Look inside: $1.5 million historic home on the market in Ohio

By David Rees
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A Columbus home dating to 1895 is on the market for $1.5 million, complete with a third-floor retreat, stained-glass windows, and a balcony with north skyline views.

A 4,117 square-foot home near Victorian Village. (Courtesy Photo/Street Sotheby’s International Realty)

Located at 338 W. 7th Ave., this property is steps away from Ohio State University, Stauf’s Coffee, and minutes from downtown Columbus and the Short North. The home is part of The Circles, an enclosed collection of old houses and apartments that are given its name by the four roundabout circles located in the center of the neighborhood.

Constructed in 1895, the property has maintained its Victorian Era character while offering modern amenities. The 4,117 square-foot home is three stories and features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a spacious kitchen opening to a backyard terrace.

    Inside a 4,117 square-foot home near Victorian Village. (Courtesy Photo/Street Sotheby’s International Realty)
    Inside a 4,117 square-foot home near Victorian Village. (Courtesy Photo/Street Sotheby’s International Realty)
    Inside a 4,117 square-foot home near Victorian Village. (Courtesy Photo/Street Sotheby’s International Realty)
    Inside a 4,117 square-foot home near Victorian Village. (Courtesy Photo/Street Sotheby’s International Realty)
    Inside a 4,117 square-foot home near Victorian Village. (Courtesy Photo/Street Sotheby’s International Realty)

The kitchen is complete with custom Schrock cabinetry and granite countertops, and the third floor is home to an apartment-style space with a full kitchen. The home also includes a custom built-in office, walk-in closets, and several fireplaces.

Accessible from the second floor, a balcony overlooking the backyard includes access to the terrace from a spiral staircase. The backyard’s stone terrace steps down to a brick patio, leading to the property’s two-car garage.

    Accessible from the second floor, a balcony overlooking the backyard includes access to the patio from a spiral staircase. (Courtesy Photo/Street Sotheby’s International Realty)
    The third floor is home to an apartment-style space with a full kitchen. (Courtesy Photo/Street Sotheby’s International Realty)
    The backyard patio, accessible from the kitchen and the second-floor balcony. (Courtesy Photo/Street Sotheby’s International Realty)
    The home’s front porch. (Courtesy Photo/Street Sotheby’s International Realty)

View more photos and learn about the property here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

