah Lane Miller, 16, who passed away on Jan. 21, 2023. KPLC first covered Miller’s story in 2007 when he was only a toddler who had been passed over for a multi-organ transplant before community donations allowed him to make the trip to Georgetown Medical Center in Washington D.C. There he was given a new liver, pancreas, and small intestine.
IOWA, LA
ssnewstelegram.com

Arrest made in bomb threat case

A 36-year-old Dallas woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with a bomb threat called in to Sulphur Springs Elementary. In a call to SSES, made while students were being dropped off at the school Wednesday morning, a caller allegedly claimed there was a bomb in the building. “Our staff...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KBTX.com

TDCJ discovers large stash of contraband

ELLIS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice recently discovered a large stash of contraband. It was located on the grounds of their Ellis Unit. Officers found numerous boxes of Newport cigarettes, cans of snuff, balloons presumed to contain marijuana and bundles of cigarettes. An investigation is...
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows

(NEXSTAR) – As the final semester for many high school seniors begins, college may be top of mind for many Texas families. While the requirements for acceptance differ by university, there are some schools that are generally more selective — or just more popular — than others.
AUSTIN, TX
KPLC TV

Salvation Army fighting hunger with Empty Bowl fundraiser

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Salvation Army’s fourteenth annual Empty Bowl fundraiser event is arriving in Lake Charles this spring. The event will be held on March 16, at the L’Auberge Casino Resort from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lake Charles chefs will provide a variety of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Early dismissal at Starks High due to power outage

Starks, LA (KPLC) - Starks High School will be dismissing at 1:15 p.m. due to a power outage today, Jan. 23, 2023. The Calcasieu Parish School Board says normal dismissal procedures will be followed including transportation and that all students will receive lunch before dismissal.
STARKS, LA
kogt.com

Gang Member Arrested

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, The Orange County Narcotics Division, with the assistance of Orange County SWAT, Orange County Criminal Investigations Division, Vidor Police Department, Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Beaumont, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 400 block of Byrd Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas. This search warrant was obtained after a continued investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Vidor, Texas area.
VIDOR, TX
KPLC TV

2 arrested, 1 sought in multiple Lake Charles vehicle burglaries

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Two suspects are jailed and a third is sought for allegedly burglarizing several vehicles in south Lake Charles. Calcasieu Parish deputies took the suspects into custody on Jan. 2 while investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in a trailer park on Tom Hebert Road, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard constable turns self in on domestic abuse warrant

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An elected Beauregard constable has been arrested. Beauregard Parish Constable Doug Evey turned himself into the Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office Friday morning on an active warrant from the Westlake Police Department. Evey was elected in November 2020 as the District 4 Constable in Beauregard Parish.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Black Bayou Bridge resumes normal operations

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Black Bayou Bridge has resumed normal operations after the southbound lanes were closed due to mechanical issues, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. The bridge is open to both marine and vehicle traffic.
CAMERON PARISH, LA

