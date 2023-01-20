ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarpy County, NE

KETV.com

Aspire to Inspire Editorial

We are a better community when we give back and lift-up others. It's a spirit we are reminded of when we celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. So we wanted to use this platform to celebrate three people who put the needs of others in front of their own.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Children's nursing programs address staff shortages

OMAHA, Neb. — ICU nurse Heather Bills knows that prematurely born baby Marcus' health is in her hands. "This is seriously the best part, is just holding him," said Bills. "I take care of babies that are like the size of a pop bottle, so that's terrifying. I mean, one mistake and you could literally lose a life."
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha mom selected as Nebraska Mother of the Year

OMAHA, Neb. -- Mother of the Year isn't just something that is printed on a mug for Mother's Day. It's an award that mothers can be nominated for across the state and nation. A woman from Omaha, received just that. Angie Blad was selected as the 2023 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
OMAHA, NE
Fairfield Sun Times

For one young couple, a farming dream becomes reality

ARLINGTON — A childhood dream to be a farmer might seem unreachable for a kid who didn't grow up on a farm, but Davis Behle just kept dreaming. "I was always interested in anything to do with agriculture. Instead of playing with LEGOs, I had little plastic farm animals and built fences," Behle said. "When I was in second grade, I'd wake up early to prove to my parents that I was responsible enough to have a bucket calf."
ARLINGTON, NE
WOWT

Hundreds gather in Ralston to support Nettie's employees after fire

Low clouds and fog thicken back up overnight with temperatures in the teens. A slight thaw Monday as temperatures climb above freezing. Nebraska doctors take aim at proposed anti-abortion bill. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

What does Iowa ethics complaint mean for Lincoln superintendent Gausman?

If an Iowa board decides to move ahead with an ethics complaint filed against Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman, he could face consequences ranging from a written reprimand to revocation of his Iowa license. But it's unclear what weight any decision — which would likely take months to be...
LINCOLN, NE
kios.org

For More Than 3 Decades Flowers Are Not All That Blooms At St. Cecilia Cathedral, James Pierson Explains on KIOS-FM

For the past three and a half decades, Cathedral Arts Project, or CAP, has been bringing residents of the Midwest some of the best in the visual and musical arts all under the roof of one of the most unique and spiritual structures in the Midwest. The annual Cathedral Flower Festival is sponsored by Cathedral Arts Project and takes place January 27th through the 29th in the beauty of St. Cecilia Cathedral.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Activists March Sunday At Nebraska State Capitol As Part of Nationwide #BiggerThanRoe Day of Action

(KFOR News January 21, 2023) On Sunday, January 22nd, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, and the first year since the Supreme Court decision Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization gutted abortion rights for millions of people across America, activists and allies will march at the Nebraska State Capitol building as part of a nationwide #BiggerThanRoe day of action, organized by Women’s March.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

'I have no control': Ashland mobile home park to be cleared by summer

ASHLAND, Neb. — Residents at the El Rancho Mobile Home Community in Ashland said they all received eviction notices. One resident said he feels a 'prejudice against poor people.' Only a few years ago, families at El Rancho put up a fight against the local school district. They won, getting to stay put on the property. One couple said that is why they've since spent $10,000 on improvements to their mobile home, which they now have to move, or move out of, by summer.
ASHLAND, NE
WOWT

More than 2,400 Sarpy County residents affected by power outage

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of Sarpy County residents are without power Monday morning. According to Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), 2,426 residents of Sarpy County are without power as of 10:57 a.m. Monday. OPPD says the outage started with circuit lockouts at two substations covering the Papillion and...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Deer and Game Expo bulks up business at home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Outdoor lovers from across the Midwest traveled to the Lancaster Event Center to celebrate all things hunting. From food to utility vendors there was something waiting to be found just around the corner. Luke Wallace, a vendor representing Whitetail Properties Real Estate said there are...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Dozens of Omaha metro physicians voice opposition to new abortion bill

OMAHA, Neb. — On the anniversary of Roe v. Wade on Sunday, activists gathered across the country calling for action to secure abortion rights. Reproductive rights rallies took place from coast to coast. Advocates marked what would have been 50 years since the landmark supreme court case that established federal protections for abortion.
OMAHA, NE

