ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OH

NE Ohio corrections officer picked up in sex sting

By Chelsea Simeon, Gerry Ricciutti
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mGDNn_0kLRaQyz00

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators arrested three men, including a local corrections officer, during a human trafficking sting in Salem .

Ollie Patrick, Jr., 52, of Mineral City, Ohio; Justin Palmer, 43, of Slippery Rock, Pa.; and Wissam Zarour, 50, of Youngstown; are all free on bond after pleading not guilty to charges of engaging in prostitution and possession of criminal tools.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Police arrested the men on Friday as part of an investigation by the Salem Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Investigative Unit, BCI and Human Trafficking Task Force.

Their arrests came after investigators say they responded to an advertisement soliciting prostitution that was posted by an undercover Task Force agent. Investigators arrested them as they arrived at the prearranged meeting location.

2 killed in New York plane crash were from Cleveland

According to the Salem Police Department, Zarour works for the state as a corrections officer at the Ohio State Penitentiary in Youngstown. A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said he is still employed there, but he is on administrative leave pending further investigation.

Patrick and Palmer are due back in court in April, and Zarour will be back in court next month.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

2023 St. Jude Dream Home details revealed

(WJW) — Tickets for the 2023 Fox 8 St. Jude Dream Home go on sale one month from Monday. This year’s modern farmhouse-style home is being built in Mayfield Village by Skoda Construction. The four-bedroom, three-bath home is valued at $600,000. Each $100 ticket gives you a chance to win the dream home, a new […]
MAYFIELD, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

85K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy