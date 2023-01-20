Read full article on original website
Related
Why Trent Alexander-Arnold has been dropped for Liverpool vs Chelsea
Trent Alexander-Arnold will start on the bench for Liverpool's Premier League clash at home to Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.
Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd - Carabao Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg between Nottingham Forest and Man Utd at the City Ground.
How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo games at Al Nassr: Live stream, TV & highlights
How you can watch Cristiano Ronaldo's games for Al Nassr.
Liverpool chants: Videos & lyrics to Reds songs
Lyrics and videos for Liverpool's most popular chants and songs.
Newcastle predicted lineup vs Southampton - Carabao Cup
Predicting Eddie Howe's starting XI for Newcastle's trip to Southampton for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.
Martin Odegaard reveals what Arsenal think of Man City title challenge
Martin Odegaard reveals what Arsenal think of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.
Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: Player ratings as Reds & Blues play out goalless draw
Liverpool and Chelsea's struggles this season continued in a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Saturday.
Mikel Arteta reacts to suggestion Arsenal are Premier League title favourites
Mikel Arteta reflects on Arsenal's first half of the the 2022/23 season and the possibilty that the Gunners are now Premier League title favourites.
Leandro Trossard vs Mykhailo Mudryk: Did Arsenal or Chelsea get the better deal?
A look at how the signings of Leandro Trossard and Mykhaylo Mudryk compare and who, out of Arsenal and Chelsea, got the better deal
WSL team of the week: gameweek 11
It was a mixed weekend for the WSL, with six fixtures falling foul to the frozen conditions: Tottenham vs Leicester was called off the evening before the match,
WSL players call for higher standards in women's game after Chelsea vs Liverpool postponement
WSL players have criticised the footballing authorities after Chelsea's WSL clash with Liverpool was postponed six minutes into the game as the Kingsmeadow pitch was not deemed safe to play on.
How Mikel Arteta 'enchanted' Arsenal target Jakub Kiwior
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta left such a lasting impression on Poland defender Jakub Kiwior that he was 'enchanted' by the Spaniard.
Man Utd WSL clash against West Ham moved to Old Trafford
Manchester United Women's clash with West Ham will be played at Old Trafford in March.
Brentford's stance on David Raya transfer
Brentford are hopeful that David Raya will commit his long-term future to the club, 90min understands.
Benfica expecting fresh Chelsea talks over Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea are set to reignite their pursuit of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.
Roberto De Zerbi reveals uncertainty at Moises Caicedo's future
Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi has admitted it could be difficult to keep hold of in-demand midfielder Moises Caicedo.
Premier League Team of the Half-Season - 2022/23
The best XI of Premier League players from the first half of the 2022/23 season.
Erik ten Hag hails Mikel Arteta as the Premier League's best manager
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta is currently the Premier League's best coach.
How Arsenal's win over Manchester United has affected the title race
A look at how Arsenal's win over Manchester United has affected the Premier League title race.
Calciopoli: The Juventus scandal in 2000s explained
Here's everything you need to know about one of football's biggest ever scandals.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0