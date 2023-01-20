ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

State College

Thousands of Pa. Homeowners Feel Stuck in a High-Stakes Game of Telephone with Their Homes, Vital Utilities on the Line

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pauletta Fajinmi had been waiting for more than six months. In April, she applied to a Pennsylvania program that promises to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvanians encouraged to use myPATH to file 2022 tax returns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to use myPATH, a free online option, to file their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns this year. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, myPATH is a user-friendly program that can be used to make income tax payments.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

Pennsylvania First Responders To Receive $250 Tax Credits In February

Emergency first responders from Pennsylvania will be receiving $250 in tax credits in February. The tax credits are a way to acknowledge first responders for their help in the community. On January 18, commissioners have approved tax credits for emergency first responders in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania. The tax credits worth...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
newjerseylocalnews.com

Assistance From the Pennsylvania Food Stamp Program

Concerns about impending cuts to the assistance program that many in need use to buy food have grown as food costs have risen dramatically in recent months. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (often known as “food stamps”) is a federally financed program that helps low-income families and individuals buy food on a monthly basis.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Applications now open for conservation and outdoor recreation grants

Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has opened applications for grant funding for recreation projects. Eligible causes include public parks, conservation, trail and river access, and other similar projects. Applications will remain open until April 5. For more information about grant eligibility, requirements, and to access the online grant application portal, visit the DCNR grant webpage. The video below provides additional guidance. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania launches Frontier Communications probe after deluge of complaints

(The Center Square) – Rural Pennsylvania has long struggled with phone and internet service, and now one provider is facing regulatory scrutiny for its shortcomings. In a number of northern counties, poor phone and internet connections provided by Frontier Communications have loosened a flood of complaints to the offices of Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Wellsboro, Rep. Tina Pickett, R-Towanda, and Rep. Martin Causer, R-Bradford. Customers of Frontier have noted interrupted phone...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

How Will Russell Redding's Reappointment Affect Pennsylvania Dairy?

I am always seeking new sources of credible data to provide interesting facts about Pennsylvania’s dairy industry. In searching for some updated longitudinal information on the numbers of cows over the past few years, I came upon some other valuable statistics. USDA data on the top 10 dairy-producing states...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Get the Facts on Pennsylvania sales tax

Since we pay sales tax on most things, it's usually an afterthought for some people. One Murrysville woman says she noticed she was paying sales tax on toilet paper when she shouldn't be, and she has the receipts to prove it. Mary Back's receipt shows she was charged 60 cents...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
WGAL

Volunteer program set up to get young new firefighters

Volunteer fire companies in Pennsylvania have seen declining numbers of firefighters for decades. But state lawmakers are looking at a way to get more young people involved. It can take a lot of training to be a volunteer firefighter and for a lot of young people that can sometimes be an issue, but a proposed law aims to make that process a little easier for high schoolers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Tebbs Farms & Greenhouses to build new retail space

Williamsport, Pa. — The produce building for a popular 75-year-old business was torn down Thursday to make way for a new one. Tebbs Farms & Greenhouses announced Wednesday on Facebook that demolition of the current building on Four Mile Drive had begun. "After several years of planning we are finally taking the plunge. Demolition has begun on our 75 year old building and we will be starting from scratch with...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Main Line Media News

Guest column: A looks back at Tom Wolf’s tenure as Pa. governor

During the past few weeks, publications across the commonwealth have chosen to view with rose-colored glasses the past eight years of Gov. Tom Wolf’s tenure in Pennsylvania. Most Pennsylvanians outside of the Harrisburg bubble remember it differently. Let’s start with Wolf’s handling of the budget. He likes to take...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Shapiro To Make 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges

Shapiro To Make Roughly 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges. (Harrisburg, PA) - New Governor Josh Shapiro wants to cut down on executive branch employees accepting gifts. He also wants state employees to sign an integrity pledge and participate in ethics training. The governor said Friday the intent of the mandates is to prevent improper influence. The ethics classes will be led by Eric Fillman, who served as chief counsel for the House Ethics Committee in Harrisburg. He was also the first-ever Chief Integrity Officer for Shapiro when Shapiro was attorney general.
HARRISBURG, PA

