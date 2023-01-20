Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR TRESPASSING
A Brenham man was arrested Saturday for trespassing. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 9:20, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 800 block of Weldon Trace in reference to a subject violating a criminal trespass warning. Officer Morong was able to locate the subject, Edman Rodriguez, 44 of Brenham, away from the residence, and noted that he had an active warrant out of Washington County for his arrest. Rodriguez was taken into custody on warrant for Criminal Trespass and was transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
Two people were arrested in separate incidents over the weekend on marijuana charges. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 11:10, Officer Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Highway 290 West on a vehicle for defective equipment. Officer Guerra made contact with the driver, Dominque Lorenzo Willis, 33 of California, and smelled the odor of marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and marijuana was located. Willis was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and he was transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
TWO ARRESTED ON ASSAULT CHARGES
Two people were arrested Sunday in separate incidents on Assault Charges. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 1:30, Cpl. Armando Guerra responded to the 2900 block of Wood Ridge Blvd. in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, he made contact with Cody James Gerstung, 28 of Missouri, who appeared out of breath and sweating. Cpl. Kurie made contact with the other party in the disturbance, who had visible marks to his face and neck, as well as bruising. After investigation, Gerstung was taken into custody for Assault of a Family Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation and was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
ANDERSON WOMAN ARRESTED FOR KILLING LIVESTOCK
An investigation by the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a Grimes County woman for shooting and killing livestock. 45-year-old Shelly McCoy of Anderson was arrested on a third degree felony charge of Criminal Mischief with a Firearm/Weapon...
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA POLICE INVESTIGATING SHOTS FIRED
An investigation is underway in Navasota after shots were fired on the south side of the city. Dispatch received several reports of shots fired around 10 p.m. Saturday. Officers responded and located evidence of a shooting on Radcliff Street. Police obtained a search warrant for a residence and performed a...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY
A Houston man was arrested Friday after a theft was noted at the local Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 6:40, Officer Grayson Marburger was to dispatched to Walmart Supercenter at 203 Highway 290 West in reference to a theft. Officer Marburger made contact with Jonathan Rogers, 39 of Houston, shortly after he left the parking lot. Rogers admitted to not paying for items that he had in his vehicle. Once Rogers was taken into custody he was found to also be in possession of another person’s Texas Driver’s License. Rogers was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail for Theft of Property between $2500 and $30,000 and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.
News Channel 25
Burglary suspects wanted for stealing thousands from Brazos Valley Hindu temple
NAVASOTA, Texas — The search continues for two burglary suspects wanted for stealing thousands of dollars from a Brazos Valley temple. Surveillance video shows the individuals burglarizing the Hindu Society of the Brazos Valley in the early morning hours of January 11. The individuals stole the temple's donation box...
kwhi.com
REMAINS OF HUMAN FETUS FOUND AT HOHLT PARK
Brenham police are investigating after the remains of a human fetus were discovered Sunday afternoon at Hohlt Park. A news release from the Brenham Police Department said officers were dispatched to the park around 4:45 p.m. to meet with potential witnesses who called about suspicious circumstances. According to Police Chief...
A Human Fetus Was Found By Police Officers In A Texas Park & It Was In A Shallow Grave
Police authorities are investigating the discovery of what appears to be a small human fetus inside a shallow grave located at a park in the city of Brenham, Texas, a community located a little over 70 miles away from Houston. Officers with the Brenham Police Department met with potential witnesses...
KBTX.com
Bryan man sentenced to prison for domestic violence
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County Judge sentenced a Bryan man to five years in prison on Wednesday for domestic violence, violation of bond conditions and assault strangulation with a prior conviction. The incidents were first reported on January 14, 2020. Bryan police officers responded to a call...
KBTX.com
Man accused of vandalizing George Bush Library & Museum indicted by grand jury
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M student accused of arson and criminal trespassing at the George Bush Presidential Library complex was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury Friday. Kobe Mcadoo, 20, of College Station, was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication, burglary of a building with...
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED WEDNESDAY ON MUTIPLE CHARGES
Two people were arrested Wednesday morning on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Wednesday morning at 10:40 Cpl. David Dudenhoffer and Officer Jacob Faske effected a traffic stop in the 1800 block of South Market Street on a vehicle for speeding. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer made contact with the driver, Sonia Siboney Garcia Salaiz, 34 of Diboll, and passenger, Luis Alfredo Rodriguez-Wong, 35 of Brenham. A warrant check revealed that Salaiz had two active warrants for her arrest, Pardon and Parole and Possession of a Controlled Substance out of Angelina County. Once detained, Salaiz was also found to have methamphetamines on her person. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, which resulted in the discovery of further methamphetamines. Salaiz was taken into custody for the warrants and Possession of a Controlled Substance and Wong was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Wong and Salaiz were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
Fetus found in shallow grave after witnesses report suspicious people coming from woods, police say
Suspicious behavior from two people coming from the woods is what Brenham police said prompted witnesses to call them.
KTRE
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two SFA students who died in a wreck Friday in Corrigan crashed into a crossing 18-wheeler on U.S. 59. Corrigan police released an initial report on the wreck on Monday. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring, both of The Woodlands, were the student-athletes in the wreck. McAfoose...
kwhi.com
8 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eight people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. Kevin Jerome Nunn, 39 of Brenham, was sentenced to four years in prison for Tampering with Physical Evidence. Norman Wayne Gantt, 35 of Bryan, was sentenced to three years in prison for Assault...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. SHERIFF: MEDICAL EPISODE LED TO SEALY MAN’S DEATH AFTER FALLING INTO LAKE SOMERVILLE
Authorities have identified a Sealy man who died after falling from his boat into Lake Somerville last weekend, and new information has been released into the circumstances of his death. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, 65-year-old Darel Roark fell from the boat into the water after suffering “an...
KBTX.com
Pickup truck rolls on Dilly Shaw Tap Road in Brazos County
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck driver survived a rollover crash early Sunday morning in Northeast Brazos County. It happened around 4:00 a.m. in the 4000 block of Dilly Shaw Tap Road near Palermo Road. The pickup truck rolled into a creek off the roadway, according to first...
KBTX.com
No injuries reported following Monday morning fire at Bryan storage facility
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan fire officials are trying to determine what sparked a fire inside a storage facility Monday morning. Fire crews were called to the scene in the 1200 block of S. College Ave. around 7:30 a.m. According to Lt. Ethan Ballard with the Bryan Fire Marshal’s Office,...
kwhi.com
NEW DETAILS EMERGE ON AUSTIN COUNTY ASSAULT CASE
More details have emerged in an assault incident that was reported Sunday night at Lindeman’s Store in Industry. 65-year-old Betty Smith of Industry told FOX 26 TV in Houston that she had went to the store just before 7pm to pick up ice cream and a honeybun for her special needs son.
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE MAN ARRESTED ON WARRANTS
A Bellville man was arrested Friday morning on outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Friday morning at 6:05, Sgt. Terrence Johnson responded to the 200 block of Highway 290 in reference to a wanted subject. Sgt. Johnson made contact with Christopher Leda Watson, 30 of Bellville, who was taken into custody for two active warrants. Watson was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in on a warrant for Assault Family Violence of a Household Member with a Prior Conviction and Unlawful Restraint, both out of Angelina County.
Comments / 1