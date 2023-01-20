ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Playground honoring IPS first grader now complete

INDIANAPOLIS — A project in memory of an Indianapolis Public Schools student is now complete. "Hannah's Memorial Playground" was built in honor of first grader Hannah Crutchfield, who was killed in a crosswalk crash outside George Julian School 57, as she walked home from school in September 2021. Since...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy