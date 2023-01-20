Rachael Lange: 5 Things To Know About the Model Spotted Holding Hands With Dylan O’Brien

Image Credit: ZapatA/MEGA

Rachael Lange is a model, signed with Elite.

Rachael owns her own business Dreamers Delicates.

She was seen holding hands with Dylan O’Brien at Paris Fashion Week.

Dylan O’Brien was seen holding hands with model Rachael Lange as he attended the Ami Paris – Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear show at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, January 19. The video, which you can see here, showed the model, 25, walking behind The Maze Runner star, 31, as they walked through metal detectors at the show. Both stars wore similar cream-colored jackets over black outfits as they held hands entering the event. The pair were looking very friendly as they arrived at the event. Find out more about the model spending time with Dylan here!

Rachael was seen holding hands with Dylan in Paris. (ZapatA/MEGA)

1. Rachael is a model

Rachael’s main job is as a model. She is signed with the New York City-based branch of the major modeling agency Elite, as she showed in her Instagram bio. She has over 161,000 followers on Insta, where she regularly shows off her stunning looks. She’s also posted some of the brands she’s gotten to work with on her account, like Ed Hardy, Numero Berlin, SKIMS and more.

2. She owns her own clothing line

Besides being a model, Rachael clearly has an interest in the fashion world herself, specifically sustainable fashion. She launched her own brand Dreamer’s Delicates, which offers underwear, skirts, dresses, and more. Besides looking great, Rachael opened up about how important sustainability was to her in the mission statement on the brand’s website. “Dreamers believes in sustainable and ethical production. Not only is each piece made entirely out of sustainable organic cotton and EcoVero, they are also adorned with deadstock and vintage embellishments, making each collection unique and one-of-a-kind,” the mission statement says.

3. She’s also a photographer

While she’s no stranger to cameras, Rachael has also shown that she has an interest in doing some shooting of her own. She has an alternative Instagram account called The Disposable Diaries, where she shows off her photos taken with film. She regularly posts photos of friends, amazing views and more on the account.

4. She makes vlogs on TikTok

Besides her regular posts on Instagram, Rachael is also very active on TikTok, where she has over 13,000 followers. She occasionally takes part in trends, but she also very often posts vlogs, giving fans a glimpse into her life, including hauls from farmer’s markets, glimpses into how she spends her time, and other videos where she simply shows off her amazing outfits.

5. She’s originally from Texas

While she’s New York-based now, Rachael has moved around quite a bit. She spent some time living in Los Angeles, but she was born and raised in the Lone Star State. She spoke about how she was originally from Texas in the Dreamer’s Delicate “About” page and referenced returning in one of her TikToks.