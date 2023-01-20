ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

US 103.1

Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week

There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Longtime downtown Bay City anchor St. Laurent Brothers for sale

BAY CITY, MI — St. Laurent Brothers, an iconic candy store and longtime downtown Bay City anchor, has been listed for sale. The retail business and the historic building it’s located in at 1101 N. Water St. are listed for $1.7 million. The sale includes the building plus 150 feet of waterfront along the Saginaw River and the 10 boat docks that sit behind the shop. View the real estate listing here.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

HS Boys Hoops - Flint Elite at Hamady

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Before their game against Flint Elite, Hamady received a special gift from alum Roy Jackson Jr. Jackson bought the team new away jerseys and bookbags for the rest of the season. The special moment happened before the team got dressed for Friday's game. The Hawks blew-out...
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Missing Ogemaw Woman’s Van Found in Harrison

Police in Ogemaw County are asking for help locating a woman they believe may be in Clare County. Sara Elizabeth Burns of Prescott was last seen on January 9th, and her van was located in Harrison. Burns is described as a white female, age 34, and standing 4 feet 9 inches tall. She has reddish blond hair, hazel eyes and a tattoo on her left clavicle.
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
tricitytimes-online.com

Petoskey stone has a rival

IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
IMLAY CITY, MI
The Flint Journal

1 dead following hit-and-run crash in Burton

BURTON, MI – One person is dead and another is lodged at the Genesee County Jail after what police have called a fatal hit-and-run crash. Police said Monday, Jan, 23, that Burton police pulled over a blue Chevrolet Trail Blazer on Center Road, near Bristol Road, around 5:30 a.m. Monday. The vehicle had fresh damage on it, which investigators concluded came from a recent fatal crash.
BURTON, MI
MLive

Saginaw man arrested for allegedly shooting woman, who denied being shot

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man has been jailed on a life offense for allegedly shooting a woman he was dating. About 4:50 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, police responded to a shooting after a woman called 911 from a residence in the 2200 block of Sheridan Avenue. They arrived to find a woman with a single gunshot wound to one of her legs, said Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow.
SAGINAW, MI

