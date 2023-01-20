Read full article on original website
Cummins brings 'Technical Education for Communities' program to Arsenal Tech HS
INDIANAPOLIS — Cummins is partnering with Arsenal Tech High School to bring a Technical Education for Communities program for students. The program is aimed at "training disadvantaged youth in employable skills to gain good jobs." Cummins said businesses around the world are facing shortages in skilled technical workers. "This...
Playground honoring IPS first grader now complete
INDIANAPOLIS — A project in memory of an Indianapolis Public Schools student is now complete. "Hannah's Memorial Playground" was built in honor of first grader Hannah Crutchfield, who was killed in a crosswalk crash outside George Julian School 57, as she walked home from school in September 2021. Since...
'It's amazing' | IPS teacher creates peer mediation team, reducing violence at school
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis middle school is teaching students how to resolve their problems without resorting to violence. The program, created by one of the district's staff educators, is already seeing big success. The skills they're learning are helping make a lifelong impact. Inside Harshman Middle School, there's a...
