Bay City roundup: Garber, Central get championship efforts at Tri-Cities
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 21, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com.
20-peat makes Midland Dow ultimate dynasty in Tri-Cities Swimming Championship
Tri-Cities Swimming Championship Preliminaries 2023 UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI – The Tri-Cities Swimming Championship crown is a traveling trophy. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Flint-area basketball highlights: Lake Fenton boys complete sweep over Goodrich
FLINT – Friday was a good night for Lake Fenton’s basketball programs. First, the girls beat Goodrich in a battle of unbeaten teams and then the boys completed the sweep by handing the Martians their first loss of the season, 73-65 in overtime.
Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week
There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
Longtime downtown Bay City anchor St. Laurent Brothers for sale
BAY CITY, MI — St. Laurent Brothers, an iconic candy store and longtime downtown Bay City anchor, has been listed for sale. The retail business and the historic building it’s located in at 1101 N. Water St. are listed for $1.7 million. The sale includes the building plus 150 feet of waterfront along the Saginaw River and the 10 boat docks that sit behind the shop. View the real estate listing here.
HS Boys Hoops - Flint Elite at Hamady
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Before their game against Flint Elite, Hamady received a special gift from alum Roy Jackson Jr. Jackson bought the team new away jerseys and bookbags for the rest of the season. The special moment happened before the team got dressed for Friday's game. The Hawks blew-out...
Whitmer, Gilchrist, Kildee celebrate GM’s $795 million Michigan investment
FLINT, MI — U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee takes an immense pride in his hometown. And Friday was another moment he won’t soon forget. Kildee, D-Flint Twp., stood witness as General Motors said it’s bringing V-8 engine manufacturing back to Flint, investing $579 million at Flint Engine Operations and another $216 million in its Bay City engine components plant.
New Corunna Bar – Kooters In The Field Announces Opening Date
If everything goes according to plan, Kooters In The Field will be open for business this month. Kooters In The Field is a new bar and grill on M-21 in Corunna, Michigan. The spot is owned and operated by Kirk Norman who also owns Snappers On The Water in Fenton.
‘A coward I will never forgive,’ says woman to Bay County man who killed 2 men in drug-induced crash
BAY CITY, MI — Nearly 1,000 days ago, two men were attending to a piece of farm equipment alongside a rural Bay County road when a driver, high on fentanyl, codeine, and weed, crashed into them. Both men died from their injuries, with the son of one being among...
Driver killed in Northern Michigan after losing control while passing another car, slamming into trees
A 26-year-old woman is dead after her SUV slammed into multiple trees in Northern Michigan as she tried to pass another car on Saturday in Iosco County.
Missing Ogemaw Woman’s Van Found in Harrison
Police in Ogemaw County are asking for help locating a woman they believe may be in Clare County. Sara Elizabeth Burns of Prescott was last seen on January 9th, and her van was located in Harrison. Burns is described as a white female, age 34, and standing 4 feet 9 inches tall. She has reddish blond hair, hazel eyes and a tattoo on her left clavicle.
Former Hamilton Home Bakery could become Saginaw’s next marijuana shop
SAGINAW, MI — The site of a former beloved Saginaw bakery could soon transform into the city’s latest marijuana dispensary. Planners with Premier Provisioning — a weed retail company with one site already operating in the city — aim to develop a second dispensary at the building that housed Hamilton Home Bakery for more than 40 years, city records show.
GM’s plans to invest $216M in Bay City plant ‘huge for the community,’ UAW leader says
BAY CITY, MI — General Motors will invest $216 million into its Bay City plant, part of a total investment of $918 million into four U.S. manufacturing sites announced Friday Jan. 20. The announcement has local UAW members and community leaders feeling optimistic about the future. “It’s huge. It’s...
Petoskey stone has a rival
IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
Freeland business brings pallet liquidation trend to mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Pallet buying is becoming a popular activity across mid-Michigan. It’s where you pay a set price for a pallet of random objects ranging from candy to air fryers, and more. Sometimes the contents are worth more than the set price, but you have to buy...
1 dead following hit-and-run crash in Burton
BURTON, MI – One person is dead and another is lodged at the Genesee County Jail after what police have called a fatal hit-and-run crash. Police said Monday, Jan, 23, that Burton police pulled over a blue Chevrolet Trail Blazer on Center Road, near Bristol Road, around 5:30 a.m. Monday. The vehicle had fresh damage on it, which investigators concluded came from a recent fatal crash.
Saginaw man arrested for allegedly shooting woman, who denied being shot
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man has been jailed on a life offense for allegedly shooting a woman he was dating. About 4:50 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, police responded to a shooting after a woman called 911 from a residence in the 2200 block of Sheridan Avenue. They arrived to find a woman with a single gunshot wound to one of her legs, said Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow.
General Motors invests nearly $1 billion in select Michigan, out-of-state manufacturing plants to build new V-8 engine
General Motors has announced plans to invest $918 million combined into four U.S. plants, including two in Michigan, to produce the sixth generation Small Block V-8 Engine and for electric vehicle production.
Winter Weather Advisories posted due the possibility of slick travel
Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for counties north of I-96 due to a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain. Ice accumulation is possible.
