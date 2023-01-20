A North Dakota lawmaker wants to ban publicly-funded transgender pronouns. (And no, we didn’t write this story with a dartboard.) Senate Bill 2199, introduced by Republican David Clemens last week, proposes that gender and sex are the same thing, and that any words used to refer to, well, anyone should be “used in the context of that person's sex as determined at birth.” When there is confusion, the bill says, “determination is established by the individual's deoxyribonucleic acid,” or DNA. Any entity that receives state funding while using pronouns or any type of gendered language for someone that doesn’t match their sex at birth, especially if they do so in print, could be fined up to $1500.

