State College
Thousands of Pa. Homeowners Feel Stuck in a High-Stakes Game of Telephone with Their Homes, Vital Utilities on the Line
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pauletta Fajinmi had been waiting for more than six months. In April, she applied to a Pennsylvania program that promises to...
abc27.com
Pennsylvanians encouraged to use myPATH to file 2022 tax returns
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to use myPATH, a free online option, to file their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns this year. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, myPATH is a user-friendly program that can be used to make income tax payments.
southarkansassun.com
Pennsylvania First Responders To Receive $250 Tax Credits In February
Emergency first responders from Pennsylvania will be receiving $250 in tax credits in February. The tax credits are a way to acknowledge first responders for their help in the community. On January 18, commissioners have approved tax credits for emergency first responders in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania. The tax credits worth...
proclaimerscv.com
Pennsylvanians Can Now Apply for Tax Credit, Direct Payment Worth Up To $975; When To Receive Extra Cash?
Hundreds of thousands of Americans must act quickly to qualify for tax credit and direct payouts of up to $975. Residents of Pennsylvania who are elderly or disabled will be eligible for a property tax and rent rebate starting in 2023, and applications are already being accepted. Americans are also...
In Pa., heat pumps could be a climate change solution. But contractors and customers would need to buy in
Jason Nadzam stood recently in a cavernous workshop at Community College of Allegheny County’s West Hills complex near the Pittsburgh International Airport. A group of 12 students gathered around him for a morning of training in HVAC – heating, ventilation and air conditioning. He stood next to a...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Assistance From the Pennsylvania Food Stamp Program
Concerns about impending cuts to the assistance program that many in need use to buy food have grown as food costs have risen dramatically in recent months. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (often known as “food stamps”) is a federally financed program that helps low-income families and individuals buy food on a monthly basis.
Pennsylvania auditor digs up $20,000 pension underpayment after miscalculations
(The Center Square) – The latest batch of audits for municipal pension plans show a few localities received too much in state aid — and one error led to a $20,000 underpayment. In West Caln Township in Chester County, officials reported inaccurate data for their 14-person non-uniformed pension...
Applications now open for conservation and outdoor recreation grants
Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has opened applications for grant funding for recreation projects. Eligible causes include public parks, conservation, trail and river access, and other similar projects. Applications will remain open until April 5. For more information about grant eligibility, requirements, and to access the online grant application portal, visit the DCNR grant webpage. The video below provides additional guidance. ...
‘It doesn’t look good for motorists’: Gas prices may continue to climb
Average gas prices in the Harrisburg area are 3.4 cents higher than they were a week ago, averaging $3.71 a gallon today, Monday, Jan. 23. The national average increased 11.3 cents a gallon in the same week to $3.42 a gallon. “Gasoline prices continued their upward trajectory last week as...
Pennsylvania launches Frontier Communications probe after deluge of complaints
(The Center Square) – Rural Pennsylvania has long struggled with phone and internet service, and now one provider is facing regulatory scrutiny for its shortcomings. In a number of northern counties, poor phone and internet connections provided by Frontier Communications have loosened a flood of complaints to the offices of Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Wellsboro, Rep. Tina Pickett, R-Towanda, and Rep. Martin Causer, R-Bradford. Customers of Frontier have noted interrupted phone...
Class action status sought for suit against Pa. road contractor over benefit plan payments
WILLIAMSPORT – A federal judge has been asked to make a class action the lawsuit against a major Pennsylvania highway contractor accused of failing to make millions of dollars in required contributions to its retirement and other benefit plans. Three former employees of Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., of State...
Lancaster Farming
How Will Russell Redding's Reappointment Affect Pennsylvania Dairy?
I am always seeking new sources of credible data to provide interesting facts about Pennsylvania’s dairy industry. In searching for some updated longitudinal information on the numbers of cows over the past few years, I came upon some other valuable statistics. USDA data on the top 10 dairy-producing states...
wtae.com
Get the Facts on Pennsylvania sales tax
Since we pay sales tax on most things, it's usually an afterthought for some people. One Murrysville woman says she noticed she was paying sales tax on toilet paper when she shouldn't be, and she has the receipts to prove it. Mary Back's receipt shows she was charged 60 cents...
thevalleyledger.com
Schlossberg seeks to ensure pet insurance doesn’t bite consumers
HARRISBURG, Jan. 20 – For many Pennsylvanians, pets are chosen family who deserve all the love, affection and care their human family receive. As a proud parent — to two humans and two dogs — state Rep. Mike Schlossberg takes that seriously. “Lexi and Chrissy are as...
WGAL
Volunteer program set up to get young new firefighters
Volunteer fire companies in Pennsylvania have seen declining numbers of firefighters for decades. But state lawmakers are looking at a way to get more young people involved. It can take a lot of training to be a volunteer firefighter and for a lot of young people that can sometimes be an issue, but a proposed law aims to make that process a little easier for high schoolers.
Tebbs Farms & Greenhouses to build new retail space
Williamsport, Pa. — The produce building for a popular 75-year-old business was torn down Thursday to make way for a new one. Tebbs Farms & Greenhouses announced Wednesday on Facebook that demolition of the current building on Four Mile Drive had begun. "After several years of planning we are finally taking the plunge. Demolition has begun on our 75 year old building and we will be starting from scratch with...
Penn
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Pennsylvania using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Main Line Media News
Guest column: A looks back at Tom Wolf’s tenure as Pa. governor
During the past few weeks, publications across the commonwealth have chosen to view with rose-colored glasses the past eight years of Gov. Tom Wolf’s tenure in Pennsylvania. Most Pennsylvanians outside of the Harrisburg bubble remember it differently. Let’s start with Wolf’s handling of the budget. He likes to take...
iheart.com
Shapiro To Make 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges
Shapiro To Make Roughly 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges. (Harrisburg, PA) - New Governor Josh Shapiro wants to cut down on executive branch employees accepting gifts. He also wants state employees to sign an integrity pledge and participate in ethics training. The governor said Friday the intent of the mandates is to prevent improper influence. The ethics classes will be led by Eric Fillman, who served as chief counsel for the House Ethics Committee in Harrisburg. He was also the first-ever Chief Integrity Officer for Shapiro when Shapiro was attorney general.
