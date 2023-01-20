Read full article on original website
Man Utd WSL clash against West Ham moved to Old Trafford
Manchester United Women's clash with West Ham will be played at Old Trafford in March.
Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd - Carabao Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg between Nottingham Forest and Man Utd at the City Ground.
Arsenal & Chelsea make enquiries about Eduardo Camavinga
Arsenal and Chelsea have both asked Real Madrid about the availability of Eduardo Camavinga this month, sources have told 90min.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Athletic Club - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Athletic Club
How Mikel Arteta 'enchanted' Arsenal target Jakub Kiwior
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta left such a lasting impression on Poland defender Jakub Kiwior that he was 'enchanted' by the Spaniard.
Brentford's stance on David Raya transfer
Brentford are hopeful that David Raya will commit his long-term future to the club, 90min understands.
Mudryk, Willian & Fred: The fantasy Shakhtar Donetsk XI without transfers
Shakhtar Donetsk have had some pretty special players over the years. Here is an eleven of their most expensive sales, with Mykhaylo Mudryk top of the list.
Erik ten Hag hails Mikel Arteta as the Premier League's best manager
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta is currently the Premier League's best coach.
AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud hints at MLS transfer
Olivier Giroud has revealed his admiration for Major League Soccer amid questions about his AC Milan future. The veteran striker - who became France's all-time record goalscorer at the 2022 World Cup - continues to deliver, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in 22 combined Serie A and Champions League appearances so far this season.
Al Nassr manager explains why Cristiano Ronaldo struggled on debut
Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia explains why Cristiano Ronaldo struggled on his debut.
Leandro Trossard vs Mykhailo Mudryk: Did Arsenal or Chelsea get the better deal?
A look at how the signings of Leandro Trossard and Mykhaylo Mudryk compare and who, out of Arsenal and Chelsea, got the better deal
Uli Hoeness reveals why Bayern Munich could struggle to sign Harry Kane
Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has cast doubt over the club's pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane.
How Arsenal's win over Manchester United has affected the title race
A look at how Arsenal's win over Manchester United has affected the Premier League title race.
Arsenal confirm signing of defender Jakub Kiwior from Spezia
Arsenal have completed the signing of Poland centre-back Jakub Kiwior from Spezia.
Reading 0-1 Man Utd WSL: Player ratings as late goal sends Red Devils top
Player ratings from the WSL clash between Reading and Man Utd - 22 January 2023.
Frank Lampard's worst defeats as Everton manager
Frank Lampard's worst defeats as Everton manager after his sacking.
The best stats from Jurgen Klopp's 1,000 games in management
The best stats and facts from Jurgen Klopp's 1,000 matches as manager for Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp provides update on Roberto Firmino's future
Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he wants Roberto Firmino to sign a new contract at Liverpool, but did not want to delve into why an agreement has not been reached just yet.
Transfer rumours: Kane open to Man Utd move; Liverpool eyeing Mount move
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Harry Kane, Mason Mount,
