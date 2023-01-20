ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 28

it's me 1234
3d ago

So now we're refusing to teach history to those who want to educate themselves? Scary.

Reply(24)
4
Related
blackchronicle.com

Judge upholds Ron DeSantis’ suspension of elected state attorney

A federal choose dominated Friday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis violated the free speech rights of a state attorney in Tampa by suspending the Democrat from workplace after he indicated he wouldn’t deliver abortion-related prosecutions and de-prioritized taking some misdemeanor lawbreakers to courtroom. But it was nonetheless a win...
FLORIDA STATE
MLive

Republicans court DeSantis for president; permanent income tax cut possible: Your guide to Michigan politics

A good Sunday morning to you, folks. The Michigan legislature is ramping up to get back to work, with the first committees of the year scheduled to start Tuesday, Jan. 24. While it’s unlikely we’ll see major bill movements out of most panels until sometime early February, that hasn’t stopped Democrats from unveiling a slew of issues they’re rearing to take up.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan doles out millions in pork in secret. Will Democrats pledge reform?

There’s little transparency in how Michigan lawmakers dole out millions of dollars in pet projects. Rules allow legislators to delay providing details about the projects for nearly a year. Democrats criticize the process. Now that they are in charge, will they change anything?. When Congress passed a $1.7 trillion...
MICHIGAN STATE
islandernews.com

DeSantis proposes permanently banning Covid vaccine, all mask requirements and fosters “medical freedom of speech”

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday unveiled an initiative to permanently ban mask requirements across Florida and permanently block COVID-19 vaccine requirements at schools and businesses. During a press conference in Panama City Beach, the Republican governor announced a proposal on those issues, including prohibiting employers in Florida from firing employees...
FLORIDA STATE
them.us

A North Dakota Bill Would Fine State Employees for Respecting Trans Peoples’ Pronouns

A North Dakota lawmaker wants to ban publicly-funded transgender pronouns. (And no, we didn’t write this story with a dartboard.) Senate Bill 2199, introduced by Republican David Clemens last week, proposes that gender and sex are the same thing, and that any words used to refer to, well, anyone should be “used in the context of that person's sex as determined at birth.” When there is confusion, the bill says, “determination is established by the individual's deoxyribonucleic acid,” or DNA. Any entity that receives state funding while using pronouns or any type of gendered language for someone that doesn’t match their sex at birth, especially if they do so in print, could be fined up to $1500.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
floridaconstructionnews.com

Florida spending $17.7 million to protect five properties

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Florida has approved $17.7 million to protect five properties stretching from Nassau County south to Charlotte County and protect or buffer lands within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that is crucial for wildlife habitat.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy