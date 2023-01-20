Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
Aspire to Inspire Editorial
We are a better community when we give back and lift-up others. It's a spirit we are reminded of when we celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. So we wanted to use this platform to celebrate three people who put the needs of others in front of their own.
KETV.com
Children's nursing programs address staff shortages
OMAHA, Neb. — ICU nurse Heather Bills knows that prematurely born baby Marcus' health is in her hands. "This is seriously the best part, is just holding him," said Bills. "I take care of babies that are like the size of a pop bottle, so that's terrifying. I mean, one mistake and you could literally lose a life."
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha mom selected as Nebraska Mother of the Year
OMAHA, Neb. -- Mother of the Year isn't just something that is printed on a mug for Mother's Day. It's an award that mothers can be nominated for across the state and nation. A woman from Omaha, received just that. Angie Blad was selected as the 2023 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
Omaha theatre community remembers dear and talented friend
On Jan. 19, Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) and the Omaha theatre community lost their dear friend, Megan Kuehler, who lost her battle to stage four colon cancer.
WOWT
Hundreds gather to support Bellevue’s Nettie’s restaurant employees following devastating fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All day Sunday, Stocks n Bonds, a country dance club in Ralston, turned into a fundraising host. “Having such community support has been just amazing, like its overwhelming I would say, overwhelming but not in a bad way,” says Michelle Lyons, granddaughter of Nettie, the founder of Nettie’s Fine Mexican Food in Bellevue.
Fairfield Sun Times
For one young couple, a farming dream becomes reality
ARLINGTON — A childhood dream to be a farmer might seem unreachable for a kid who didn't grow up on a farm, but Davis Behle just kept dreaming. "I was always interested in anything to do with agriculture. Instead of playing with LEGOs, I had little plastic farm animals and built fences," Behle said. "When I was in second grade, I'd wake up early to prove to my parents that I was responsible enough to have a bucket calf."
WOWT
Hundreds gather in Ralston to support Nettie's employees after fire
Low clouds and fog thicken back up overnight with temperatures in the teens. A slight thaw Monday as temperatures climb above freezing. Nebraska doctors take aim at proposed anti-abortion bill. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to...
doniphanherald.com
What does Iowa ethics complaint mean for Lincoln superintendent Gausman?
If an Iowa board decides to move ahead with an ethics complaint filed against Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman, he could face consequences ranging from a written reprimand to revocation of his Iowa license. But it's unclear what weight any decision — which would likely take months to be...
kios.org
For More Than 3 Decades Flowers Are Not All That Blooms At St. Cecilia Cathedral, James Pierson Explains on KIOS-FM
For the past three and a half decades, Cathedral Arts Project, or CAP, has been bringing residents of the Midwest some of the best in the visual and musical arts all under the roof of one of the most unique and spiritual structures in the Midwest. The annual Cathedral Flower Festival is sponsored by Cathedral Arts Project and takes place January 27th through the 29th in the beauty of St. Cecilia Cathedral.
doniphanherald.com
Built to match: Plattsmouth couple replicates rooms from cherished Minne Lusa house
Bev Demory hated the idea of leaving her family home in North Omaha's Minne Lusa neighborhood — with all of its memories and architectural details — for new construction. Her husband, Alan, wasn't excited about a modern house either, but he needed more space than a one-car garage to run his construction company.
Healthy Blue Nebraska gives $150K to Access Period
Healthy Blue Nebraska gave a $150,000 check to Omaha-based nonprofit Access Period Friday, which immediately started putting kits together.
KETV.com
'It's a celebration of success': Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo celebrates elephants turning one
OMAHA, Neb. — It's been seven years in the making, starting as a rescue mission now to a matter of preservation. "It's a celebration of the success of our program that is exemplified by the birth of these two beautiful babies behind me and how they're thriving," said the director of the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo, Dr. Luis Padilla.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha coffee shop holds pop-up shop to aid businesses impacted by inflation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Traci Page said she feels the weight of inflation every day at her coffee shop, Karma Koffee. From rising costs to supply chain issues, as a small business owner, it seems like she can never catch a break. “It’s always something different either eggs are super...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Activists March Sunday At Nebraska State Capitol As Part of Nationwide #BiggerThanRoe Day of Action
(KFOR News January 21, 2023) On Sunday, January 22nd, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, and the first year since the Supreme Court decision Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization gutted abortion rights for millions of people across America, activists and allies will march at the Nebraska State Capitol building as part of a nationwide #BiggerThanRoe day of action, organized by Women’s March.
KETV.com
'I have no control': Ashland mobile home park to be cleared by summer
ASHLAND, Neb. — Residents at the El Rancho Mobile Home Community in Ashland said they all received eviction notices. One resident said he feels a 'prejudice against poor people.' Only a few years ago, families at El Rancho put up a fight against the local school district. They won, getting to stay put on the property. One couple said that is why they've since spent $10,000 on improvements to their mobile home, which they now have to move, or move out of, by summer.
KETV.com
Mutual of Omaha to officially start construction on new headquarters in downtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Construction will officially start this week on the future skyscraper in downtown Omaha. Mutual of Omaha announced they will be having a ceremonial groundbreaking on Wednesday for their new tower. The new headquarters will be located at 14th and Farnam streets — the former site of...
WOWT
More than 2,400 Sarpy County residents affected by power outage
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of Sarpy County residents are without power Monday morning. According to Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), 2,426 residents of Sarpy County are without power as of 10:57 a.m. Monday. OPPD says the outage started with circuit lockouts at two substations covering the Papillion and...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?
Warren Buffett is a business magnate, investor, and philanthropist from Nebraska, who is widely considered one of the most successful investors in history. He is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, a multinational conglomerate holding company based in Omaha, Nebraska.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Deer and Game Expo bulks up business at home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Outdoor lovers from across the Midwest traveled to the Lancaster Event Center to celebrate all things hunting. From food to utility vendors there was something waiting to be found just around the corner. Luke Wallace, a vendor representing Whitetail Properties Real Estate said there are...
KETV.com
Dozens of Omaha metro physicians voice opposition to new abortion bill
OMAHA, Neb. — On the anniversary of Roe v. Wade on Sunday, activists gathered across the country calling for action to secure abortion rights. Reproductive rights rallies took place from coast to coast. Advocates marked what would have been 50 years since the landmark supreme court case that established federal protections for abortion.
Comments / 0