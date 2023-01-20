Read full article on original website
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Poland formally requests German permission to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Poland said Tuesday that Berlin has received its request to send some of its German-built Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine so it can defend itself against Russia.
Journalist deaths jumped 50% in 2022, led by Ukraine, Mexico
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Killings of journalists around the world jumped by 50% in 2022 compared to the previous year, driven largely by attacks in Ukraine, Mexico and Haiti. According to a report Tuesday by the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 67 news media...
