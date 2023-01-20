Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU. While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback […] The post Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thesource.com
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
Nick Sirianni’s wife Brett Ashley Cantwell
Nick Sirianni is the Philadelphia Eagles coach. He took over the 2017 Super Bowl winners last season, and it was his rookie year. The first year was marked by a 9-8 record and a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the postseason. This 2022, however, the team went 13-4, earning the top spot in both the NFC East and the entire conference. Sirianni will look to lead the Eagles past the New York Giants in the Divisional Round. However, his success did not come without massive support coming from his home. In that vein, let’s take a look at the life of Nick Sirianni’s wife, Brett Ashley Cantwell.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes drops one-emoji reaction to Bengals beating Bills in Divisional Round
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will square off in the AFC Championship in what is a repeat of last year’s exciting showdown. After the Bengals thwarted the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, Patrick Mahomes tweeted out a single emoji in anticipation of the Chiefs’ rematch against the Bengals. Mahomes wasted no time […] The post Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes drops one-emoji reaction to Bengals beating Bills in Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zac Taylor drops truth bomb on Bengals needing to beat Chiefs again to reach Super Bowl
The Cincinnati Bengals have advanced to the AFC Championship game for the second year in a row. Cincinnati will be facing the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch from last season. While the Bengals came out victorious in that contest, head coach Zac Taylor is focused on the now and focused on ensuring Cincy reaches […] The post Zac Taylor drops truth bomb on Bengals needing to beat Chiefs again to reach Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Cowboys most to blame after NFL Divisional Round loss vs. 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys’ season ends in defeat to the San Francisco 49ers for the second consecutive year. How painful is that, eh? The final score of 19-12 was enough to send the Cowboys home, wondering again how things went so wrong so fast. Here we’ll discuss the Cowboys most to blame for their NFL Divisional […] The post 4 Cowboys most to blame after NFL Divisional Round loss vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger called out by former star
Some wounds take a long time to heal. Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashad Mendenhall took to Twitter Sunday night to call out his former teammate, retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger “If {Roethlisberger} is the ‘leader’ you say he is, why hasn’t he taken credit for the fall,” Mendenhall tweeted. We win it’s him, lose it’s me… […] The post Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger called out by former star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars fell short of their mission to score a giant upset at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night, as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-20. It was an especially frustrating loss for Trevor Lawrence and company, as there was a considerable amount of time in the contest where the Chiefs […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott’s stern message after disappointing Cowboys exit vs. 49ers
It was the same old story for the Dallas Cowboys in their Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The defeat marks the 12th straight playoff appearance falling short of making the NFC Championship, let alone punching their ticket to the Super Bowl. Quarterback Dak Prescott was at the center of it […] The post Dak Prescott’s stern message after disappointing Cowboys exit vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Bosa trolls Cowboys with savage ‘America’s Team’ message after NFL Playoff win
On Sunday, Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers once again took down the Dallas Cowboys to advance in the playoffs. Following the win, and earning a spot in the NFC Championship, Bosa delivered a final message to the Cowboys. While posting on Instagram, Bosa sent a message through his caption. He wrote, “America’s team […] The post Nick Bosa trolls Cowboys with savage ‘America’s Team’ message after NFL Playoff win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ezekiel Elliott willing to make major sacrifice to stay with Cowboys in 2023
Ezekiel Elliott wants to stay and help the Dallas Cowboys compete, and he is reportedly willing to do anything to make that happen–even if it means taking a pay cut. Elliott’s future with the team has been a major talking point around NFL circles, especially since his $10.9 million salary and its financial cap hit […] The post Ezekiel Elliott willing to make major sacrifice to stay with Cowboys in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ stern message after beating Jaguars with injured ankle
Patrick Mahomes injured his ankle in the first quarter of Saturday’s showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that clearly didn’t bother the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. After getting X-rays on his ankle and taping it up, he returned in the second half and proceeded to lead the Chiefs to the 27-20 victory. Mahomes finished with […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ stern message after beating Jaguars with injured ankle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 offseason moves Giants must make to reach Super Bowl in 2023
The New York Giants’ surprising 2022 season ended with a thud in a 38-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Still, this season was a smashing success for the Giants and first-year head coach Brian Daboll. Many expected New York to be in the league’s […] The post 3 offseason moves Giants must make to reach Super Bowl in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers Christian McCaffrey gets positive injury update for NFC Championship Game from Kyle Shanahan
Christian McCaffrey has been one of the San Francisco 49ers’ key factors in their run to the NFC Championship Game. After playing hurt during the 49ers‘ Divisional Round win, McCaffrey’s injury status seems to be trending in a positive direction. The 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship...
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on facing Eagles in NFC Championship
The NFC Championship Game is set after the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night. And 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had a rather interesting remark about their opponents. Shanahan spoke with the media following his team’s victory on Sunday. Reporters asked him about his opponent next Sunday, the Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles. […] The post 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on facing Eagles in NFC Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals get optimistic injury updates on key Joe Burrow protectors before Chiefs clash
Led by Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals are playing in the AFC Championship for the second year in a row. As they prepare to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, they may be receiving a big boost on the offensive line. In recent weeks, the Bengals offensive line has been derailed by […] The post Bengals get optimistic injury updates on key Joe Burrow protectors before Chiefs clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
