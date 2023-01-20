ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
90min

AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud hints at MLS transfer

Olivier Giroud has revealed his admiration for Major League Soccer amid questions about his AC Milan future. The veteran striker - who became France's all-time record goalscorer at the 2022 World Cup - continues to deliver, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in 22 combined Serie A and Champions League appearances so far this season.
90min

90min

2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy