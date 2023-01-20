ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 5

Max Horton
3d ago

It seems to me UCF needs to tighten up their requirements on professors to attend class. The students are paying good money for tuition and getting shortchanged. I must say I had great experience as a student at UCF in the '70's.

Reply
6
Just Want Facts
3d ago

Wonder how many others there are abusing “academia.” When you find a roach, how many more are there????

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mediafeed.org

University of Central Florida will cost you this much

The University of Central Florida is a four-year public research university in Orlando, Florida. UCF regularly shows up in the best college rankings by U.S. News and World Report, and in 2020, Washington Monthly recognized UCF as one of the country’s best universities. CEOWORLD named the university as the fourth best hospitality school in the world.
ORLANDO, FL
Golf Digest

The best courses in Orlando under $100

Nailing down a Florida golf trip itinerary can be overwhelming. With over 1,450 courses in the state (including nine-holers), the options can blend together. The task becomes even more challenging if you’re on a budget, as increased greens fees have made it tough to play on the cheap. That...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Orlando's mayor stresses need to 'be prepared' for mass shootings

It's been six years ​since a gunman killed 49 people and injured others at Pulse, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Orlando. Dyer, who led the city during the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre, stressed the need for leaders to be prepared for mass shooting incidents. Mass shootings are something no mayor...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

2 people rushed to hospital after Orlando stabbing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing in Orlando. Deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies say there was a fight on West Lancaster Road and the two people were attacked. Both victims were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts.
ORLANDO, FL
East Coast Traveler

How Far Is Orlando From the Beach?

ORLANDO, FL - Many first-time visitors to Orlando don't associate the area with the beach. But several different beaches near Orlando are within 90 minutes of the city. You can reach the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico within a two-hour drive. If you're looking for a relaxing beach vacation, consider heading to Cocoa Beach. This beach town is excellent for water sports, deep-sea fishing, and family fun. Nearby attractions include the Kennedy Space Center, museums, and easygoing beach nightlife.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Good Samaritan to sell Florida properties

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Good Samaritan Society has announced that it is selling its Florida properties as part of a consolidation move. The Kissimmee properties were ravaged by Hurricane Ian, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate and unable to find a new place to live. From the hundreds who...
KISSIMMEE, FL
channel1450.com

Winter Haven Gets Close Win Over Sacred Heart Griffin In Wally Keller Classic

Sacred Heart Griffin had a 52-50 lead in the fourth quarter, but Winter Haven made a few more shots late. The Blue Devils beat the Cyclones 62-53 in the Wally Keller Classic in Punta Gorda, Florida on Saturday evening. Zack Hawkinson had 20 points in a double double and Jake Hamilton added 18 for the Cyclones who head back to Illinois on Sunday in preparation for the City tournament that starts on Thursday.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Roboland' theme park set to open in Orlando, Florida on Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new theme park called Roboland will open in Orlando on Friday. The City Beautiful is now the home base for the attraction that "combines robotics with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed together with friends and family," officials said in a news release Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Casting underway for new game show set to film in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. Applications are open to be a contestant on a new Very Local TV show coming to Orlando and West Palm Beach. The show is a trivia game called "Wait, What Happened?" and will be filming in February. If...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Disney makes new move on Lake Nona campus in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Seven months after it was confirmed that the timeline for The Walt Disney Co.’s relocation of thousands of jobs to Central Florida had shifted, there is new activity involving the nearly 60-acre campus Disney plans to build.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy